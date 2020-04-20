See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Trump slams Maryland's GOP governor for following his advice and buying coronavirus tests

9:21 p.m.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Facing a shortage of coronavirus tests in his state, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) moved quickly to secure 500,000 tests from South Korea, a feat he accomplished with the help of his wife, Yumi Hogan.

"The administration made it clear over and over again they want the states to take the lead, and we have to go out and do it ourselves, and that's exactly what we did," Hogan, who is also chair of the National Governors Association, said during a Monday press conference. He praised his wife, who was born in South Korea, for her assistance, saying she "not only used her native language to help secure the tests but also helped negotiate the deal."

Data compiled by the Covid Tracking Project shows that so far, the United States has conducted more than 3.5 million coronavirus tests. Hogan has been vocal about the importance of having access to tests, saying the "No. 1 problem facing us is lack of testing. We can't open up our states without ramping up testing. It should not have been this difficult."

President Trump swiftly criticized Hogan, telling reporters during his Monday evening coronavirus briefing that Hogan was not able to "understand" a list of labs in his state that are conducting tests. Hogan, he added, "could've saved a lot of money ... he needed to get a little knowledge, that would've been helpful."

At the same time Trump was talking, Hogan was being interviewed live on CNN. He said his state "already knew where the lab facilities are," but "more than half" were "federal facilities that we have desperately been trying to get help from, or military facilities." Not long after, Vice President Mike Pence appeared at the podium during the briefing, and said the administration would make federal and military facilities "available to governors across the states." Catherine Garcia

should have just burned it
Edit

Mike Bloomberg spent more than $1 billion on his short-lived presidential campaign

10:13 p.m.
Mike Bloomberg.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A new Federal Election Commission filing shows that former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg spent more than $1 billion of his own money on his presidential campaign, which only lasted a little over three months.

Before he dropped out of the Democratic race in early March, Bloomberg's ads were ubiquitous. He won just one contest, in American Samoa, spending about $18 million for each delegate.

Bloomberg hired close to 2,400 campaign staffers across the country, and said he would keep paying them through November, having them shift their focus to beating President Trump. Instead, he transferred $18 million to the Democratic National Committee, angering his ex-staffers. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Nurses to demonstrate outside White House over lack of personal protective equipment

7:51 p.m.
A nurse wearing PPE.
Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Members of National Nurses United, the country's largest union of registered nurses, will protest at the White House on Tuesday, demanding more personal protective equipment to use while caring for patients with COVID-19.

The 150,000-member union is calling on President Trump to use the Defense Production Act to compel companies into making N95 masks, face shields, gowns, respirators, and other equipment. "With no federal health and safety standards, nurses and other health-care workers in many hospitals around the country have not been provided with adequate PPE to protect them from exposure to the virus," National Nurses United said in a statement.

The protest will take place at Lafayette Park, and the group plans on reading the names of nurses who have died from the virus, The Washington Post reports.

Nurses, doctors, and other hospital staffers across the United States have been saying since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic that they do not have enough PPE, and have to reuse these critical supplies. During a coronavirus briefing on Monday, Trump claimed there isn't a shortage, saying, "What we're doing is delivering a number that nobody anywhere in the world is delivering." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Federal officials to start tracking COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes

7:10 p.m.
An ambulance in New York City.
Justin Heiman/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon start sending questionnaires to nursing homes and long-term care facilities in order to track confirmed and suspected COVID-19 coronavirus cases among patients and workers.

"It's fair to say nursing homes have been ground zero" for COVID-19, Seema Verma, head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, told reporters on Monday. The first COVID-19 hot spot in the United States was the Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, where 43 people associated with the facility have died from the virus. In Massachusetts, 48 residents of a veteran's home died of the virus, while at least two dozen have died at a New Jersey nursing home and rehabilitation center.

Health experts say COVID-19 has been able to spread quickly through nursing homes, due to staff shortages, asymptomatic carriers, and elderly residents with multiple underlying health conditions. Federal officials hope the questionnaires will help them see trends and early signs of a COVID-19 outbreak, allowing communities to take action. Verma said the information will be made public, although the details of how and when are still being worked out.

Using media reports and information from state health departments, The Associated Press has found at least 8,496 deaths linked to COVID-19 outbreaks at U.S. nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Experts say the actual toll is likely much higher, with many patients never being tested for the virus. Catherine Garcia

coronavirus fallout
Edit

World Bank predicts coronavirus will push between 40 million and 60 million people into poverty

5:27 p.m.
World Bank.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The World Bank is predicting a rise in global poverty in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. If that holds true, it will be the first increase since 1998, Politico reports.

