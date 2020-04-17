See More Speed Reads
Elizabeth Warren is the 'candidate to beat' in Biden running mate poll of Wisconsin and Michigan Democrats

2:21 p.m.
Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren
Saul Loeb / Getty Images

A poll of Democrats in Michigan and Wisconsin found that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) was "the overall candidate to beat" as presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's running mate, Axios reports.

In a poll conducted by MRG Research for Donors of Color Action that Axios reviewed, 62 percent of registered Democratic voters in Wisconsin said Warren would make a "good" or "great" vice president, putting her ahead of Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) at 57 percent and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) at 52 percent. In Michigan, 53 percent of voters supported Warren as vice president, below only the state's governor, Gretchen Whitmer (D), who this week said Biden's running mate "is not going to be me."

"Warren reflected the most consistent support among white and black voters in both states," although former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was the top choice for black voters, Axios reports.

This comes as Abrams and Warren this week have both expressed interest in serving as Biden's vice president in interviews. Abrams in an interview with Elle said she would be "an excellent running mate," and asked on MSNBC whether she would be Biden's running mate if asked, Warren responded, "Yes."

The poll surveyed 1,640 registered voters in Wisconsin and Michigan from March 23 through April 5. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points. Read more at Axios. Brendan Morrow

2020 Campaign
President Trump might never hold another rally

3:19 p.m.

President Trump might never hold another reelection rally in person, at least if his campaign follows the warnings of health experts who say large gatherings of people might not be safe until "the later part of 2021."

His campaign, though, maintains Trump hasn't held his last rally just yet. "This coronavirus will pass and the president is looking forward to getting back out on the campaign trail and holding rallies," his campaign communications director, Tim Murtaugh, told ABC News on Friday.

Health officials are less confident. "Larger gatherings — conferences, concerts, sporting events — when people say they're going to reschedule this conference or graduation event for October 2020, I have no idea how they think that's a plausible possibility," Zeke Emanuel, the vice provost for global initiatives and director of the Healthcare Transformation Institute at the University of Pennsylvania, told New York Times Magazine recently. "I think those things will be the last to return. Realistically we're talking fall 2021 at the earliest."

Trump, aware of the importance of rallies to his reelection campaign, has floated the possibility of holding events "where you'll have seats where every three or four seats you have empty, you'll have some fill in, and then ultimately we'll have it fill in as the virus is gone," according to audio obtained by ABC News. Other campaign strategists are looking increasingly into how Trump might be able to have gatherings in "low risk" states, or entirely virtually.

"There is no doubt that Trump's rallies have been one of the most effective forms of campaigning we've seen in our lifetime," said Republican strategist Jen Kerns. "It would be the Democrats' dream come true if this were to come to an end." Read more at ABC News. Jeva Lange

we won't tell
Hugh Jackman 'wasn't available' — nudge nudge wink wink — to star in Cats

2:27 p.m.
Hugh Jackman turned down a role in Cats.
Phil Walter/Getty Images

Hugh Jackman has at last admitted that director Tom Hooper offered him a role in the "jarring fever dream" that was 2019's Cats. Asked directly by The Daily Beast's Marlow Stern if he turned down a role, Jackman replied: "Umm … yep."

Although Jackson earned an Academy Award nomination for his work with Hooper on Les Misérables in 2012, it apparently wasn't enough to sell him on Hooper's follow-up musical, which has since been described as "the worst thing to happen to cats since dogs." When pressed on what role he was offered, Jackman said, "there were a couple of options there based on availability and time, and I really … yeah, I just wasn't available at the time."

Suuuuure. Read the full interview at The Daily Beast. Jeva Lange

a glimpse into a parallel universe
We came this close to getting a Patti LuPone Glee episode

2:03 p.m.
Patti LuPone, the one and only.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Brace yourself, Gleeks — this one's gonna hurt. In an interview with The New Yorker published Friday, Broadway legend Patti LuPone revealed that there was nearly an entire Glee episode themed around her, but she turned it down.

I got a telephone call from my agents saying that Ryan Murphy wanted to do an episode of Glee around me. It would have been "Patti LuPone on a plane." I have no idea what the plot was. I immediately said no: "No, no, no, no! I cannot afford to be Patti LuPone'd out of the business." I'm not Cher. I'm not Britney Spears. I'm not Madonna. I'm still a working actor. And if I do this, I will be "Patti LuPone" on TV for a long time, and I won't get work. They were shocked that I said no. I told Ryan, "I'll be in if they want me to be me. . . . but you can't do an entire episode around me." [The New Yorker]

LuPone ultimately agreed to guest star in an episode set in the Broadway restaurant Sardi's instead, but oh, think of what could have been! Read LuPone's full interview at The New Yorker. Jeva Lange

take us with you
NASA announces May 27 launch date for SpaceX's 1st launch carrying humans

1:38 p.m.

