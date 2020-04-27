See More Speed Reads
2020 Campaign
Pelosi endorses Joe Biden, calling him a tested 'voice of reason and resilience' in the coronavirus crisis

6:33 a.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president in a video released early Monday, becoming the latest Democratic heavyweight to formally back the presumptive Democratic nominee. Pelosi, who remained neutral during the primary, touted Biden as an experienced and tested leader well-positioned to handle America's current and future problems. "As we face coronavirus, Joe has been a voice of reason and resilience, with a clear path to lead us out of this crisis," Pelosi said, adding that he led the economic response to the Great Recession of 2008-09, helped save the Affordable Care Act, and was in charge of a high-profile "moonshot" to cure cancer.

"I am proud to endorse Joe Biden for president: a leader who is the personification of hope and courage, values, authenticity, and integrity," Pelosi said. "With so much at stake, we need the enthusiasm, invigoration, and participation of all Americans — up and down the ballot, and across the country."

Biden was supposed to underscore his primary victory with wins in his two home states, Pennsylvania and Delaware, this week. But both primaries have been pushed back due to the coronavirus. The pandemic has also drained coverage from his sequestered campaign and its search for a running mate. In recent weeks, Biden has also been endorsed by former rivals Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), plus former Vice President Al Gore and former President Obama. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Dr. Birx says social distancing needed through summer

7:28 a.m.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, warned on Sunday that Americans will have to continue avoiding crowds for several months to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, even as the economy reopens. "Social distancing will be with us through the summer to really ensure that we protect one another as we move through these phases," Birx said on NBC News' Meet the Press.

Birx's comments conflicted with Vice President Mike Pence's assurances on Friday that the pandemic could be "largely" over as early as Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of the summer vacation season. Nearly 20 states are preparing to partially reopen their economies next week, but the number of cases in the U.S. is fast approaching 1 million with more than 55,000 deaths. Harold Maass

Solving COVID
Common heartburn medicine being tested on COVID-19 patients in New York

5:44 a.m.
Drugstore in Scotland
Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images

A generic heartburn medicine is being tested on COVID-19 patients at Northwell Health hospitals in the New York City area, but don't rush to the drugstore, Dr. Kevin Tracey, the head of Northwell's Feinstein Institute for Medical Research, told CNN on Sunday. The 187 patients in the trial are either getting massive doses of famotidine, the active ingredient in Pepcid, or a saline placebo solution, and the first results won't be released for at least a few weeks. The trial started March 13, but it was kept under wraps in part to prevent a run on famotidine.

There is no real evidence that famotidine is effective at treating COVID-19, but the hope is that the drug could prevent the coronavirus from replicating by essentially preoccupying it, similar to how protease inhibitors stop HIV. Tracey said he got the idea to test the heartburn medicine from a colleague, Dr. Michael Callahan, who observed improvement among COVID-19 patients in China who were taking famotidine rather than a more expensive medicine to treat their heartburn. Famotidine was also near the top of a computer model's ranking of existing drugs that might work against the coronavirus, based on its genome.

If the drug proves effective, "it's generic, it's plentiful, and it's inexpensive," Tracey told CNN. But until then, "we have to remain skeptical," Dr. Carlos Del Rio at Emory University told ABC News. "In the early years of HIV, we tried a lot of stuff and we thought, 'Oh this is going to work' and nothing worked." That also appears to be the case with the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which all the Northwell test subjects are also taking, for now. Famotidine, at least, appears to be safe, said Dr. Stuart Ray at Johns Hopkins. "I think this sort of off-label repurposing is sensible with drugs for which we have a long safety record," he told ABC News. "And we really need a win." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
John Krasinski delivers some food-themed good news with celebrity chefs and Stanley Tucci

4:47 a.m.

In the five weeks since he started Some Good News, John Krasinski has acquired a theme song and a devoted fan base that likes to send him craft art and recipes, both of which he showcased Sunday night. "In the past few weeks, we've delved into a segment called 'What Did I Miss?' But the truth is, the overriding thing we all miss is being together," he said. Also, restaurants, which are "not only some of the places that are being hit the hardest, they're some of the places where you can find the biggest heroes."

Krasinski mentioned the mobile kitchen work of Jose Andrés, of course, but also Guy Fieri, who created a fund for out-of-work restaurant employees. A self-professed terrible cook, Krasinski video-chatted with both the people who sent him some recipes for food and drink and celebrities who made the concoctions — Stanley Tucci on the cocktail; Fieri, Martha Stewart, and David Chang on the food. There are also some other feel-good stories and amusing photos of people taking out the trash.

Krasinski has previously virtually reunited the Hamilton cast for a young fan, hosted a virtual prom with some top-shelf musical guests, and welcomed back baseball, even if not in the U.S. "Remember, no matter how things get, there is always good in the world," Krasinski said. Peter Weber

Watch this
Everybody Loves Raymond creator highlights the people who stand behind Trump, literally and awkwardly

3:29 a.m.

As President Trump riffed last Thursday on whether it would work to inject disinfectants into COVID-19 patients, Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, was off to the side, "sitting silently and visibly straining to control her facial expressions," The Washington Post noted. Birx, who frequently stands behind Trump at the coronavirus briefings and has stood behind him in subsequent TV interviews, embodies the competing demands many Trump administration officials face between serving the U.S. and serving a president who demands unflinching public support.

