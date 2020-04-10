See More Speed Reads
Confirmed global coronavirus deaths near 100k

11:53 a.m.
A mourner in Lombardy, Italy.
PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP via Getty Images

The recorded global death toll for COVID-19 neared 100,000 on Friday afternoon, with confirmed worldwide cases at more than 1.6 million. The numbers reflect an alarming jump since April 2, a little more than a week ago, when global deaths were still around 50,000, NPR reports.

Italy has the highest number of deaths of any country in the world, with over 18,000, followed by the United States, which has more than 16,500, and Spain, with more than 15,800. New York remains the center of the U.S. outbreak, and on Friday Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced the state had recorded its highest single-day death toll yet, at 779. "That is so shocking and painful and breathtaking, I don't even have the words for it," he said. Jeva Lange

Promises Promises
Edit

A federal program promised small businesses up to $2 million in loans. Now it's maxing out at $15,000.

11:03 a.m.
Small Business Administrator Jovita Carranza
MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images.

A federal disaster loan program offering up to $2 million in relief is now capping out at $15,000 — and is leaving some borrowers wondering if they'll even get that.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, an offshoot of the Small Business Administration's emergency funds system, has faced an unprecedented number of requests amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and is having trouble keeping up and following through with promised loan amounts, The New York Times reports.

Several applicants reportedly said SBA representatives told them funding for the program was running out. Deb Wood-Schade, a chiropractic wellness business owner, told the Times she had been approved for a nearly $25,000 loan, but was given documents on Wednesday telling her the loan had been cut to less than a third of that amount.

As part of the $2 trillion relief bill signed by President Trump last month, applicants to the program were also supposed to be made eligible for a $10,000 advance in the form of a grant that would not have to be repaid, and the money was reportedly supposed to be distributed within three days of applying. According to the Times, that money has yet to be dispensed.

"I'm afraid I won't see a penny," Virginia Warnken Kelsey, an opera singer who applied on March 29, told the Times.

The sudden onslaught of requests caused by the virus has handed the SBA a "historic influx of loan applications," The Washington Post reports, leading to a major applicant backlog. The $10 billion in federal funding provided by the CARES act would cover the $10,000 advances of around one million businesses. But in three days, the program reportedly received more than three million applicants.

Lawmakers in Washington are still negotiating over a bill that would inject more money to small businesses, with Democrats blocking the latest attempt by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and demanding double the amount. Marianne Dodson

but who asked for this?
Edit

16 years after 'Yeah,' Usher reteams with Lil John and Ludacris for a new track 'SexBeat'

10:50 a.m.

Guess who's back up in the studio with his homies? Usher, Lil Jon, and Ludacris have reunited for the first time since the trio's 2004 hit "Yeah!" in order bring us the not-so-subtly-named slow jam, "SexBeat." As Entertainment Weekly tactfully puts it, the new track "explores finding satisfaction in the bedroom." In it, the group improves on stale lyrics like "yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah" with creative, original ones like "sex-sex-sex-sex-sex-sex."

Notably, it's been a "pretty busy week" for Usher, Vulture explains, seeing as the singer spent "the better part of Thursday R&Beefing with Jim Carrey's friend the Weeknd over whether or not he copied the Weeknd's signature style on his 2012 song 'Climax.' While truly everyone got involved in the feud, Usher must have been sitting pretty all day knowing that he was getting the public’s attention before dropping a new song amid the controversy."

You can listen to "SexBeat" below. Jeva Lange

Watch this
Edit

This video perfectly demonstrates the power of social distancing with ping-pong balls and mousetraps

10:22 a.m.

Social distancing is a must if Americans want to slow the coronavirus pandemic and potentially save thousands of lives. To show just how important it is for everyone to stay a minimum of six feet apart, though, the Ohio Department of Health has released an ad that dramatically illustrates the effectiveness of proper social distancing — using, of all things, ping-pong balls and mouse traps:

"Social distancing works," the health agency wrote, urging Ohioans to "flatten the curve." The state has over 5,000 cases, with a current projected peak of April 19, Fox's Cleveland affiliate, WOIO, reports.

Oh, and if you're still struggling to determine exactly how far apart six feet is, the state of New Jersey can help. Jeva Lange

democracy disinformation
Edit

These red states prove voting by mail isn't the partisan ploy Republicans claim it is

10:13 a.m.
Voting by mail in Utah.
George Frey/Getty Images

If the U.S. learned anything from Tuesday's primary in Wisconsin, it's that in-person voting doesn't work in a pandemic.

Yet even though COVID-19 and its mandatory stay-at-home orders will likely last for a while, many Republicans lawmakers have deemed efforts to expand voting by mail a partisan ploy designed to help elect Democrats. There are a few problems with that theory though, beginning with the fact that voting by mail is already incredibly common, even in solidly red states.