The international financial institution's economists believe the pandemic will push somewhere between 40 million and 60 million people into poverty, adding to the global rate, defined here as the percentage of the world's population living on less than $1.90 per day. The World Bank's "best estimate" is an increase of 49 million people. Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to be the region most affected.

Since 1998, the world has made relative progress in reducing the number of people who live in poverty, but the pandemic could wind up setting the trend back three years. "In the most pessimistic scenarios, global poverty in 2020 would be close to the level of 2017," the authors of a post on the World Bank's Data Blog wrote.

Before the pandemic, a decline in global poverty from 8.1 percent to 7.8 percent was projected for the year. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

errr
Edit

Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee are already about to let businesses reopen

5:26 p.m.

Southern states are rushing to get back to business against the advice of medical experts and the federal government.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) announced Monday that he'd allow some types of shut-down businesses to reopen by next week. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) topped that by saying some businesses could even reopen this Monday at 5 p.m., and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) finished by saying the state's stay-at-home mandate would run out for good at the end of April.

Hair salons, barbers, gyms, and similar businesses will be allowed to reopen Friday in Georgia, Kemp said Monday. Restaurants and theaters will also get to reopen next Monday under social distancing guidelines, though bars and performance venues will stay closed, Kemp said. Lee said some Tennessee businesses will get to reopen by next Monday, and nearly every business will get to do so on May 1.

McMaster went further, saying a variety of retail stores in South Carolina could reopen at 5 p.m. today if they operated at 20 percent capacity or less. Like Florida, McMaster also lifted closures of beaches, public piers, and docks.

The White House issued guidance last week listing what criteria states would have to meet before they were allowed to begin a phased reopening of businesses. None of these states have met those case and hospitalization thresholds yet. Kathryn Krawczyk

too soon?
Edit

Chile plans to hand out world’s first coronavirus 'immunity passports'

4:37 p.m.
Chile.
MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images

The world's first coronavirus "immunity passports" amid the pandemic are expected to be doled out in Chile. Government officials said Monday that the more than 4,600 recovered patients in the country will be able to receive physical and digital cards making them exempt from quarantines and other restrictions, The Washington Post reports.

Additionally, other applicants will reportedly be tested for antibodies as part of what Santiago promises will be a mass testing scheme to determine whether people have a high probability of being noncontagious.

Immunity cards have been discussed in many countries, including the United States, as a potential way to jumpstart economies that have been in lockdown, but they remain controversial, since it's unclear how long immunity to COVID-19 lasts. Santiago seems content with moving forward for now, arguing recovered patients "can help the community enormously, because they don't present a risk."

But while Chile has largely been proactive when it comes to the pandemic, testing more people than any other country in Latin America and instituting strict quarantine measures, doctors and scientists have urged the government to take a step back when it comes to the latest development.

"There are serious doubts over the existence of long-term immunity to this virus, and there was no consultation with the Chilean Immunological Society before this measure was announced," said Cristóbal Cuadrado, the technical secretary for health policy and studies with Chile's medical union. "We have called upon the government to re-evaluate the policy and involve experts in the discussion before implementing the scheme." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Banned
Edit

Facebook is removing some posts promoting anti-lockdown protests

4:30 p.m.
Facebook.
DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook has started removing certain posts promoting anti-lockdown protests, saying events that violate social distancing guidelines won't be allowed.

The social media platform, CNN reported on Monday, is removing some posts on protests against stay-at-home orders in California, New Jersey and Nebraska "after consulting with officials in those states." Protests of this kind against stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic have recently arisen in some cities, although polls have shown that more Americans are concerned about restrictions being loosened too soon rather than not soon enough.

A Facebook spokesperson said Monday events will be banned if they violate a state's social distancing guidelines and are prohibited by the government.

"Unless government prohibits the event during this time, we allow it to be organized on Facebook," a spokesperson told CNN. "For this same reason, events that defy government's guidance on social distancing aren't allowed on Facebook."

According to CNN, posts specifically made using Facebook Events are being removed, though other posts, such as through Facebook groups, may potentially not be removed. Facebook is reportedly looking into whether anti-lockdown events in Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York are prohibited under the states' social distancing guidelines.

As Facebook bans harmful misinformation amid the coronavirus crisis, CEO Mark Zuckerberg was asked in an appearance on Good Morning America on Monday whether posts organizing these stay-at-home protests would qualify when they call for the defiance of social distancing guidelines.

"We do classify that as harmful misinformation, and we take that down," Zuckerberg responded. "At the same time, it's important that people can debate policies. So there's a line on this." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.