Breaking news
Trump threatens to adjourn Congress to allow recess appointments

7:33 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday said Congress is "obstructing" his ability to appoint judges and fill other positions, and he may "exercise my constitutional authority to adjourn both chambers" in order to make recess appointments.

Trump told reporters there are 129 positions in limbo in Congress, and these people could be working on solutions to the coronavirus crisis. He demanded the Senate "fulfill its duty and vote on my nominees," specifically calling on the body to confirm his appointee to the Broadcasting Board of Governors. Trump added that forcing Congress to adjourn is "something I'd prefer not doing, but which I should do and I will do if I have to."

Under the Constitution, a president can adjourn the House and Senate when the chambers cannot agree on when to adjourn, but this power has never before been used by a president. Catherine Garcia

Legal scholar who defended Trump during impeachment objects to his idea of adjourning Congress

8:24 p.m.
Jonathan Turley.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Jonathan Turley, a constitutional law professor who was a Republican witness during the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, took issue with Trump on Wednesday accusing Congress of "obstructing" his ability to appoint judges and threatening to close both chambers.

Trump said he was considering exercising "my constitutional authority to adjourn both chambers" so he could make recess appointments, adding, "it's something I'd prefer not doing, but which I should do and I will do if I have to." The president can adjourn the House and Senate when the chambers are unable to agree on when to adjourn, but this constitutional power has not been used before by any president.

Turley tweeted that Trump appeared to be referencing Article II, Section 3 of the Constitution, "which gives a president 'in extraordinary occasions' [authority] to convene or adjourn the Houses. This power has never been used and should not be used now. The power to adjourn only applies 'in case of disagreement between them, with respect to the time of adjournment.'"

Democrats and Republicans have used pro forma sessions to prevent recess appointments, Turley continued, and he has "long been a critic of such recess appointments. Senators of both parties should vote to support the congressional control over adjournment. Absent a 'disagreement' there is no presidential power to adjourn under Article II. A pandemic should not be an invitation for pandemonium. Indeed, we need regular order now more than ever." Catherine Garcia

Students could take the SAT at home if schools are still closed in the fall

6:51 p.m.
An SAT prep book.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The College Board on Wednesday announced that if schools are still closed in the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic, high school students will have the opportunity to take the SAT online from home.

The at-home test would be "simple, secure and fair, accessible to all, and valid for use in college admissions," the College Board said. "Like the pencil-and-paper test, a digital, remote version of the SAT would measure what students are learning in school and what they need to know to be successful in college."

This spring, 770,000 students were unable to take the SAT, due to the coronavirus. Several colleges have already said that for students entering college in the fall of 2021, standardized tests like the SAT and ACT will be optional. Catherine Garcia

Trump's performance against Biden reportedly improves after voters watch 90 seconds of a coronavirus briefing

5:29 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump's daily briefings on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic are apparently working to his political benefit, The Atlantic reports.

A Democratic strategist, speaking on condition of anonymity, described a private research initiative in which voters were shown a 90-second clip of a recent briefing. Trump's general election performance against his likely Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, reportedly improved by more than two percentage points after voters watched the clip. Considering most polls are indicating a tight contest, that's quite a shift after such a small amount of footage.

Per The Atlantic, part of the briefings' purpose is to serve as a platform for Trump to reclaim the narrative about his initial response to the coronavirus, and push the idea that the president acted swiftly. Trump initially downplayed the threat of the virus and suggested further response efforts were unnecessary. Similarly, The Atlantic notes, the National Republican Congressional Committee sent robocalls to more than 120,000 numbers over a three-day period in late March, during which people were polled about Trump's press coverage, followed by a "sympathetic female voice" expressing frustration with the media coverage of Trump's handling of the pandemic. Read more at The Atlantic. Tim O'Donnell

Cinemark aims to start reopening movie theaters in July

4:32 p.m.
Mulan
Disney

Will there still be summer moviegoing this year? At least one major theater chain is planning on it.

Cinemark CFO Sean Gamble in a call with investors on Wednesday said the theater chain, which like AMC and Regal closed its U.S. locations last month amid the coronavirus pandemic, has been "modeling an approximate four month ramp up, anticipating a July 1 reopen," The Wrap reports.