Phil Rosenthal, the creator and writer of Everybody Loves Raymond and his own food travel show, Somebody Feed Phil, captured the dual meaning of standing behind someone in a short video for The Atlantic. Birx appears more than once, along with some people standing physically behind Trump without doing so politically, like the queen of England.

"Donald Trump loves attention, and people can't help but give it to him. It's been this way for a generation," Rosenthal explains at The Atlantic. "In the three years since he took office, it can sometimes seem impossible to look away. But I've always found that paying attention to the people around Trump is far more revealing than watching the man himself."

"Sometimes you just need to say the president's wrong," a former Trump administration official told the Post after the bleach episode, speaking on the condition of anonymity. "I understand picking your spots, but sometimes you're doing the president a favor by saving him from himself." Peter Weber

strategery
Trump's base-focused COVID-19 pose is muddying the GOP's economic recovery, blame-China messaging

2:41 a.m.
A pro-Trump rally in Nevada
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Some people in the Trump administration are still working on ways to help the U.S. survive and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, but "the White House plans to shift its coronavirus messaging toward boosting the economy and highlighting 'success stories' of businesses," Axios reports. "The Coronavirus Task Force — and the doctors who've become household names, Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci — 'will continue but take a back seat to the forward-looking, "what's next" message,'" a White House official told Axios.

The future of the daily coronavirus briefings is up in the air. The president said Saturday they are no longer "worth the time and effort," but "the White House is deliberating whether to continue to hold news briefings in a modified form without Trump, potentially at a different location," The Associated Press reports. "Trump's aides are aiming to move the president onto more familiar — and safer, they hope — ground: talking up the economy, in tighter controlled settings."

Trump's advisers had been warning him that his briefings are harming his re-election prospects, and "for the first time, I feel like he gets it that these aren't helping him," one source who spoke to Trump on Friday told Axios. Two other advisers told Axios that Trump is "still insisting his performances were helping him, as evidenced by the ratings," and he may not give them up.

As the U.S. death toll from the pandemic rises above 54,000 and 26 million Americans have lost their jobs, "Trump has focused almost exclusively on tending to his base," AP reports. "It drives me crazy, frankly, because part of being the president is to rise above, to ignore certain things," Ari Fleischer, press secretary to former President George W. Bush, told AP. Trump's former chief strategist Steven Bannon predicted Trump's base will broaden thanks to a "new nationalism" that blames China for the pandemic.

A GOP strategy memo sent to Senate Republican campaigns by the National Republican Senatorial Committee threads that needle, advising GOP candidates: "Don't defend Trump, other than the China Travel Ban — attack China," The Washington Post reports. Peter Weber

Trump tweets
Trump claims his tweets about 'Noble Prizes' were 'sarcasm' in day of erratic tweeting

12:38 a.m.

Sarcasm is dead, but irony is still alive and kicking.

President Trump started an active Sunday day of tweeting by wishing first lady Melania Trump a happy 50th birthday, and he ended it by agreeing with himself.

In between, Trump retweeted a bunch of attacks on various Democrats (plus Karen Pence's birthday wishes for his wife), accurately noted he did not call the coronavirus itself a "hoax," insisted he isn't firing Health Secretary Alex Azar, misspelled hamburger in a tweet about his work schedule, said he wants a more pro-Trump alternative to Fox News, and went on a rant about reporters and their "Noble Prizes." He deleted the "hamberger" tweet and the Noble Prize thread.

Some observers assumed Trump had mixed up the Nobel Prize — which does not have a journalism category — and the Pulitzer Prize, and others predicted he would claim he was just being sarcastic, as he had after speculating about injecting detergent and "powerful" light into human bodies to kill a virus. Both groups were probably right.

Trump, apparently irked by a report on his TV-heavy schedule, actually left the White House several times in March — rallies in three states, Mar-a-Lago, FEMA headquarters — though maybe it felt like "many months."

On Saturday, Trump blamed the media for ruining his nightly coronavirus briefings. In reality, Trump "was convinced to pause the daily coronavirus briefings because advisers concluded his performances were damaging," The Washington Post's Philip Rucker tweeted. "But instead of adjusting his pandemic messaging, he's still praising himself, attacking reporters, and airing grievances — just all on Twitter." Peter Weber

Sunday shows
Epidemiologist: FDA 'all but given up its oversight' of coronavirus tests

April 26, 2020

Welcome to the wild, wild West of COVID-19 testing.

That's how Dr. Michael Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, described the United States' situation, at least. Osterholm told NBC's Chuck Todd that because the original test developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ran into problems, the Food and Drug Administration has "all but given up its oversight" responsibility for the coronavirus tests on the market, which means many not-so-great tests have been able to sneak their way through.

Beyond that, Osterholm said the U.S. is coming up short on the amount of necessary reagents — that is, a substance that sparks the chemical reaction needed to actually carry out a test — because the government is not working with the private sector to make sure they have what they need.

Finally, Osterholm said tests don't perform well in places with low populations, noting that antibody tests can result in a high percentage of false positives in many places across the United States. Tim O'Donnell

