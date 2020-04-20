See More Speed Reads
Netanyahu, Gantz announce Israeli 'national emergency government'

1:18 p.m.
Netanyahu.
Amir Levy/Getty Images

After three elections within the last year, Israel finally has a government.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the leader of the conservative Likud Party, has struck a deal with his political rival and chief challenger Benny Grants, who heads the center-right Blue and White faction.

In a joint statement, the two said they reached "an agreement for the establishment of a national emergency government." The exact terms haven't been announced yet, but reports from Israel suggest it's a three year deal, in which Netanyahu and Gantz will serve as prime minister for the first and second half of that span, respectively.

A coalition between the two parties was long seen as the clearest path to avoiding a fourth election, but there were numerous obstacles in the way, including Gantz's past refusal to forge a unity government under Netanyahu's leadership while he was under indictment for corruption. But it appears the efforts to solve the gridlock was expedited in the face of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Tim O'Donnell

Inmates make up a fifth of Ohio's 11,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

1:34 p.m.
Ohio prison.
Michal Czerwonka/Getty Images

With visitors coming in and out every day and dozens of people packed into close quarters, prisons across the U.S. have long been expected to become coronavirus hotbeds. Those conditions have turned into a devastating reality in Ohio, where a full fifth of the state's confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded among its inmates, The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Ohio's number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases hit 11,602 on Sunday and its death toll rose to 471, the Ohio Department of Health reported. "Much of the increase in cases has come from Ohio's prison system," as prison inmates, employees, and visitors are all being tested for the virus, the Dispatch writes. As of Sunday, 2,426 Ohio inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, making up 21 percent of the state's case count. Most of those cases come from the Marion Correctional Institution, where 1,828 inmates — 73 percent of the prison population — have tested positive for the virus. The rest of the prison population is now in quarantine.

Coronavirus spread within prisons has been a major concern for criminal justice reform advocates; among their concerns is how quarantine tends to look like solitary confinement for inmates. Advocates have called for releasing nonviolent prisoners and immigrant detainees, especially older inmates and those who are exceptionally vulnerable to COVID-19. Thousands of inmates across the country have so far been released from county, state, and federal prisons. Kathryn Krawczyk

This infectious disease expert thinks the Olympics aren't likely to happen in 2021 either

1:11 p.m.
Tokyo Olympics.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The Olympics aren't happening this year, and it looks like it's still not a sure thing that they'll happen next year, either.

After the CEO of the Tokyo organizing committee suggested it's possible the Tokyo Olympics won't move forward next summer, one infectious disease expert argued this week the event is indeed unlikely to happen in 2021.

"To be honest with you, I don't think the Olympics is likely to be held next year," Kentaro Iwata, Kobe University infectious disease professor, said, per The Associated Press.

Iwata described himself as "very pessimistic" that the Olympics will happen next summer unless the structure is "totally different" like there being no audience or limited participation.

"You have to invite so many athletes from many, many places, which is not very compatible with this COVID-19 infection that is causing a pandemic," Iwata said. "Japan might be able to control this disease by next summer. And I wish we could. But I don't think that will happen everywhere on earth."

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to begin on July 23, 2021, after being postponed from July 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. But Toshiro Muto, CEO of the Tokyo organizing committee, said earlier this month, "I don't think anyone would be able to say if it is going to be possible to get [the pandemic] under control by next July or not."

Another expert, professor of Global Health at the University of Edinburgh Devi Sridhar, argued that there's a "great chance" of the 2021 Olympics happening if there's a vaccine by this fall that can be quickly manufactured, per AP. But "if it looks in the next few months that a vaccine is proving difficult ... then I think it'll have to be delayed," he said. Brendan Morrow

How some experts' coronavirus denialism likely fueled its worldwide spread

12:13 p.m.
coronavirus.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The world wasted months before taking China's COVID-19 outbreak seriously. Some experts' optimism didn't help.

Disjointed efforts to ramp up coronavirus testing and America's overall lack of preparedness for a pandemic have gotten a lot of attention throughout the COVID-19 outbreak. But "magical thinking" and even "denial" by even "the most seasoned infectious diseases experts" has been largely overlooked, and it's a big reason measures to prevent and fight COVID-19 were slow to get underway, Stat News reports.

China was already dealing with thousands of coronavirus cases by the end of January, but even though more than 100 cases had also been reported outside the country, some experts didn't think much of it. The virus "didn't appear to be behaving as explosively outside of China as it had inside it," and so "a number of leading infectious diseases scientists mused that the outbreak would be controlled or might burn itself out," Stat writes.