At the same time, Gamble noted that "we would not be in a scenario where we would be inclined to bring back everything day one." Instead, he said, reopening movie theaters would be "more a dip-our-toe type of approach," per Bloomberg.

"In our current modeling, we are anticipating that a return to normalcy could take a couple of months to fully get going as a result of staggered theater openings from ongoing governmental limitations, reduced operating hours and potentially ongoing social distancing needs," Gamble also said.

Theaters could, for example, sell half as many seats to ensure customers would be spaced out and socially distanced, a step some chains already began to take shortly before they had to shut down all of their locations entirely. In a scenario where capacity would have to be reduced to 50 percent, Gamble said the chain could still operate "very profitably." Still, openings may need to happen on a "state by state, county by county" basis, he said.

Some movie studios also appear to be betting on July as when theaters can widely resume operations, as Disney recently set Mulan for that month after delaying it from March, and Warner Bros. hasn't delayed Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which is set for July 17. Still, the question remains whether audiences will actually return to movie theaters if a summer opening is actually possible. In a recent poll, when Americans were asked when they would resume their regular activities after coronavirus restrictions are lifted, just 20 percent said they'd so "immediately." Brendan Morrow

$349 billion federal small business relief fund expected to run out of money today

4:23 p.m.
Closed stores.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

The $349 billion federal relief fund for small businesses in the United States during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is expected be depleted Wednesday, Bloomberg reports.

The Small Business Administration reported that nearly 1.4 million applications on a first-come first-served basis for the government-guaranteed loans (which convert to grants if proceeds are used to keep workers on payroll and cover rent for about two months) have been approved, but that means about $301 billion has already been used up and many businesses will still be waiting in line when the last $48 billion runs out. The whole thing took just 13 days.

Congress, which is on recess until next month, wants to get more funding passed quickly as part of their next phase in the coronavirus relief plan, but negotiations between Republicans and Democrats have stalled amid the latter's push for more aid for hospitals and state and local governments. There was seemingly some good news Wednesday, however, as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The two set a meeting, which Bloomberg notes is the first public sign that the stalemate may soon break. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

Donating to coronavirus relief can now land you a role beside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro

3:41 p.m.
Picture yourself here.
Rich Fury/Getty Images

If you ever dreamed of starring in a movie alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, well, congratulations, it's proof you have a pulse.

But now you actually could, thanks to a new challenge the actors have set up with director Martin Scorsese to benefit Meals on Wheels America, No Kid Hungry, and America's Food Fund during the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, DiCaprio and De Niro announced that "we want to offer you a walk-on role" in Scorsese's forthcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moon. All you have to do is "donate whatever you can" at allinchallenge.com, where 100 percent of the money will be distributed to the charities. Watch the actors' announcement here, and browse other celebrity All In challenges here. Jeva Lange

White House staff reportedly had access to thousands of masks before reversing its policy for the general public

3:13 p.m.
The White House.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Before the Trump administration reversed its official stance on wearing facemasks in public during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, a top National Security Council deputy, Matt Pottinger, secured a deal in mid-March with Taiwan to receive shipments of masks, fearing that both the White House and the country at large didn't have an adequate supply. Taiwan agreed and soon sent 500,000 masks to Washington. Most of those went toward the national stockpile, but a portion was set aside for White House staff, The Washington Post reports.

The NSC kept 1,800 for its own employees, while another 1,800 went to other personnel in the White House. That reportedly made some U.S. officials uncomfortable since civilians were still being told not to wear masks (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's reversal came on April 3) and health care workers across the country had to resort to measures like crafting homemade gear. But other White House officials reportedly noted that the vast majority of Taiwan-shipped equipment were prioritized for medical staff and first responders.

Pottinger has emerged as one of the figures within the White House who warned early on that China's initial coronavirus outbreak could become a major issue for the U.S. He'd been communicating regularly with his contacts in places throughout Asia, like Taiwan and Hong Kong, about how they successfully mitigated the spread, determining masks played a role. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

