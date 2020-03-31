See More Speed Reads
Researchers record 1st-ever heat wave in East Antarctica

4:01 p.m.
Glacier.
iStock.

This January, East Antarctica — an area that previously seemed to be spared from climate warming — experienced its first recorded heat wave.

The heat wave was recorded at the Casey Research Station between Jan. 23 and 26, marking the area's highest temperature ever at 48.6 degrees Fahrenheit, while minimum temperatures stayed above 32 degrees Fahrenheit, according to research in Global Change Biology.

A rarity in Antarctica, heat waves are known as "three consecutive days with both extreme maximum and minimum temperatures," according to the research.

Meanwhile, Denman Glacier — a large glacier in East Antarctica — appears to be rapidly retreating. Its position above the world's deepest known canyon may be causing it to melt faster than it can recover, according to a letter in Geophysical Research Letters, Live Science reports.

As the glacier retreats, warm water fills the canyon, which could cause a feedback loop that returns all of the glacier's ice to the ocean, leading to about 5 feet of global sea level rise, reports Live Science. Researchers concluded the retreating of the glacier should be a "wake-up call" to scientists who believed melting in East Antarctica to be less of a threat than that of west Antarctica.

"Although it is too early for full reports, this warm summer will have impacted Antarctic biology in numerous ways," researchers wrote in their letter on Global Change Biology, noting disruption to ecosystem, community, and populations scales. Taylor Watson

The federal government has fulfilled some states' coronavirus requests while reportedly ignoring others

5:05 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

There doesn't seem to be a lot of rhyme or reason when it comes to the federal government fulfilling state's requests for medical supplies to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic, The Washington Post reports.

For instance, Oklahoma has reportedly received 120,000 face shields despite only requesting 16,000. North Carolina, meanwhile, wound up on the other end of the spectrum — after reportedly requesting 500,000 medical coveralls, only 306 showed up, state records show.

Despite President Trump's comments about wanting governors to show him appreciation when making their requests, the Post notes there's no evidence the White House is favoring Republicans. Indeed, Trump has talked up his cooperation with some Democratic governors, while GOP-led states like Georgia has reportedly struggled to fill its requests. Democratic aids have said the White House and the Federal Emergency Management Agency return calls promptly and always agree to consider requests.

Still, one White House officials told the Post on condition of anonymity that Trump isn't completely ignoring politics, at least in one swing state that could play a major role in the 2020 election. Florida, whose Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) gets along swimmingly with Trump, has had all of their requests received so far. "He pays close attention to what Florida wants," the official said. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Almost 30 spring breakers test positive for coronavirus following Mexico trip

4:50 p.m.
Cabo.
iStock.

Almost 30 students who recently traveled to Mexico for spring break have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday announced an investigation into a "cluster" of COVID-19 cases among a group of roughly 70 people in their 20s who traveled in a chartered plane to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for spring break about a week-and-a-half ago amid the coronavirus crisis.

"Currently, 28 young adults on this trip have tested positive for COVID-19 and dozens more are under public health investigation," the Austin Public Health Department said. "Four of the confirmed cases did not present any symptoms."

The 28 people who tested positive are currently self-isolating, and more are being monitored while quarantined, according to the statement. The University of Texas at Austin told NBC News that the 28 young adults with COVID-19 are students at the school. Some individuals who went on the trip came back home on commercial flights, according to the Austin Public Health Department's statement.

Austin officials said that although Mexico wasn't under a federal travel advisory when the young adults traveled there, "Austin-Travis County residents should follow CDC's travel recommendations indicating travelers avoid all non-essential international travel," and "a leisure vacation of any kind is not considered essential." The University of Texas at Austin told NBC that this serves as a "reminder of the vital importance" of following health officials' warnings amid the coronavirus pandemic. Brendan Morrow

U.S. stocks just had their worst quarter since the financial crisis

4:44 p.m.
Stock exchange.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

The major U.S. indexes weren't as volatile as they've been recently by the time markets closed Tuesday, but stocks still capped of their worst quarter since the 2008 financial crisis as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 finished the quarter down 20 percent, it's largest decline since 2008, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 23 percent. You'd have to go back to 1987 and the Black Monday era to find a lower point for the index. The downturn, unsurprisingly, was global in scope — Stoxx Europe 600 had its biggest quarterly drop since 2002, and Japan's Nikkei Stock Average fell to 2008 levels, as well.

