Trump threatens Minnesota with Insurrection Act
The law was passed in 1807 but has rarely been used
What happened
President Donald Trump said on social media Thursday he might invoke the Insurrection Act to “quickly put an end to the travesty” of “professional agitators and insurrectionists” in Minnesota “attacking the Patriots of ICE.” The rarely used 1807 law allows presidents to deploy the U.S. military for domestic law enforcement under limited circumstances.
Tensions have risen in Minneapolis since more than 2,000 immigration agents arrived there, with videos showing them using violent tactics against citizens and immigrants alike. ICE agents have faced increasingly angry crowds, armed with whistles and cameras, since an agent fatally shot Renee Good in her car last week. A Venezuelan immigrant was shot in the leg by another ICE agent on Wednesday, sparking more protests.
Who said what
Trump has “previously threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act over tensions in blue-leaning cities,” The Wall Street Journal said, but “he hasn’t yet used the law.” The Supreme Court ruled last month that his unilateral National Guard deployments to Chicago and other Democratic cities exceeded his authority.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Invoking the law “would fulfill a long-term desire of Trump’s,” Politico said. “He views the Insurrection Act as the epitome of executive power.” But according to legal experts, using the law in this instance “would be an extraordinary — and potentially illegal — measure,” The Washington Post said. Trump would be “the only commander in chief to use the 19th-century law to send troops to quell protests that started because of federal officers the president already has sent to the area,” The Associated Press said.
“This would be a flagrant abuse of the Insurrection Act in a way that we’ve never seen,” Joseph Nunn, an attorney at the Brennan Center for Justice, told the AP. Trump “can’t intentionally create a crisis, then turn around to do a crackdown.” Using the Insurrection Act here would be “a historical outlier,” since the violence Trump wants to end “is being created by the federal civilian officers” he sent, Syracuse University expert William Banks agreed. But courts typically “defer to the president” on military matters, so Minnesota would have a “tough argument to win” if it mounts a legal challenge.
What next?
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) urged Trump on social media to “turn the temperature down” and “stop this campaign of retribution.” He also asked Minnesotans to “speak out loudly, urgently but also peacefully,” and not “fan the flames of chaos.”
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
The app that checks if you are dead
In The Spotlight Viral app cashing in on number of people living alone in China
-
Three consequences from the Jenrick defection
The Explainer Both Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage may claim victory, but Jenrick’s move has ‘all-but ended the chances of any deal to unite the British right’
-
Why is London’s property market slumping?
Today's Big Question Some sellers have reported losses of hundreds of thousands of pounds
-
White House halts migrant visas for 75 countries
Speed Read Brazil, Egypt, Russia, Iran and Somalia are among the nations on the list
-
Trump, Senate GOP block Venezuela war powers vote
Speed Read Two Republicans senators flipped their vote back amid GOP pressure
-
White House ends TPS protections for Somalis
Speed Read The Trump administration has given these Somalis until March 17 to leave the US
-
Clintons defy House GOP on Epstein subpoenas
Speed Read The House has already received what ‘little information we have,’ the Clintons said
-
Prosecutors quit as DOJ pushes probe of Good widow
Speed Read At least six prosecutors have resigned in Minnesota
-
Minnesota fraud: Walz takes the hit
Feature Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will not seek re-election due to state welfare fraud scandal
-
Why is Trump threatening defense firms?
Talking Points CEO pay and stock buybacks will be restricted
-
‘The security implications are harder still to dismiss’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day