'jump the gun'
Fauci warns protesters about dangers of ending lockdowns prematurely: 'It's going to backfire'

9:56 a.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning about the dangers of reopening the United States too quickly in a message to those protesting stay-at-home orders.

Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of President Trump's coronavirus task force, appeared on Good Morning America on Monday after protests in some cities against stay-at-home orders; at one in Texas, video captured protesters calling for Fauci to be fired. Polls, however, have found that more Americans are worried about restrictions being loosened too soon than not soon enough.

Asked for his message to those protesting, Fauci told ABC, "The message is that clearly this is something that is hurting from the standpoint of economics ... but unless we get the virus under control, the real recovery, economically, is not going to happen."

Fauci went on to stress the importance of a gradual reopening.

"If you jump the gun, and go into a situation where you have a big spike, you're going to set yourself back," he said. "So as painful as it is to go by the careful guidelines of gradually phasing into a reopening — it's going to backfire. That's the problem."

These comments come after President Trump on Friday appeared to express support for stay-at-home protesters in some states on Twitter. During a White House briefing on Sunday, Trump said those protesting stay-at-home orders have "cabin fever" and "want their life back." Brendan Morrow

hmm
Trump's 'virus testing czar' was ousted from a job developing vaccines after a dismal performance evaluation

10:17 a.m.
Brett Giroir.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Adm. Brett Giroir is leading the U.S. government's charge to ramp up COVID-19 testing. He didn't have much luck at a similar job just a few years ago.

Before President Trump tapped Giroir to be the nation's "coronavirus testing czar," he was the head of vaccine development at Texas A&M University. And in 2015, he was given the choice of either resigning or being fired from that job because he wasn't acting like a "team player," The Washington Post reports.

Giroir spent eight years working on a variety of vaccination projects at Texas A&M before an annual performance review changed his fate. The review said Giroir was "more interested in promoting yourself" than his health science center, a local newspaper reported at the time, and he apparently struggled with being a "team player." Because of that, Giroir was told he "had 30 minutes to resign or he would be fired," the Post reports.

Giroir credited his ouster to academic politics, which "makes politics in Washington look like a minor league scrimmage," he told the Post. "I'm a team player. But not to people who act inappropriately, who are misogynistic and who are abusive to other people," he added. Giroir said he was "heartbroken" to leave the job, but said his work there could help inform efforts to create a COVID-19 vaccine. Giroir's former coworkers expressed confidence in his ability to lead the country's coronavirus testing effort. Read more at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

Poll Watch
Biden is doing much better than Trump among voters who don't like either of them, poll shows

9:48 a.m.

Both President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have net-negative approval ratings, a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows, though Biden appears to have emerged as the presidential candidate more voters will begrudgingly vote for. It may be a backhanded compliment, but one the likely Democratic nominee will surely take come November.

The poll shows voters who have a negative opinion of both Trump and Biden overwhelmingly prefer Biden, 60 percent to 10 percent.

NBC News notes that's good news for the former vice president, although the rate of negative opinions increases with younger voters, which could be a warning sign. Still, the early returns look good for Biden, who leads Trump among a host of other demographics, as well.

The NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll was conducted between April 13-15. The survey included 900 registered voters. The margin of error is 3.7 percentage points. Read the full results here. Tim O'Donnell

'new superpower'
Facebook rolls out county-by-county COVID-19 symptoms maps

8:31 a.m.
Mark Zuckerberg
Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Facebook is rolling out county-by-county maps showing where people have reported experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, something CEO Mark Zuckerberg is touting as an "important tool" in the crisis.

The social media platform's maps use data collected from a survey Facebook is asking users to take, which is conducted by the Carnegie Mellon University Delphi Research Center, NBC News reports. Facebook says it doesn't receive individual responses.

"Overall, since experiencing symptoms is a precursor to going to the hospital or becoming more seriously ill, these maps could be an important tool for governments and public health officials to make decisions on how to allocate scarce resources like ventilators and PPE, and eventually when it's safe to start re-opening society," Zuckerberg said.

The survey asks users if they or anyone in their household has had symptoms associated with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, and more than a million people responded within the first two weeks, Facebook says. A map shows an estimated percentage of people in a given county with COVID-19 symptoms in a week, though Facebook notes these aren't confirmed cases. Many people with the novel coronavirus also don't develop symptoms.

In an op-ed in The Washington Post on Monday, Zuckerberg writes that this is a way Facebook can "uniquely help" in the crisis and writes that the early results show promise, as the findings "correlate with publicly available data d cases, which suggests this data can help predict where the disease will spread." He adds, "The world has faced pandemics before, but this time we have a new superpower: the ability to gather and share data for good."

Facebook says it will update its COVID-19 map daily and this week will start conducting the surveys globally. Brendan Morrow

2020 Democratic Primaries
Biden wins Wyoming's mail-in Democratic caucus

7:33 a.m.
Joe Biden at a debate
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Wyoming Democratic presidential caucus with 72 percent of the vote, the state's Democratic Party announced Sunday. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who last week suspended his campaign and endorsed Biden, received nearly 28 percent of the vote, The Washington Post reports. Wyoming was the latest state to shift to a nominating contest with mail-in voting only due to the coronavirus pandemic. Biden, now the presumptive Democratic nominee, will get 10 of the state's pledged delegates. Sanders gets four. Sanders beat Hillary Clinton in Wyoming's 2016 in-person contest by about 12 percentage points. Harold Maass

coronavirus research
The new coronavirus may be mutating to a less deadly form

7:33 a.m.
University of Washington coronavirus lab
Karen Ducey/Getty Images

Life will not return to normal anytime soon, even if states lift COVID-19 lockdowns in an attempt to revive hard-hit economies. Face masks will be de rigueur, people may be "trapped indoors for months," and crowded public events are out, science reporter Donald McNeil Jr. writes at The New York Times, citing more than 20 health and science experts. Until there's a vaccine, "if Americans pour back out in force, all will appear quiet for perhaps three weeks. Then the emergency rooms will get busy again."

