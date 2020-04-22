Chinese agents reportedly helped spread false information about a looming U.S. coronavirus lockdown

U.S. officials believe Chinese agents helped spread false information about an impending coronavirus lockdown throughout the United States last month, The New York Times reports.
Messages that spread over social media and through text messages in mid-March claimed the Trump administration was about to lock down the country amid the coronavirus crisis, with one claiming this would be announced "as soon as they have troops in place to help prevent looters and rioters." The National Security Council ultimately clarified that these rumors were false and "there is no national lockdown."
U.S. intelligence agencies have since "assessed that Chinese operatives helped push the messages across platforms," and officials are particularly alarmed "because the disinformation showed up as texts on many Americans' cellphones, a tactic that several of the officials said they had not seen before," the Times reports. Two officials reportedly said they didn't believe Chinese operatives actually created the messages but instead helped amplify ones that already existed. The agents have reportedly used fake social media accounts, as well as seemingly messaging apps like WhatsApp.
Agencies have now started to examine "new ways" China, Russia, and others are spreading disinformation online amid the pandemic, and intelligence officers are "also examining whether spies in China's diplomatic missions in the United States helped spread the fake lockdown messages," the Times reports. Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow
As Earth Day turns 50 on Wednesday, you don't have to imagine no pollution. Amid all the human suffering and death from the COVID-19 pandemic, "an unplanned grand experiment is changing Earth," The Associated Press reports. "As people across the globe stay home to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, the air has cleaned up, albeit temporarily," sometimes with dramatic effect.
There are blue skies over New Delhi for the first time in years and Jalandhar residents saw the snow-capped Himalayas for the first times in decades. Pollution levels were down double digits in cities all over the world. Animals roamed freely through parks and cities — pumas in Santiago, Chile; coyotes in downtown Chicago and San Francisco; goats overrunning a town in Wales.
The animals were always there, Duke University conservation scientist Stuart Pimm tells AP, but they are shy around humans. Sea turtles worldwide seem to be nesting and hatching much more successfully without humans around, says David Godfrey at the Sea Turtle Conservancy. "There's some silver lining for wildlife in what otherwise is a fairly catastrophic time for humans."
"That doesn't mean the comeback will last," Hope Corrigan writes at Quartz, with photos of nature triumphant. "Scientists warn that the effects of the economic shutdown caused by COVID-19 are temporary." And greenhouse gasses can stay in the atmosphere for a century or more, "so the pandemic shutdown is unlikely to affect global warming," AP reports.
Climate change "wasn't really on the radar for most people in 1970," climate reporter John Schwartz tells The New York Times. But since that first Earth Day 50 years ago, "the air over the U.S. is much cleaner, and so is the water we drink in most parts of the country. We don't use DDT or asbestos."
The coronavirus pause "is giving us this quite extraordinary insight into just how much of a mess we humans are making of our beautiful planet," Pimm says. "This is giving us an opportunity to magically see how much better it can be." Peter Weber
A team at Britain's Oxford University is starting human trials on a potential COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Health Minister Matt Hancock announced Tuesday, and the British government is "going to back them to the hilt," starting with a $25 million government investment.
Oxford's Jenner Institute and the Oxford Vaccine Group are conducting the trial. Adrian Hill, director of Jenner Institute, said last week the "aim is to have about a million doses by September once we have the results of our vaccine efficacy tests," and "then we'll move even faster from there, because it's pretty clear that the world is going to need hundreds of millions of doses ideally by the end of the year to end this pandemic." The Oxford team is trialing an experimental recombinant viral vector vaccine called "ChAdOx1 nCoV-19," one of at least 70 vaccine candidates under development worldwide, though only four have been cleared for human testing.
Prof. Sarah Gilbert, who is leading the study, said her team was already working on coronavirus vaccines last year in preparation for an outbreak of "Disease X," so once the disease hit, they were able to work "unusually quickly." Infectious disease experts warn that a vaccine won't be available for 12 to 18 months, if ever, but while "we can never be certain that these vaccines will work," Gilbert said, "personally I think it has a very strong chance of working."
If a vaccine has been deemed safe and effective, the world will need billions of doses, and Bill Gates is among those urging the world to prepare facilities to mass-produce whatever kind of vaccine emerges victorious. That will entail global cooperation, and the Oxford team says it will produce its initial million does at plants in Britain, Europe, India, and China. The U.S. doesn't have the capacity to make the 300 million-plus doses it will need, but the U.S. government could prepare by taking over liquor or beer plants and sterilizing their fermentation vats, medical historian Arthur Silverstein tells The New York Times. "Any distillery could be converted." Peter Weber
"As coronavirus continues to sweep across America, leaders are trying to figure out the right balance between keeping people safe and keeping the economy moving," Trevor Noah said on Tuesday's Daily Social Distancing Show. And some governors are erring on the side of business, he said, comparing Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's (R) decision to reopen bowling alleys to urging "people to join a competitive sneezing league. But while some are opening up their states, President Trump has announced that he's shutting down the border."
