Biden tells Sanders in endorsement live stream, 'You don't get enough credit, Bernie'

Former Vice President Joe Biden praised Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in a live stream Monday after officially securing his endorsement, telling the Vermont senator he doesn't "get enough credit."

Sanders remotely joined Biden for a live stream after Sanders announced last week he was suspending his campaign for president. Sanders offered Biden his endorsement, something Biden called a "big deal" while telling Sanders "you just made me" the Democratic nominee and heaping praise on his former primary competitor.

"You've been the most powerful voice for a fair and more just America," Biden told Sanders. "...You don't get enough credit, Bernie, for being the voice that forces us to take a hard look in the mirror and ask ourselves, 'Have we done enough?' And we haven't."

Biden, who during the stream said it's not "good enough" to go "back to the way things were before" after the coronavirus crisis, also embraced Sanders' 2020 campaign slogan of "not me, us" and asked the senator's supporters to join him.

"Thank you for being so generous," Biden told Sanders. "I give you my word, I'll try my best not to let you all down."

After the live stream, the Trump campaign in a statement said this endorsement news is "further proof that even though Bernie Sanders won't be on the ballot in November, his issues will be." Meanwhile, Briahna Joy Gray, former national press secretary for the Sanders campaign, tweeted that because Biden doesn't support issues like Medicare-for-all, "With the utmost respect for Bernie Sanders, who is an incredible human being and a genuine inspiration, I don't endorse Joe Biden." Brendan Morrow