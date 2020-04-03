See More Speed Reads
R.I.P.
Bill Withers, 'Lean on Me' and 'Ain't No Sunshine' singer, dies at 81

11:17 a.m.
Bill Withers.
Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Centric

Bill Withers, the beloved singer behind classic songs including "Lean on Me" and "Ain't No Sunshine," has died at 81.

Withers' family announced his death from heart complications in a statement to The Associated Press on Friday morning.

Withers won three Grammy Awards for "Ain't No Sunshine," "Just the Two of Us," and "Lean on Me." Among his other memorable songs are "Grandma's Hands" and "Lovely Day." While speaking on his 2015 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Withers once told Rolling Stone, "I'm not a virtuoso, but I was able to write songs that people could identify with. I don't think I've done bad for a guy from Slab Fork, West Virginia." He last released a new album in 1985.

"We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father," Withers' family said on Friday. "A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other. As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones." Brendan Morrow

the next step
Adam Schiff has a plan for a 9/11-style investigation into coronavirus

11:56 a.m.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are already looking to figure out what went wrong with America's coronavirus response.

After saying Wednesday he was working on a bill establishing a COVID-19 investigation reminiscent of those after Pearl Harbor and 9/11, House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) circulated a draft of that legislation on Friday. It would establish a bipartisan, bicameral commission to study the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for future outbreaks, but doesn't have House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's support just yet, CNN's Manu Raju reports.

The legislation draft describes how COVID-19 could reveal "vulnerabilities to the national security of the United States, especially how prepared the United States would be for a biological attack." But even though Schiff said in a tweet that it's "not too early to conclude a bipartisan after-action review of this crisis will be necessary, Pelosi has indicated she's more focused on where money from the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package ends up. She's backing a House select committee to oversee CARES Act spending, with House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) as its chair, per CNN.

Also on Friday, Sen Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) asked the Department of Health and Human Services' inspector general to investigate "mismanagement" regarding America's national stockpile of ventilators. Los Angeles recently said 170 ventilators it received from the federal government were broken, and reports have indicated that's true of many ventilators in the stockpile. Kathryn Krawczyk

'one of the greatest'
Navy captain ousted over coronavirus warning receives thunderous applause from his crew

10:26 a.m.

Following his dismissal, hundreds of sailors expressed their support for the United States Navy captain who sounded the alarm about a COVID-19 outbreak on his ship, showering him with applause.

Videos shared on social media showed Capt. Brett Crozier, who was relieved of command this week, receiving cheers from a huge crowd of sailors on the USS Theodore Roosevelt, reports Stars and Stripes.

"Now that's how you send out one of the greatest captains you ever had," one man is heard saying in a video posted to Facebook, in which the sailors passionately chant Crozier's name.

Crozier will remain in the Navy and keep his rank. His removal came after he wrote a letter asking for help with a COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak on the Roosevelt, and the letter subsequently leaked. The Washington Post reports that the Navy "had become increasingly convinced that Crozier was involved in leaking the letter to the news media."

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said in a news conference on Thursday that Crozier was removed because he sent the letter over "non-secure unclassified email" to a "broad array of people," NBC News reports. Modly also said per The Hill that Crozier "did not take care" to ensure that the letter could not be leaked. Brendan Morrow

this is brutal
Coronavirus job losses likely cost 3.5 million people their health insurance too

10:16 a.m.
Ambulance Congress.
ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

This week's job report saw an additional 6.6 million people file initial unemployment claims amid the COVID-19 pandemic, adding to the previous week's then-record-breaking 3.3 million to leave nearly 10 million people newly unemployed. And with around 156 million Americans getting their coverage through job-based insurance, that leaves an estimated 3.5 million without insurance after the two-week COVID-19 unemployment surge, a report from the Economic Policy Institute reveals.

"Most nonelderly people in the United States who have health insurance get it through their own employer" or through a family member's employer-sponsored plan, the EPI writes. So a lot of those newly unemployed people, along with their families, likely lost their insurance — an especially dire consequence given that we're in a global pandemic.

To come up with its estimate, the EPI looked at unemployment numbers by industry from the state of Washington, where the new coronavirus first appeared in the U.S. The EPI does note "we can't say exactly how many people will lose insurance coverage altogether." Some layoffs and furloughs maintain workers' health insurance, others might continue coverage through COBRA (though it's expensive), and still others may hop on insurance plans with other family members, the EPI notes.

People who lost their health insurance along with their jobs also qualify for a special enrollment period through the federal government's insurance marketplace, which lasts 60 days from the time they lost their jobs. Find resources for enrolling in the marketplace here. Kathryn Krawczyk

Both Sides Now
Trump is meeting with oil company CEOs to raise gas prices he just celebrated as a 'massive tax cut'

9:46 a.m.