Analysts are hoping the long-term consequences more closely resemble 1987, which allowed for a quicker recovery. Still, Shawn Snyder, the head of investment strategy at Citi Personal Wealth Management, told The Wall Street Journal "we're really in unprecedented territory" where "there's still a huge amount of uncertainty." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

Trump invoked the DPA 'hundreds of thousands of times' in his presidency before forcing GM to make ventilators

4:31 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The Defense Production Act isn't the rarely used, last-resort power President Trump has made it out to be.

Trump officially invoked the Korean War-era mandate on Friday to compel General Motors to make ventilators to address a nationwide shortage amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But for more than a week beforehand, Trump acted like invoking the DPA to force production of government necessities was a big deal and held out on doing so — even though he'd used it "hundreds of thousands of times" throughout his presidency, The New York Times reports.

While he originally signed the DPA in mid-March, Trump clarified in a follow-up tweet that he would only "invoke it in a worst case scenario." A week after that, Trump tweeted that "we haven't had to use" the act "because no one has said no!" Companies had already switched their production lines to make direly needed masks, Trump said, though lawmakers continued to push him to invoke the DPA until he did last week.

But reports submitted to Congress and interviews with former government officials show using the DPA was nothing new for Trump, per the Times. The Defense Department has reportedly used it over 300,000 times each year, including to obtain "rare Earth metals" to build lasers last summer. It all led Larry Hall, the recently retired director of the DPA program division at FEMA, to question "What's more important? Building an aircraft carrier or a frigate using priority ratings or saving a hundred thousand lives using priorities for ventilators?"

Still, Trump hasn't used the DPA on a company other than GM despite the fact the General Electric employees walked off the job to demand they make ventilators on Monday. Read more at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

An NFL playoff game will air on Nickelodeon

3:33 p.m.
NFL.
Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

The National Football League is officially expanding its postseason — and the number of networks carrying games.

The league's 32 owners approved a plan Tuesday to add an extra team in each conference to the playoffs starting next season, which means 14 teams will clinch a spot as opposed to 12. Only one team in each conference will receive a first-round bye under the new format.

Wild card weekend just got a whole busier, since there will be an extra game in each conference now. CBS and NBC are the big winners here — the networks each get one of the new games. And as a result of CBS' pickup, a surprising television channel is also now set to broadcast a game. The CBS game will simultaneously air on Nickelodeon, of all places, in a separate production geared toward younger audiences.

Hopefully, it's not in the agreement that the losing team has to get slimed. Read more at ESPN. Tim O'Donnell

Kennedy Center lays off National Symphony Orchestra staff, musicians despite getting $25 million bailout

3:05 p.m.
Kennedy Center DC.
iStock.

The Kennedy Center has come up with more than 100 things it won't use its $25 million bailout check for.

To some criticism, the performing arts center of Washington, D.C., was allocated $25 million in the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package President Trump signed last week. But musicians for the National Symphony Orchestra learned just hours later that they'd soon be laid off without pay, and on Tuesday, staffers for the orchestra were laid off as well.

Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter told the NSO's 96 musicians on Friday that they'd no longer receive paychecks after April 3, saying she was forgoing pay as well. The musicians also wouldn't receive health care benefits. And on Monday, news followed that at least 20 staffers supporting the NSO would be laid off as well. "It's starting to look like the Kennedy Center knew it was going to lay everyone off even before they lobbied for funds in the bailout," an anonymous orchestra member told the Washington Free Beacon.

The orchestra's union filed a grievance in response, and GOP lawmakers and conservatives started complaining about the contradiction on Twitter and demanding the money be handed back. Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Wisc.) has even submitted legislation mandating the money be returned. Kathryn Krawczyk

Rihanna says she's going to have 3 or 4 kids, with or without a man

2:53 p.m.
Rihanna.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Rihanna told British Vogue that she plans to have "three or four" kids within the next ten years, with or without Mr. Right. The patron saint of singledom, who in 2015 iconically announced "I'm not looking for a man," told her Vogue interviewer that "hell yeah" she'd have kids on her own, even if she didn't find the right person to have them with.

"I feel like society makes me want to feel like, 'Oh, you got it wrong…,'" Rihanna explained. "They diminish you as a mother if there's not a dad in your kids' lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child." Preach! Jeva Lange

