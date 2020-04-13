See More Speed Reads
2020 predictions
Why Biden's general election lead is likely narrower than national polls suggest

10:18 a.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a consistent lead over President Trump when it comes to 2020 national polls. But they aren't the best way of predicting what'll actually happen in November.

In nearly every 2020 general election poll taken so far, Biden has come out on top, ending up with a six percentage point lead over Trump on average. But national polls fail to take the nuances of the electoral college into account, and once they're factored in, Biden's lead is a lot narrower than it seems, Nate Cohn lays out for The New York Times.

When it comes to turning the tides from the 2016 election, Biden has attracted white voters with a college degree, as polling demographics show a similar or greater percentage back him as did Hillary Clinton. But Biden has so far failed among the demographics he needs to win over most: white voters without college degrees. They largely switched from voting for former President Barack Obama in 2012 to Trump in 2016, and haven't shown signs of going blue again, Cohn explains.

Biden does have an "expected" advantage among non-white voters, Cohn writes. But Trump "appears to retain his relative advantage in the disproportionately white working-class battleground states that decided the 2016 presidential election," Cohn continues, and "it raises the possibility that Democrats could win the most votes and lose the White House for the third time in six presidential elections." Read more at The New York Times.

Kathryn Krawczyk

coronavirus confusion
Democratic senator says 'it seems completely unclear' what department is in charge of the federal coronavirus response

10:50 a.m.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D) doesn't know what to make of the Trump administration's response to the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, he told Rolling Stone.

Murphy has made it clear — with some colorful language — that he and his staff are struggling to understand the strategy for the production and distribution of medical supplies during the crisis. He's not even sure who's actually in charge.

The senator told Rolling Stone he asked the White House for a call with the federal agency leading the supply charge, figuring he'd speak to either the Federal Emergency Management Agency or maybe President Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro who was appointed to coordinate the national Defense Production Act policy. He wound up being connected with the Pentagon. Murphy wasn't insinuating the Defense Department was unqualified; he was more struck by the apparent disorganization.

"I walked away from that conversation scratching my head, like 'Who's in charge?'," he said. "DOD clearly has expertise, but it seems completely unclear whether the White House is in charge, DOD is in charge, FEMA is in charge or [the Department of Health and Human Services] is in charge. Read more at Rolling Stone. Tim O'Donnell

We can live like Jack and Sally
Sad boy Timothée Chalamet gorgeously mopes in first still from Dune

10:48 a.m.

Professional brooder Timothée Chalamet is set to star in the forthcoming adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune, but you don't have to wait for the movie's release in December to see what he looks like as protagonist Paul Atreides. Vanity Fair has the highly-anticipated first still of Chalamet in the movie — which is directed by Blade Runner 2049 filmmaker Denis Villeneuve — and you'll be relieved to see that in it, he is doing what he does best: looking gorgeous and moping.

Fans immediately drew parallels to the emo Star Wars villain Kylo Ren, played by Adam Driver, although others were a little more creative with their comparisons. "Totally digging Timothée's Madonna-tour-dancer-about-to-do-a-reveal look," raved critic Boyd van Hoeij. Jeva Lange

hiring spree
Former CDC director says coronavirus contact tracing will need 300,000 workers

10:00 a.m.
Dr. Tom Frieden.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The hiring process has begun in some cities across the United States, including San Francisco and Boston, for a COVID-19 coronavirus contact tracing workforce, but there may be a long way to go until there's an adequate number of employees on board, Stat News reports.

Contact tracing is the most logical next stop in the effort to quell the coronavirus pandemic, and it will take quite a few people to get it done, perhaps testing "the capacity of the existing public health system." Tom Frieden, a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said it will require "an army of 300,000 people."

Not everyone thinks such an extreme number is necessary, but the consensus is there needs to be a major increase. David Harvey, the executive director of the National Coalition of STD Directors, said people trained in tracking down contacts of patients with sexually transmitted diseases would be immediately available to step into the role for coronavirus, as well. But he told Stat there's only about 1,600 people in the workforce these days, when 30,000 are needed for COVID-19.

The good news is that people seem to be interested in the job. K.J. Seung, a senior health and policy adviser for tuberculosis at Boston-based nonprofit Partners in Health, has put out a call for hiring and training in the Boston area. So far, he said, his office has received more than 5,000 applications for 500 openings. Read more at Stat News. Tim O'Donnell

no one's ever really gone
Bob Iger has reportedly 'reasserted control' over Disney after stepping down as CEO

9:39 a.m.
Bob Iger
Kimberly White / Getty Images

Bob Iger may have stepped aside as Disney CEO, but it doesn't sound like he's done running the company just yet.

