Tonight's super pink moon is the closest of the year. Here's how to watch.

Gaze up at the sky tonight, and you might just catch a glimpse of the "super pink moon" — the first full moon of spring.

Supermoons appear larger and brighter than regular full moons, and tonight's is the second in a series of three — the first was in March and the next will occur in May, per the Farmer's Almanac. But this will be the closest moon of 2020, reports Space, making it the biggest and brightest.

Despite being dubbed the "pink" moon, it won't have a springy hue, the Almanac notes. It gets the name from it's alignment with the early bloom of moss phlox, a pink wildflower native to North America.

A moon of many names, this one is also known as the "Paschal Moon," as it's occurrence determines when Easter falls — the first Sunday after the Paschal Moon.