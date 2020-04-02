CNN's Chris Cuomo describes his 'freaky' night of COVID-19 fevers, hallucinations, tooth-chipping shakes

-
CNN's Chris Cuomo describes his 'freaky' night of COVID-19 fevers, hallucinations, tooth-chipping shakes6:59 a.m.
-
Dr. Anthony Fauci, America's top coronavirus expert, now has bodyguards6:04 a.m.
-
Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, and Seth Meyers are skeptical of Trump's somber new 'tone' on COVID-195:11 a.m.
-
U.S. tops 5,100 coronavirus deaths, including more than 1,000 on Wednesday2:51 a.m.
-
Social Security recipients can now get coronavirus stimulus checks without filing tax returns, Treasury says1:48 a.m.
-
Scientists say by 2050, the world's oceans could fully recover from overfishing, pollution1:44 a.m.
-
New Jersey newspaper carrier does double duty, delivering groceries free of charge to people along his route12:43 a.m.
-
New Orleans jazz icon, patriarch Ellis Marsalis is dead at 85. Sons say he had COVID-19.12:35 a.m.
