things you shouldn't say out loud
CNN's Chris Cuomo openly rants about hating his job: 'I don't think it's worth my time'

11:28 a.m.

Coronavirus quarantine may have gotten to Chris Cuomo's head.

The CNN host has taken on a prominent role throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, first by frequently interviewing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who happens to be his brother, and then by contracting the virus himself but continuing to host his show regardless. Cuomo has also continued to host his Sirius XM radio show — which is where he admitted Monday that he's not exactly thrilled with his career.

Cuomo triggered his own rant Monday when telling his radio show guest "I don't want to spend my time doing things that I don't that are valuable enough." And when asked what he meant, Cuomo dove in: "Well, I don't like what I do professionally, I've decided." He likes his radio show and some conversations, but "I don't value indulging irrationality and hyperpartisanship. I don't think it's worth my time."

Cuomo then went on to rant about "some jackass, loser, fat tire biker" who apparently got "in my face and in my space and talked[ed] bullsh-t to me." That seemed to be a reference to the time Cuomo was harassed in public and made some pretty questionable comparisons about what he was called. Kathryn Krawczyk

It's official
Obama endorses Biden, says pandemic is a reminder that 'good government matters'

12:33 p.m.

Now that the Democratic primary has come to an end, former President Obama has officially endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden.

Obama on Tuesday finally came out with his endorsement, in a video message saying picking Biden as his vice president was "one of the best decisions I ever made."

"I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now," Obama said.

Obama went on to describe Biden as an "incredible partner," someone who "has the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through a long recovery" and will "surround himself with good people" who "actually know how to run the government." He also argued Biden's platform is the most progressive in history.

The 44th president spoke on the coronavirus pandemic during his endorsement as well, at the top of the video saying he and former first lady Michelle Obama are praying for those suffering and later arguing the crisis highlights the importance of November's election.

"This crisis has reminded us that government matters," Obama said. "It's reminded us that good government matters, that facts and science matter, that the rule of law matters. That having leaders who are informed and honest and seek to bring people together, rather than drive them apart — those kind of leaders matter. In other words, elections matter."

Obama remained on the sidelines during the Democratic primary, reportedly with an eye on later playing the role of party unifier. In his endorsement, Obama called the 2020 Democratic field "one of the most impressive" ever, specifically praising Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), "an American original," and incorporating a phrase used by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) by saying, "Even before the pandemic turned the world upside down, it was already clear that we needed real structural change." Brendan Morrow

unexpected compliments
The Taliban is receiving praise for its coronavirus response

11:28 a.m.

The rivalry between the Afghan government and the Taliban has been on full display during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the two sides are locked in an unofficial competition over who has the better health policy, The Washington Post reports. And so far, the Taliban appears to be winning out.

Esmatullah Asim, a provincial council member from Wardak province, told the Post the Taliban has been more effective in dealing with travelers crossing the border from Iran, which has experienced the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the region. The Taliban quarantines everyone who passes through, he said, while the government only quarantines those showing symptoms at the border.

"The Taliban quarantine is much better than the government," said Asim. "They stop the vehicles, telling passengers how to prevent the spread of the virus."

The U.S. State Department has also acknowledged the Taliban has done an effective job handling the pandemic.

The Taliban has additionally dispatched health teams to deliver gloves, soaps, and masks to people in areas under its control in Afghanistan. But despite all that, they haven't ceased their attacks during the pandemic, blaming Kabul for forcing their hand. Read more about armed groups around the world and their response to the coronavirus at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

You live you learn
How Alanis Morissette talks to her kids about therapy

11:12 a.m.
Alanis Morissette.
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Mental illness affects millions of American adults each year. Unfortunately, it also affects kids. About 13 percent of children ages 8-15 live with a severe mental health disorder, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Musician Alanis Morissette knows this well: In an interview with Health magazine, she says her eating disorder reared its head when she was a teenager. So she started seeing a therapist at age 15 and says that "it was awesome."

In an apparent attempt to remove the stigma surrounding the idea of seeking help, she says she talks to her own children about therapy all the time. She tells them "therapy is where someone really helps you understand your heart, and your soul, and your mind, and your story, and your thoughts." She also encourages her children to tap into — rather than hide from — their own feelings. "I want to give them the feeling that they're not alone, that I'm right here, and they can feel it all the way through," Morissette says, adding: "I really think the earlier you get your family into therapy, the better."

Read the full interview at Health magazine. Jessica Hullinger

The Boss
Bruce Springsteen announces New Jersey coronavirus fundraiser with Jon Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett, and more

11:01 a.m.
Bruce Springsteen.
BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images

The Boss is leading another major coronavirus fundraiser, this one focused on raising money for relief in New Jersey.