President Trump is meeting at the White House on Friday with the top executives of some of the largest U.S. oil companies to discuss ways his administration might support the oil and gas industry amid an oil crash. On Thursday, Trump tweeted that he had spoken with the leaders of Saudi Arabia and Russia — whose price war combined with a sharp drop in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic to tank oil prices — and expected them to cut production, which "will be GREAT for the oil and gas industry!" Indeed, oil prices shot up after Trump's tweet and continued rising early Friday.

But higher oil prices mean higher gas prices for consumers, as CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart noted.

Trump embraced that tension at Wednesday's coronavirus press briefing: "Now, gasoline's gonna be 99 cents a gallon and less, you know that. That's already starting, it's popping up — 99 cents. So that's like giving a massive tax cut to people of our country." He also mentioned, "I'm going to meet with the oil companies on Friday," and said, "We don't want to lose our great oil companies."

On Tuesday, Trump told the White House press corps that he'll join Russia and the Saudis "at the appropriate time if need be" to work on helping end their price war, explaining, "it's hurtful to one of our biggest industries, the oil industry." In mid-March, meanwhile, Trump said he "would have dreamed about" oil prices this low, adding: "With gasoline prices coming down, that's like a tax cut. Frankly, that's like a big tax cut, not a little tax cut, for the consumer." Tax cuts, it appears, don't solve everything. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Unemployment climbs to 4.4 percent as economy ends nearly 10-year job gains streak

9:24 a.m.
Closed business.
APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images

It's official: the United States' longest hiring streak ever has ended.

The U.S. economy lost 701,000 jobs in March and the unemployment rate rose from 3.5 percent to 4.4 percent amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday, per NBC News. This ended a record 113 straight months of gains, and is the first decline in payrolls since September 2010, CNBC reports.

Still, economists have warned the worst is yet to come in the next report, as this Friday data is based on a survey conducted during the week ending on March 14, before many businesses had to close due to the pandemic. "Some economists project that report could show the economy shed 20 million jobs and the unemployment rate could rise to a record-high level," The Wall Street Journal reports.

Friday's report was still worse than many economists predicted, though, with some forecasting 150,000 jobs would be lost and the unemployment rate would rise to 3.9 percent. According to CNBC, "some two-thirds of the drop came in the hospitality industry, particularly bars and restaurants forced to close during the economic shutdown."

The Labor Department reported on Thursday that 6.6 million initial unemployment claims were filed last week, the highest weekly number ever recorded, doubling the record-high of 3.3 million from a week earlier. That unemployment report was also worse than had been anticipated. Prior to these two weeks, the most initial unemployment claims filed in a week since the data started being collected was 695,000 in October 1982. Brendan Morrow

coronavirus research
Doctors are sharing 3D-printed ventilator splitter designs to prepare for the crunch

8:26 a.m.
Dummy on a ventilator
Axel Heimken/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Facing acute shortages of ventilators to treat a tsunami of COVID-19 patients, doctors and engineers are improvising, and one relatively easy, inexpensive, and slightly risky workaround is a splitter that allows multiple patients to use one ventilator.

"If you do the math, there was no way that any hospital or any hospital in any country in the world would be able to manage the critically ill patients," Dr. Saud Anwar, a pulmonary critical care specialist and state senator in Connecticut, tells NBC 4 New York. So he worked with a 3D print shop owner and an engineer to create an open-source splitter that allows one machine to treat up to seven patients. They aren't the only ones with that idea. Last week, the Food and Drug Administration allowed the use of splitters to treat more than one COVID-19 patient on an emergency basis.

A team of engineers at Johns Hopkins University, a doctor-and-engineer couple in South Carolina, and anesthesiology and intensive care staff at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center have also developed their own 3D-printed splitters. "It's not ideal," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said last week, "but we believe it's workable."

Some experts warn that sharing a ventilator could do more harm than good for patients, potentially even spreading coronavirus infections. But proponents see little choice, given the lack of equipment. "Even when you have one-to-one ventilator, the success rate is very poor, but if there is no ventilator the success rate is zero," Anwar said. "And so that is why it is important to use whatever tool we can create to help out." Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Dr. Fauci: 'I don't understand' why there's not a stay-at-home order in every state

8:09 a.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, thinks every U.S. state should have a stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci, member of President Trump's coronavirus task force, spoke to CNN's Anderson Cooper on Thursday and was asked if it "makes sense to you" that some U.S. states still don't have stay-at-home orders, with Cooper saying, "Doesn't everybody have to be on the same page with this stuff?" Fauci agreed with that notion.

"I think so, Anderson," Fauci said. "I don't understand why that's not happening."

Fauci went on to say he didn't want to get into "the tension between federally mandated vs. states' rights to do what they want" but argued, "if you look at what's going on in this country, I just don't understand why we're not doing that. We really should be."

Trump has resisted a nationwide stay-at-home order, saying Wednesday, "we have to have a little bit of flexibility," per CNN. U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said earlier this week, though, that the federal government's social distancing guidelines, which Trump recently extended until the end of April, should be looked at as a "national stay-at-home order." Brendan Morrow