Democrats have held out on approving the next phase of coronavirus relief because, among other things, they want increased funding for expanding and securing vote-by-mail for the general election in November. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) claimed Democrats were doing this because they thought it "gives you some political benefit. That's disgusting to me." President Trump has baselessly called voting by mail "very dangerous" and "corrupt," and said it would mean "you'd never have a Republican elected in this country again," even though he votes by mail himself.

Tell that to Utah, which is among five states where mail ballots are automatically sent to every registered voter. Its governor, senators, and three of its four representatives are Republicans. Voters can request a mail ballot in every other state in the nation — albeit in some places they must provide an excuse — and most of them have had no problem electing Republicans. As recently as Thursday, New Hampshire's Republican Gov. Chris Sununu declared everyone in the state could vote absentee this fall if the coronavirus is still a major factor, even though he's objected to widespread vote-by-mail before. Kathryn Krawczyk

sad trombone
Edit

Japan now stresses the 2021 Olympics might not happen either

9:39 a.m.
The show must go on?
BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images

Japan is warning fans not to get their hopes up too high about watching the Olympics next year, NBC News reports. Speaking Friday, Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto said, "I don't think anyone would be able to say if it is going to be possible to get [the pandemic] under control by next July or not" — suggesting that yes, there's once again a big question mark about if the summer Olympics are even going to happen.

The 2020 Olympics were already pushed back to 2021 last month over concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. Muto, though, downplayed guarantees of the rescheduled 2021 Games, saying "we're certainly not in a position to give you a clear answer."

When asked about if there was a plan B for the Olympics, Muto stressed that the athletic competition shouldn't be on the forefront of anyone's minds right now. "Rather than think about alternatives plans, we should put in all of our effort," he said. "Mankind should bring together all of its technology and wisdom to work hard so they can develop treatments, medicines, and vaccines." Jeva Lange

holy week
Edit

How to stream Pope Francis' Good Friday masses

9:18 a.m.

Thousands of people normally attend the pope's Holy Week celebrations at the Vatican, but needless to say things are going to be a little different in the Eternal City this year. For what is believed to be the first time in modern history, "all the Liturgical Celebrations of Holy Week will take place without the physical presence of the faithful" due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Vatican writes.

Pope Francis will still head two masses on Friday: The Vatican Liturgy of the Lord's Passion at 12 p.m. ET, and the Stations of the Cross, or Via Crucis, at 3 p.m. ET, which will be held in front of Saint Peter's Basilica rather than at the Colosseum, as is traditional.

There are several options for watching virtually. The simplest is to tune into the Vatican's ongoing live stream at the corresponding time, below. The Vatican's full Holy Week streaming schedule, which is listed in Rome's time zone, can be viewed here.

CatholicTV will also stream the Celebration of the Lord's Passion with Pope Francis at 12 p.m. ET, and rebroadcast it at 5 p.m. ET. The Stations of the Cross will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch their broadcasts here, and access the CatholicTV schedule here. Another option is to view the events through Aleteia; you can access the Celebration of the Passion here and the Stations of the Cross here, along with more information about this year's liturgies.

Forbes also notes that the Holy Week events will be "archived for later viewing," in case you miss them. You can browse the Vatican's YouTube videos here. Jeva Lange

coronavirus and the economy
Edit

Trump is eager to 'open' the U.S. His team's estimates for when that will happen are all over the map.

8:04 a.m.

The economic toll of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is severe and growing, and "no one wants to reopen America more than Donald Trump," Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday, albeit "responsibly." The U.S. is at "the top of the hill," Trump said at Thursday's White House briefing. "Hopefully, we're going to be opening up — you could call it opening — very, very, very, very soon, I hope."

Trump can't actually restart the economy since he did not shut it down — most states have issued stay-at-home orders to halt the spread of the disease, and only states can lift them. Nevertheless, the president has privately "sought a strategy for resuming business activity by May 1," The Washington Post reports, and "in phone calls with outside advisers, Trump has even floated trying to reopen much of the country before the end of this month."

Trump's top advisers are more conservative, to varying degrees, The Wall Street Journal notes. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC Thursday he thinks the U.S. economy may be ready to reopen by the end of May, while Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said "most people expect" employees to be able to safely return to work "after the second quarter, which of course ends on June 30." Dr. Anthony Fauci told CBS News he could see public gatherings resuming this summer "if we do the things that we need to do to prevent the resurgence" of the coronavirus.

"Health experts say that ending the shutdown prematurely would be disastrous," the Post reports, creating another spike in infections and forcing another shutdown "because U.S. leaders have not built up the capacity for alternatives to stay-at-home orders — such as the mass testing, large-scale contact tracing, and targeted quarantines." Pence said Thursday the U.S. has tested two million people, or less than 1 percent of the U.S. population, and Trump rejected the idea that mass testing is necessary to restart the economy.

An early opening is "an aspirational goal," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a Trump ally, told the Post. "It has to be a science-based assessment, and I don't see a mass reopening of the economy coming anytime soon." Peter Weber

