See More Speed Reads
time to prepare
Edit

Michigan, Pennsylvania might be at greatest risk of mail voting error in November

1:31 p.m.
Absentee ballot.
MEGAN JELINGER/AFP via Getty Images

States are rushing to get their mail voting infrastructure up to task as they anticipate a surge in absentee ballots in November's general election in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Politico reports.

"We're going to see a substantial switch to mail voting whether or not anybody prepares for it," said Wendy Weiser, the vice president for democracy at the Brennan Center. "The question is, will the system be prepared to accommodate that, or will it be a real mess?"

Wisconsin recently showed what could happen if states aren't prepared — some staff reportedly worked 100 hour weeks trying to fill all the ballot requests for its controversiial April election, and there were reports that the state's system crashed under the workload, per Politico.

Two states that are at greatest risk of experiencing similar failures are also two of the most crucial states in the election, Michigan and Pennsylvania, said Amber McReynolds, CEO of the nonprofit Vote at Home Institute. The two swing states only recently enacted no-excuse absentee voting, so their new system will likely be more prone to error, McReynolds said. Practice, after all, makes perfect, but it remains to be seen if states will have everything running smoothly in time. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

keep climbing down
Edit

Cuomo says New York's coronavirus situation is back to where it was 21 days ago

12:54 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) continued to express cautious optimism that his state, the epicent of the outbreak in the United States, is on the right trajectory amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During his daily briefing, Cuomo, aided by a graph showing the amount of COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state, said New York is "back to where we were 21 days ago."

The next step, he said, is to see "when we will back to the point where only several hundred people" show up at the hospital every day with COVID-19 infections. So while the current slope of the graph is trending in the right direction, Cuomo believes it's vital to see how low it can get, and at what speed.

New York reported 1,184 new coronavirus infections Saturday, while the number of fatalities remained mostly stead at 437, a slight uptick from Friday's 422, which was the lowest number of deaths in the state since April 1.

Tim O'Donnell

trump and putin
Edit

Some lawmakers, White House officials reportedly concerned by new joint Trump-Putin statement

12:34 p.m.

The relationship between the Trump administration and the Kremlin continues to perplex, as the two sides trade barbs and watch each other suspiciously, while, on certain occasions, simultaneously showing shades of camaraderie. The latter was on display Saturday when President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a joint statement commemorating the 75th anniversary of a meeting between American and Soviet troops at the Elbe River, which the leaders said "heralded the decisive defeat of the Nazi regime" toward the end of World War II.

Seemingly, The Wall Street Journal notes, the statement — a rare one, considering the last joint declaration about the Elbe meeting took place in 2010 when President Obama was trying to recalibrate the Moscow-Washington relationship — is meant to reverberate in the present day, signaling the powers can set aside their differences. But not everyone is on board with the symbolism, the Journal reports. Some lawmakers and White House officials have reportedly privately expressed concern, since they believe it might hinder the U.S.'s efforts to send a stern message to Russia.

One thing seems likely, however — the statement was Putin's idea. "Putin wants validation from the United States that today's Russia, like the Soviet Union, is a great power," Angela Stent, a former U.S. intelligence analyst, told the Journal. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus and veterans
Edit

Chief VA physician: 'I had 5 million masks incoming that disappeared'

11:33 a.m.
VA Hospital.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Veterans Affairs hospitals have not been overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic to the expected extant. Indeed, the national health system has been able to lend a hand to assist veterans being treated for COVID-19 in troubled state facilities. But Richard Stone, the physician in charge of the Veterans Health Administration, confirmed to The Washington Post for the first time that the system is short on masks and other supplies.

"I had 5 million masks incoming that disappeared," Stone said, admitting he's been forced to move to "austerity levels" at some hospitals.

The shortage, which had previously been denied by VA officials, is related to the fact that many supplies were diverted to the national stockpile at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Stone eventually received some shipments that have provided a buffer for medical personnel, but VA hospitals still have discretion to ration equipment, re-use or decontaminate masks, or allow staff to bring in their own.

