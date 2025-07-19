July 19 editorial cartoons

Saturday’s political cartoons include a Medicaid time bomb, and Donald Trump's fixation with the Fed's Jerome Powell

By
published

This cartoon depicts a giant bomb labeled “MEDICAID” with a fuse lit by the “Big Beautiful Bill.” Two Americans stand nearby and one says, “I miss the old fireworks…”

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is dominated by the image of an imposing armed figure dressed in combat gear with a “T” armband. A smaller woman is labeled “STATES” and says to the man, “Searching for undocumented immigrants?” The man responds, “No. Now we’re here to inspect your election equipment and voter rolls.”

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