Disney in February announced that Iger would resign as CEO and be succeeded by parks division head Bob Chapek, although Iger would remain on as executive chairman until the end of 2021. It was known that Iger was nearing retirement, but this sudden announcement still came as a bit of a shock, especially since Iger stepped aside effective immediately.

Less than two months after that announcement, The New York Times reports that Iger has "effectively returned to running" Disney and has "reasserted control" over the company amid the coronavirus crisis, during which Disney has closed its theme parks due to restrictions on large gatherings. Recently, the company said it would furlough more than 40,000 workers at Walt Disney World, and the Times cites one analyst as saying Disney is losing around $30 million a day.

Iger is now "intensely focused on remaking a company that will emerge, he believes, deeply changed by the crisis," the Times writes. In an email, Iger said that "a crisis of this magnitude, and its impact on Disney, would necessarily result in my actively helping Bob [Chapek] and the company contend with it, particularly since I ran the company for 15 years!" The dynamic between Disney's current and former CEO may best encapsulated by the fact that, according to the report, Chapek is being referred to as "Bob C," whereas Iger is just "Bob."

Some have questioned whether the coronavirus crisis contributed to Iger's decision to exit as CEO when he did, although he is denying that there was anything "hidden" or "odd" about his departure. But the Times writes that the question, people close to Disney say, is more about whether Iger's "focus on burnishing his own legacy and assuring a smooth succession left him distracted as the threats to the business grew." Brendan Morrow

let's clear this up
Diddy forced to clarify 'you're allowed to twerk on Easter' after interrupting Lizzo's dance

8:44 a.m.
Diddy.
Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water

The "world's biggest dance-a-thon" took an awkward turn on Sunday when Diddy shut down Lizzo's twerking, causing uproar from her fans.

Diddy was hosting the Instagram Live event in order to raise money for healthcare workers in underserved areas, ET reports, but interrupted Lizzo's dance by rushing into the frame to say "it's Easter Sunday, let's play something a little more family friendly!" Lizzo looked embarrassed and apologized profusely.

Later, when model Draya Michele twerked during the dance-a-thon, Diddy praised it as "one of the top performances," prompting audiences to point out the discrepancy. Diddy later clarified in a statement that stopping Lizzo had nothing at all to do with her moves. "She's one of the best twerkers in the world" he said, confirming definitively that "you're allowed to twerk on Easter."

Diddy went on to explain "there was a lot of cursing in the [song was playing during Lizzo's dance]. And I don't need child services knocking on my door right now, you understand? So that's why I stopped the record." Watch at ET, here. Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
George Stephanopoulos tests positive for coronavirus but says he's 'feeling great'

8:41 a.m.

ABC News' George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for COVID-19.

Stephanopoulos revealed on Monday's Good Morning America that he tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend after his wife, Ali Wentworth, was previously diagnosed. But although Wentworth described having coronavirus as "pure misery," Stephanopoulos said he's asymptomatic.

"I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath," he said. "I'm feeling great."

Stephanopoulos later said he did have a "diminished sense of smell" and some lower back pain a few weeks ago, but "that's really been it." He also provided an update on Wentworth, who he said earlier this month he was taking care of while "being careful." Wentworth, Stephanopoulos told viewers, is doing "much, much better," has now had no fever for five days, and is getting out of bed more.

"We're really happy about that," he said. Brendan Morrow

black gold
Trump helped broker a large oil production cut with OPEC, Russia, Mexico

8:34 a.m.
Trumpa and Saudi Crown Prince MBS
Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images

The 13 nations in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) reached agreement with Russia, Mexico, the United States and seven other major oil producers Sunday to cut production by a combined 9.7 million barrels a day in May and June. President Trump resolved an impasse between Saudi Arabia and Mexico that threatened to sink the agreement, intended to raise oil prices as demand plummets amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The cuts, if implemented, would reduce global oil supply by about 13 percent.

Trump, who has long criticized OPEC for raising U.S. gas prices, tweeted Sunday that "the big oil deal with OPEC plus" will "save hundreds of thousands of energy jobs in the United States," and he thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi King Salman. As part of the deal, the U.S. agreed to cut 300,000 barrels a day, making up for Mexico's shortfall, The Wall Street Journal reports, though "it couldn't be determined whether that was in addition to other U.S. cuts, or how the U.S. cuts would be implemented." Analysts are also skeptical the cuts will be enough to shore up oil prices.

Overall, the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and other non-OPEC countries will cut production by four million to five million barrels a day, OPEC said. Canada wasn't asked to cut production but would let market forces curtail its supply, Alberta's energy minister said. Oil prices plummeted 40 percent since early March amid a crash in demand and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia that now appears to be resolved. Peter Weber