As the world knows now, that idea made no sense. A virus spreading from person to person takes time "to hit an exponential growth phase," Stat notes, and it was only a matter of time before COVID-19 did the same. Even Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Diseases Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Stat on Jan. 5 that he didn't think the outbreak would become a pandemic. And while he changed his mind shortly after and warned N95-mask maker 3M to step up production, he still got flak from fellow experts accusing him of "scaring everybody." Read more at Stat News. Kathryn Krawczyk

One of the most esteemed film festivals is still planning to go forward in Italy this September

12:01 p.m.
Venice Film Festival.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Basically every 2020 event is canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the Venice Film Festival evidently didn't get the memo.

The Venice Film Festival, one of the most important film festivals each year where major movies are shown in the race to the Academy Awards, is still supposedly going forward. The president of the festival's parent group, Roberto Cicutto, said in an interview Monday it's not being postponed or canceled, and is still set to begin on Sept. 2, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Cannes Film Festival, meanwhile, was postponed from May amid France's coronavirus lockdown. No new date has been set for Cannes, but organizers recently admitted it's "no longer an option" to move it to the end of June as they were hoping, adding "it is clearly difficult to assume" the festival can happen "in its original form" this year.

Lockdown measures remain in place in Italy, which has confirmed more than 170,000 COVID-19 cases. But Cicutto expressed confidence that officials will permit the festival to open "six or seven circumscribed movie theaters" in September, although he noted international attendance is likely to be down, per the Reporter.

This news, the Reporter's Tatiana Siegel wrote, potentially signals "that awards season may not be affected by coronavirus" as has been widely expected. Still, The New York Times' Kyle Buchanan previously cast doubt on Venice proceeding this year, asking, "Will this devastated country really be ready to throw a glamorous film festival a few months from now? And will Hollywood stars be eager to travel to it?" The Times also reported that organizers have floated the idea of extending the Oscars' eligibility period to cover both movies released in 2020 and 2021. Brendan Morrow

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis launch Quarantine Wine

11:16 a.m.

If you're tired of your happy hours failing to have a positive impact beyond your own living room, then do Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have the drink for you. This weekend, the couple announced the launch of Quarantine Wine (I suppose because "Virus Vino" and "Pandemic Pinot" didn't sound as appetizing), with 100 percent of the proceeds going directly to nonprofits that provide relief during the outbreak.

Quarantine Wine is a "beautiful Oregon Pinot Noir" from Nocking Point Wines and Battle Creek Vineyards, and runs $50 for two bottles. The label is left blank because it is "meant to be written on by YOU," the actors said.

"We had fun testing the wine, and it was delicious," Kunis confirmed. Jeva Lange

No one knows how Trump's promise of free coronavirus treatment for uninsured patients will be fulfilled

10:58 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Hospitals and patients have been left in the dark as to how the White House plans to cover COVID-19 treatment costs for uninsured Americans, despite previous assurances. The Trump administration is still trying to finalize its plan, while struggling to answer questions like how to determine if a patient qualifies for funding, Politico reports.

President Trump announced in early April that that the federal government would reimburse hospitals that treat people without health insurance. The White House is reportedly determined to follow through on its promise, but that's little comfort at the moment for people who are wondering whether they'll be on the hook. “The thing that is totally missing is any explanation for patients,” said Sara Rosenbaum, a health law professor at George Washington University. "If you don't have to worry about getting care because the hospital is supposed to care for you, and the hospital bills you, what then? There has been absolutely no communication to the public."

Hospitals are similarly perplexed, and some are holding off on billing patients until they receive word from Washington, despite facing their own financial strains because of the pandemic. It appears the federal government is aware of the need to improve its messaging campaign, so everyone involved is knows that free coronavirus care is indeed the goal. "We have an eye to actual individuals, and don't want them to be afraid to seek care," a federal official told Politico, on condition of anonymity. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

Trump's 'virus testing czar' was ousted from a job developing vaccines after a dismal performance evaluation

10:17 a.m.
Brett Giroir.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Adm. Brett Giroir is leading the U.S. government's charge to ramp up COVID-19 testing. He didn't have much luck at a similar job just a few years ago.

Before President Trump tapped Giroir to be the nation's "coronavirus testing czar," he was the head of vaccine development at Texas A&M University. And in 2015, he was given the choice of either resigning or being fired from that job because he wasn't acting like a "team player," The Washington Post reports.

Giroir spent eight years working on a variety of vaccination projects at Texas A&M before an annual performance review changed his fate. The review said Giroir was "more interested in promoting yourself" than his health science center, a local newspaper reported at the time, and he apparently struggled with being a "team player." Because of that, Giroir was told he "had 30 minutes to resign or he would be fired," the Post reports.

Giroir credited his ouster to academic politics, which "makes politics in Washington look like a minor league scrimmage," he told the Post. "I'm a team player. But not to people who act inappropriately, who are misogynistic and who are abusive to other people," he added. Giroir said he was "heartbroken" to leave the job, but said his work there could help inform efforts to create a COVID-19 vaccine. Giroir's former coworkers expressed confidence in his ability to lead the country's coronavirus testing effort. Read more at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