Yes, "in a 10 p.m. tweet last night, Trump declared that due to coronavirus, he's going to sign an executive order suspending all immigration into the United States," Noah said. "This is a big step for Trump, because remember, two-thirds of his wives have been immigrants. So closing the immigration system is Trump's version of deleting Tinder." This executive action is "yet another policy he's pushing through during the corona pandemic," following other immigration freezes and gutting environmental enforcement, he said. "So don't forget, while you're finally getting around to watching Ozark and trying to bake bread for the first time, Donald Trump, he's also using coronavirus as an opportunity to do all the things he always wanted to do," only "Trump's hobbies are going to keep going for a very long time."
"I don't necessarily agree" with Trump's immigration "bombshell," Stephen Colbert said at A Late Show, "but it's probably the safest thing — for the immigrants. Because right now America is basically a petri dish on the floor of a bus station men's room. But this ban's not going to do anything to stop the spread of the virus or put Americans back to work," and "Trump's tweet is less about information and more about promoting today's press briefing, reality show style." He dissected some of the crazy things Trump said at Monday's press briefing.
Trump did tell "a pretty funny joke" at the briefing, about how he never lies, before promptly lying, Jimmy Kimmel noted. Trump claimed he hasn't left the White House "in months," but "he held rallies in February and March, and he let the White House four times in March, including a trip to Mar-a-Lago. Mar-a-Lago, by the way, laid off 153 workers today in addition to the 560 laid off at Trump's resort in Miami — maybe this is why he's so anxious to open for business again: He's getting hurt." Peter Weber
Chipotle Mexican Grill on Tuesday agreed to pay a $25 million fine after being charged with two counts of violating federal food guidelines by "adulterating food while held for sale after shipment in interstate commerce," federal prosecutors said.
Officials said this was the "largest fine ever imposed in a food safety case." The charges stemmed from multiple norovirus outbreaks that occurred from 2015 to 2018, which left more than 1,100 customers sick, prosecutors said. One outbreak in July 2018 in Powell, Ohio, was caused by "critical violations of the local food regulations, including those specific to time and temperature controls for lettuce and beans," prosecutors said. Over the span of eight days, 657 people who ate at the Chipotle became ill.
In a statement, U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna said Chipotle "failed to ensure that its employees both understood and complied with its food safety protocols, resulting in hundreds of customers across the country getting sick." The company said it has improved safety measures since the incidents, including "reducing the number of employees who come into contact with ingredients" and enacting "safeguards to minimize the risk that an ingredient is undercooked." Catherine Garcia
California's Santa Clara County announced Tuesday that autopsies had uncovered three early deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus, including a person who died at home on Feb. 6. Previously, the earliest recorded U.S. death from COVID-19 was Feb. 28 in Kirkland, Washington. Since deaths usually occur about month after exposure to the coronavirus, the implication is that COVID-19 was spreading in the Bay Area by early January. The coronavirus was first confirmed to have entered the U.S. on Jan. 21.
The autopsies also found the coronavirus in a second person who died at home on Feb. 17 and another resident who died March 6, three days earlier than the previously known first COVID-19 death in Santa Clara County. That March 9 death prompted the Silicon Valley area to ban public gatherings, and it was one of five Bay Area counties to institute the nation's first lockdown on March 16.
Santa Clara County said the county medical examiner-coroner's office conducted the autopsies as part of an effort "to carefully investigate deaths throughout the county" from a time when there was "very limited testing" through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the CDC's testing criteria included "only individuals with a known travel history and who sought medical care for specific symptoms." The medical examiner sent samples from the autopsies to the CDC, which confirmed the positive results for coronavirus on Tuesday. "We anticipate additional deaths from COVID-19 will be identified" as the autopsies continue, the county said.
The head of Santa Clara County's government, Dr. Jeff Smith, said earlier this month that data from the CDC and local health officials suggested the coronavirus had arrived in California a lot earlier than "we first believed," most likely "back in December." It wasn't caught, he told the Los Angels Times, "because we were having a severe flu season," and the "symptoms are very much like the flu," especially with more mild COVID-19 cases. Peter Weber
It was the moment all of Yanira Soriano's doctors and nurses had been waiting for — the first time the New York mom was able to hold her baby, born while she was in a medically induced coma.
Earlier this month, Soriano tested positive for COVID-19 and pneumonia, and was immediately admitted to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, New York. She was 34 weeks pregnant, and Dr. Benjamin Schwartz, chairman of the hospital's Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, said because of the "critical nature" of her case, she had to be put into a medically induced coma and placed on a ventilator.
An emergency cesarean section was performed, and Soriano's son, Walter, was transferred to a children's hospital in New York City while his mother remained in the intensive care unit. After two weeks, Soriano recovered, and upon her discharge last Wednesday, she was finally able to meet Walter. Hospital workers cheered as Walter was put into Soriano's arms for the first time, and Schwartz said it was an "incredibly proud moment" for everyone who helped make it happen.
"It takes many, many people over many, many shifts to provide the level of care that this patient needed," Schwartz added. "Many patients that end up on a ventilator with a COVID-19 pneumonia do not survive, and the fact that this mom not only survived but was able to get out of her wheelchair and walk into her car and hold her baby gives us incredible hope for future patients and our existing patients that have COVID disease." Catherine Garcia