Bruce Springsteen took to Good Morning America on Tuesday to announce a fundraiser that will benefit his home state's New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. The event, called Jersey 4 Jersey, will include Jon Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett, Jon Stewart, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, SZA, Chelsea Handler, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, Chris Rock, and more, with the stars appearing remotely while at home.

"New Jersey has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and the people of New Jersey have always stepped up during difficult times," Springsteen said on GMA. "This is our effort to do everything we can for our folks here in the garden state, and I hope you'll join us."

New Jersey has confirmed more than 60,000 COVID-19 cases, and more than 2,000 deaths. Springsteen was among the stars from New Jersey who previously appeared in a March video for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund that urged citizens to practice social distancing.

The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund also said the broadcast, which will be available to watch on Apple Music and AppleTV and carried on some TV stations like WABC Channel 7, will "include first-hand accounts from front-line workers and citizens impacted by the pandemic." New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy asked "everyone in our state to join the NJPRF and some of New Jersey's finest for some much-needed musical entertainment, levity and Jersey Pride during these unprecedented times."

This benefit event will follow Elton John's Living Room Concert for America that raised about $8 million for coronavirus relief, and the Lady Gaga-curated virtual concert this Saturday featuring Paul McCartney and John Legend. The Jersey 4 Jersey fundraiser is set for April 22. Brendan Morrow

coronavirus side effects
More than half of voters under 45 say they'd lost jobs or hours to coronavirus, report finds

10:42 a.m.
coronaviurs.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Young Americans are seeing some of the harshest economic effects of the coronavirus crisis.

Unemployment claims have smashed records in the past few weeks as businesses close to protect against the spread of COVID-19. And as a report released last week from progressive think tank Data for Progress finds, it's more than just all-out job loss that is hurting Americans.

Data for Progress' survey of American voters found 52 percent of those under 45 day they'd lost their jobs or working hours due to the pandemic. Just 26 percent of voters over 45 said the same. College-educated voters also saw greater job loss due to the pandemic, with 37 of those with a degree reporting job loss but 32 percent of those without a degree saying the same.

And while job loss barely differed among respondents of different political parties, 45 percent of African American respondents reported lost jobs or hours, as opposed to 31 percent of white voters saying the same. That reflects the fact that black Americans have disproportionately faced coronavirus cases and deaths, Data for Progress notes.

Data for Progress surveyed 2,644 likely voters via a web panel from April 5-6, weighting the results to be representative of likely voters by age, gender, education, urbanicity, race, and voting history. The margin of error is ± 1.9 percent. Kathryn Krawczyk

we need a new plague
Rainn Wilson shares Dwight's advice for how to spend your time in quarantine

10:26 a.m.
Rainn Wilson.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

In times of great uncertainty, it's only natural to wonder what Dwight from The Office would have advised you to do.

Thankfully, actor Rainn Wilson, who last played the assistant regional manager at Dunder Mifflin seven years ago, has some pretty good insight into Dwight's psyche. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Wilson admitted that Dwight probably would have been a huge fan of Netflix's Tiger King (and potentially have opened an exotic animal zoo of his own) as well as have "confused the coronavirus with the zombie apocalypse."

As such, "Dwight's advice" for what you should do with all your time in quarantine "would all be about working on your self-defense," Wilson explained. He worryingly added that were Dwight around for the pandemic today, "I think there'd be a lot of guns involved." Jeva Lange

predictions
IMF estimates global GDP will shrink by 3 percent, dwarfing 0.1 percent financial crisis contraction

9:44 a.m.
IMF.
DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

The International Monetary Fund has finally spoken — and it isn't pretty.

In the first World Economic Outlook report since the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic began, the IMF estimated Tuesday that the global GDP will shrink 3 percent this year, far beyond the 0.1 percent contraction in 2009 amid the financial crisis. Like many other forecasters, though, the IMF thinks there will be a significant rebound in 2021, pegging its prediction at 5.8 percent. The U.S., meanwhile, is expected to see its GDP fall by nearly 6 percent, and then jump back up by 4.7.

The anticipated recoveries are somewhat reassuring news, but if the forecast is accurate, the global market would still fall short of its pre-virus trends. The organization was also very cautious in their projections, acknowledging that if the virus hangs around for longer than expected or rebounds at a later point, an even greater contraction could be expected, as well as a slower recovery. "Like in a war or a political crisis, there is continued severe uncertainty about the intensity of the duration and intensity of the shock," said Gita Gopinath, the IMF's chief economist. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