Barbara Galle, an intensive care nurse at the Minneapolis VA Hospital and president of the local AFGE union chapter, said staff caring for COVID-19 patients could only get N95 surgical masks if they are involved in extra risky procedures, and that other hospital workers have been told to wear their face masks for a week and staple the straps together if they break. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

up in the air
Edit

Trump needs to 'run very close' for GOP to keep the Senate, Republican consultant warns

10:44 a.m.
Donald Trump.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

It's not shocking that some Republicans are concerned about President Trump's re-election chances next November — polling, while early, suggests he's in for a real fight against former Vice President Joe Biden, and the country's struggles caused by the coronavirus pandemic have cast even greater doubt. But some members of the GOP are also growing more wary of the party's ability to hang on to the Senate, The New York Times reports.

Recent surveys showed Republican senators in Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, and Maine are vulnerable. If those seats are lost and the other 96 remain steady, Democrats would gain control of the upper chamber. Republicans could gain a seat back in Alabama, the Times notes, though if Biden wins the presidency, the pendulum would again swing back to the Democrats.

Because those seats are likely tied to Trump's own performance, he'll need to "run very close for us to keep the Senate," Charles Black Jr., a veteran Republican consultant, told the Times. "I've always thought we were favored to, but I can't say that now with all these cards up in the air," he said. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Immigration
Edit

Judge orders ICE, ORR to speed up release of migrant children during pandemic

8:44 a.m.
ICE processing center.
PAUL RATJE/Agence France-Presse/AFP via Getty Images

Los Angeles-based U.S. District Court Judge Dolly Gee ruled Friday that the Trump administration is violating the 1997 Flores Settlement Agreement, which generally requires children detained at the border to be released within 20 days. Gee has found the U.S. government to be in violation of some elements of the settlement over the years, though the latest order comes amid the coronavirus pandemic, prompting Gee to express concern about the safety of detention centers.

Gee did not agree with every claim brought forth by the plaintiffs represented by the Center for Human Rights and Constitutional Law, and she did acknowledge U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had improved its response to the pandemic. But she said the agency's "picture of a sanitary, social-distance-compliant, and medically appropriate facilities" was "tarnished by declarations of detainees and their legal services providers."

Gee concluded the Office of Refugee Resettlement and ICE "shall continue to make every effort to promptly and safely release" approximately 2,100 unaccompanied minors, as well as 342 held with their families at ICE detention centers at "greater speed." Read more at CBS News and NBC News. Tim O'Donnell

hold up
Edit

WHO warns countries against issuing coronavirus 'immunity passports'

8:16 a.m.
Tedros Adhamon Ghebreyesus.
AFP via Getty Images

The World Health Organization wants countries to hold off on any kind of certificate program for people who have recovered from COVID-19.

During a scientific brief Saturday, WHO warned governments against issuing so-called coronavirus "immunity passports" to recovered patients because there's "no evidence" they are protected from a second infection. As things stand, the United Nations agency believes such actions could increase the risks of the virus' spread because those carrying the passports may ignore standard advice about taking precautions against the virus.

The WHO, however, will continue to monitor antibody responses to get a better sense of whether people can develop immunity and, if so, for how long. The jury is still out on human immunity, and there are reports of recovered patients testing positive again, but a study earlier this year in China suggested rhesus macaques did at least develop short-term protection.

Several countries have tinkered with the idea of creating some form of immunity certificate that would allow recovered patients and those with antibody to return to work during the pandemic. Chile was the first country to officially announce it planned to do so. Read more at Reuters and Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

that's a no
Edit

Even Fox News wasn't convinced when Trump claimed his disinfectant injection comments were 'sarcasm'

April 24, 2020

President Trump seemed pretty sincere when he doled out some dangerous medical advice on Thursday. Just ask Fox News' Bret Baier.

In Thursday's White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing, President Trump gave a very detailed explanation of how doctors may want to consider infecting disinfectants like bleach into coronavirus patients' bodies, seeing as a disinfectants "knocks out" the virus "in a minute." Trump defended his comments as "sarcastic" on Friday after receiving a wave of backlash, but Baier doubted that was the case. "Well, that's not how it looked in the briefing," Baier said on Friday. "It didn't seem like it was coming off as sarcastic when he was talking and turning to Dr. [Deborah] Birx on the side."

Fox Business host Neil Cavuto was even more clear about how real Trump's "unsettling" suggestions seemed. "The president was not joking in his remarks yesterday when he talked about injecting people with disinfectant, nor were we imagining the incredulous looks he got from his medical team when he made the suggestion," Cavuto declared on his show on Friday. Fox News medical contributor Marc Siegel meanwhile appeared on Fox News to break down exactly why injecting yourself with bleach is a bad idea, as if that had to be explained. Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.