We'd all like to leave the planet right about now. These two men will actually get to do it.

Two veteran astronauts have been scheduled to depart U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade, NASA said in a Friday announcement. Multiple-time spacegoers Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will take off May 27 in what is also SpaceX's first time carrying humans to the International Space Station.

While American astronauts have made interstellar trips in the past 10 years, they haven't departed from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida since NASA retired the space shuttle program in 2011. They typically rocketpool with Russian cosmonauts, paying around $83 million for a ride, The Washington Post reports. Hurley was on the last U.S. shuttle mission, and once again, he and Behnken will lift off from the center's pad 39A, which also saw several Apollo and shuttle missions.

The mission will also be a first for Elon Musk's SpaceX. Its Falcon 9 rocket has ferried supplies to and from the International Space Station, but in May, its manned Dragon spacecraft will carry astronauts as well. A successful launch would be a win over Boeing, which has a contract with NASA to fly crews to the ISS, despite SpaceX's past delays and failures. Kathryn Krawczyk

This just in
Cuomo reacts to Trump tweet in real time, slams president for 'sitting home watching TV'

1:35 p.m.

During his daily coronavirus press conference on Friday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo let loose some his harshest criticism yet of President Trump. Cuomo's rant came after Trump tweeted during the briefing that Cuomo should spend "more time 'doing' and less time 'complaining.'"

"If he's sitting home watching TV, maybe he should get up and go to work," Cuomo shot back. The governor went on to address Trump's criticism that the federal government had built the state "thousands of hospital beds that you didn't need or use," noting that the estimates New York had relied on in the first place were from the White House.

"He should read the reports he issues … They're your projections, Mr. President," Cuomo slammed. "So, were we foolish for relying on your projections?"

But Cuomo wasn't finished. He went on to blast Trump for continually seeking praise for "doing your job as president," asking, "what am I supposed to do, send a bouquet of flowers?" He also criticized Trump for announcing this week that governors could decide when to reopen the economy, nothing that such a power is enshrined in the 10th Amendment of the Constitution. "It was always up to the states," Cuomo scoffed, adding: "What, are you going to grant me what the Constitution gave me before you were born?"

"He's doing nothing," Cuomo said of the president. "All he's doing is walking in front of the parade." Jeva Lange

don't do that
Trump repeatedly tweets about 'liberating' midwestern states

12:33 p.m.

President Trump is endorsing a little bit of anarchy to start the weekend.

On Friday, Trump sent out repeated tweets calling to "liberate" some states, seemingly in support of protesters demanding their governors reopen businesses and restart the economy. "Liberate Michigan!", "Liberate Minnesota!," and "Liberate Virginia, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!" Trump said in three separate Friday tweets with liberal all-caps usage. The tweets came just minutes after Fox News covered protests outside the Minnesota governor's office.

Trump's tweets seem to support an immediate return to normalcy for those states, but as a recent Pew Research study shows, that's the opposite of what two-thirds of Americans want. According to the study released Wednesday, 66 percent of Americans say they're afraid state governments will lift COVID-19 restrictions too soon, as opposed to 32 percent who worry they won't be lifted soon enough.

Experts also warn returning to normalcy without doubling or tripling testing coronavirus capacity would cause a dangerous surge in disease spread and perhaps make previous social distancing efforts worthless. Kathryn Krawczyk

Listen to this
Fiona Apple's first album in 8 years earns a perfect score from Pitchfork

12:10 p.m.

Fiona Apple's first new album in eight years, Fetch the Bolt Cutters, earned rave reviews upon its release Friday, with Pitchfork giving it a perfect score. "Fiona Apple's fifth record is unbound, a symphony of the everyday, an unyielding masterpiece," the website's critic wrote. "No music has ever sounded quite like it."

Pitchfork last gave a new album a flawless 10 out of 10 score a decade ago, to Kanye West's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. In conjunction with the release on Friday, Apple, 42, told Vulture "making this album has really helped me get through stuff, and I don't know if I can say that about my other albums."

Listen on Spotify here, or below. Jeva Lange