Among the many things we don't yet understand about this new coronavirus is how deadly it is or how many people have been infected. "Fatality rates depend heavily on how overwhelmed hospitals get and what percentage of cases are tested," and those numbers keep getting revised in hard-hit areas, McNeil reports. People who die of the disease at home or in overwhelmed hospitals are not counted, but people with few or no symptoms are never tested, so "if you don't know how many people are infected, you don't know how deadly a virus is."

The changing fatality rate is one reason the models keep fluctuating, McNeil says, but "there may be good news buried in this inconsistency: The virus may also be mutating to cause fewer symptoms. In the movies, viruses become more deadly. In reality, they usually become less so, because asymptomatic strains reach more hosts. Even the 1918 Spanish flu virus eventually faded into the seasonal H1N1 flu."

While we don't know the fatality rate or level of contagion, the "refrigerated trucks parked outside hospitals tell us all we need to know: It is far worse than a bad flu season," McNeil writes. How the pandemic ends depends on the virus' lethality, medical advances, and how individuals behave, he adds. "If we scrupulously protect ourselves and our loved ones, more of us will live. If we underestimate the virus, it will find us." Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
There are 4 requirements for reopening the U.S. amid COVID-19. Americans won't tolerate all of them.

6:41 a.m.
A sign in Hollywood promoting social distancing
Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images

The White House has proposed a list of "preparedness responsiblities" for lifting social distancing rules enacted to slow spread the COVID-19 coronavirus. States should be able to test for the coronavirus, contact trace, and ensure hospitals have enough personal protective equipment (PPE) and ICU capacity for when the virus flares up again. Individuals should wear face masks when they can't keep six feet apart in public.

Testing, tracing and isolating, hospital readiness, and masks are the four main pillars of reopening, dozens of scientists, public health experts, and disease historians told The New York Times and ProPublica, but the White House is seriously lowballing the amount of testing needed and skimming over some difficult choices America must make. Keeping the economy locked down isn't sustainable, but "the White House's 'phased' plan for reopening will surely raise the death toll no matter how carefully it is executed," Donald McNeil Jr. writes at the Times. "The best hope is that fatalities can be held to a minimum."

A vaccine — the generally accepted prerequisite for a return toward normalcy — is realistically 18 months away at the earliest. All the experts agreed the U.S. needs to massively ramp up testing for both the virus and, separately, the antibodies that show who has already recovered — and they all agreed the U.S. is nowhere near ready for this. The U.S. also has tens of thousands too few workers trained to trace everybody who came in contact with every infected individual.

China, South Korea, and other countries have supplemented the labor-intensive task of contact tracing with smartphone monitoring, a step the U.S. has neither the legal framework nor the civil-liberties culture to embrace. And however the positive cases are identified, the next step is even thornier. "To keep the virus in check, several experts insisted, the country also must start isolating all the ill — including mild cases," McNeil writes. China sent everyone testing positive to make-shift infirmities, while Taiwan paid infected citizens to quarantine in hotels.

"Separating people from their families for 14 days is a very tough thing to do," and "it would be massively unpopular" in America's "family-centered society," ProPublica notes. But "what we've learned in Italy, Taiwan, and now our country is sobering," and it's that when people self-isolated at home, "the disease spread to the entire family, sometimes sickening multiple generations." Read more about our coronavirus future at The New York Times. Peter Weber

Johnsplaining
John Oliver explores other 'media bubbles' to find why Americans, and Trump, believe COVID-19 fake news

4:28 a.m.

"COVID-19 is still dominating the news every day, and it's hard to keep up with all the information about it, to say nothing of the misinformation," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. Unfortunately, people are consuming and acting on this bad information, with dangerous and counterproductive results, he said. "You may have even heard some of those arguments from people you're related to or people you love — which can, incidentally, be two very distinct groups."

Why do people believe this bad information? "There are a lot of media bubbles out there, and getting a glimpse outside of the one that you're in can be eye-opening," Oliver said. "Here in the U.S., one of the biggest and most robust bubbles is the right-wing media sphere."

Some "enormously powerful" figures on conservative TV and talk radio "have found it easy to fold this virus into narratives that they've been carefully building up for decades," Oliver said, pointing to Rush Limbaugh's "Four Corners of Deceit": government, academia, science, and the media — unfortunately, "the four most important groups to listen to during a public health crisis." Infuriatingly, President Trump also gets his advice and talking points straight from Limbaugh and Fox News, he said, showing some startling examples.

"Incomprehensibly stupid" public policy can make for "good TV," Oliver said. But "the skills required to produce TV and to govern are very different, and unfortunately, we have a president who doesn't seem to know the difference." So Trump watches Fox News promoting modest protests that Trump then tweets about and Fox covers, he said, creating an information loop which "might convince Trump that there's a sizable portion of the population that wants to go back to work no matter the cost — but that's not currently the case."

"And look, I get Trump, Fox, and those protesters wanting all of this to be over — I do, too!" Oliver said. "But for what it's worth, I know people who've died from this. I also know people who are taking hydroxychloroquine because they think it will give them immunity, and I know people with lupus who are down to their last few weeks of pills, and it makes me f---ing furious! Because the fact is, the fastest way for this to be over is for all of us to remain united in this very difficult task." Watch below. Peter Weber

