See More Speed Reads
Solving COVID
Edit

The Trump administration is reportedly organizing a Manhattan Project-style effort to expedite the development of a coronavirus vaccine

3:26 p.m.
Donald Trump.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Experts say the predicted development timeline for an approved COVID-19 vaccine is already remarkably quick at an estimated 12 to 18 months. But the Trump administration is aiming to get one out even faster, much like Oxford University, Bloomberg reports.

Two people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg the administration is orchestrating a Manhattan Project-style operation that aims to have 100 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine out by the end of the year. It will take a united effort by private pharmaceutical companies, government agencies, and the military to get there.

The expedited timeframe will also likely be wasteful, Bloomberg notes. It will cost billions of dollars and require mass production of vaccine candidates that may fail (rendering them useless), so the ones that don't are ready to be distributed widely upon approval.

The project will reportedly be funded by money the government already has and won't require congressional approval. Those resources will first be used to test experimental vaccines in animals before launching coordinated human clinical trials to further narrow the field. There are numerous candidates in development already, but the efforts haven't been cohesive. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

fact check
Edit

The New York Times clarifies it didn't clear Biden of sexual assault allegation despite what campaign suggests

3:15 p.m.
Joe Biden
Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Talking points from former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign suggest The New York Times found that Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation against him is false, but the Times would like to clarify it did not reach this conclusion.

BuzzFeed News on Tuesday reported that Biden's campaign had sent out talking points regarding Reade's allegation that Biden assaulted her in 1993 when she worked for him as an aide. The talking points assert "a thorough review by the New York Times has led to the truth: this incident did not happen."

Asked about the allegation against Biden on Tuesday, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams echoed these talking points, telling CNN, "The New York Times did a deep investigation, and they found that the accusation was not credible."

But a spokesperson for the Times on Wednesday said this characterization of their reporting is not accurate.

"BuzzFeed reported on the existence of talking points being circulated by the Biden campaign that inaccurately suggest a New York Times investigation found that Tara Reade's allegation 'did not happen,'" the Times spokesperson said. "Our investigation made no conclusion either way."

Rather, the Times said no former staff members of Biden's corroborated Reade's allegation during their reporting and that "the Times found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Mr. Biden," but it did not determine Reade's allegation didn't happen. The Times spokesperson noted Wednesday that it "spoke to a friend who said Reade told her the details of the allegation at the time" and "another friend and Reade's brother say she told them of a traumatic sexual incident involving Biden."

Earlier this week, a former neighbor of Reade's told Insider she told her about the alleged assault in the 1990s. The Biden campaign has denied the allegation, but Biden hasn't commented on it personally. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Edit

FDA reportedly plans to authorize emergency use of largely untested drug to treat coronavirus

3:05 p.m.
FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration will authorize the emergency use of the antiviral remdesivir on COVID-19 patients as soon as Wednesday, a senior administration official told The New York Times. Pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences revealed promising study results involving remdesivir on Wednesday, but the FDA's reported move would still sidestep the usual testing required to authorize a drug's usage.

Gilead said Wednesday that its own trial, as well one overseen by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, met its goals. Of the study's 397 severe COVID-19 patients, at least 50 percent of patients treated with a 5-day dosage of remdesivir improved and more than half were discharged from the hospital within two weeks. The overall mortality rate of the study was 7 percent, and relatively few patients developed bad side effects. But the study wasn't evaluated against a control group, and it's unclear if those recoveries were natural or if remdesivir actually had something to do with them. Hard data from the study also hasn't been released yet.

Anecdotal reports, including two published in The New England Journal of Medicine, provided more credibility for remdesivir in the coronavirus fight. But they also didn't compared the drug against a placebo. A study published in The Lancet concluded remdesivir was "safe and adequately tolerated" but "did not provide significant benefits over placebo." Kathryn Krawczyk

strange boast
Edit

Trump argues 1 million coronavirus cases in the U.S. is a reflection of 'superior' testing

2:34 p.m.

President Trump suggested Wednesday that the United State surpassing one million coronavirus cases is a statistic that sounds worse than it is, because it's really a reflection of the country's "superior" testing efforts, despite experts arguing testing needs to ramp up significantly.

He also claims he received some outside validation about the U.S.'s performance from none other than South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Seoul has been heralded as the gold standard for handling the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to its intense and efficient testing program that helped the country keep infections and deaths relatively low, while also avoiding a full-scale economic shutdown as has been seen in many other parts of the world. Tim O'Donnell

driving downhill
Edit

Lyft lays off 17 percent of its workforce as Uber reportedly considers doing the same

2:00 p.m.
Lyft car.
Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Lyft

Lyft is laying off nearly 1,000 workers after seeing its ridership drop off amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ride hailing company announced Wednesday it was cutting 17 percent of its staff, amounting to 982 employees, as well as instituting pay cuts for remaining workers. Lyft drivers aren't employees of the company so they aren't subject to the pay cuts or layoffs, but ridership plunges have massively cut their incomes already.

In addition to the layoffs, Lyft will furlough five percent of its staff, CEO Logan Green said Wednesday. Senior executives will take 30 percent pay cuts, vice president-level employees will take 20 percent, and other salaried employees will see their pay cut 10 percent. That likely means bad news for Lyft drivers as well, many of whom rely on driving to make ends meet or as their entire income. "If Lyft is cutting staff, it's easy to presume that platform spend is sharply down," TechCrunch noted.

Uber was also considering laying off as much as 20 percent of its staff, The Information reported Tuesday. That would amount to as many as 5,400 of Uber's 27,000 employees, with the platform seeing ridership dropping as much as 80 percent in some areas. Kathryn Krawczyk

May Day
Edit

Mass workplace, rent strikes planned for May 1

1:11 p.m.

This Friday, employees from major U.S. corporations are staging a mass strike, and asking customers to join in by boycotting their employers.

As the coronavirus pandemic rolls on, employees have chosen May 1, International Workers' Day, to walk out of their jobs at Amazon, Whole Foods, Instacart, Walmart, Target, and Shipt, demanding they be provided with paid leave, protective gear, and hazard pay, reports Vice News.

This comes after Instacart turned its first profit as the pandemic has led increased demand for grocery delivery, The Information reported.

Target employee Adam Ryan told Vice, "We want to shut down industry across the board and push back with large numbers against the right-wing groups that want to risk our lives by reopening the economy."

Other strikes are also planned for May 1, including student protests and rent strikes. Ties between May Day and labor rights activism were born in the U.S. during the Industrial Revolution as workers were dying from poor conditions and long hours.

"May Day is the day you don't go to work or buy things or pay rent," Vanessa Bain, a lead organizer of the Instacart walkout, told Vice. "To consumers, we're saying: 'Don't buy from these companies on May 1. Don't empower them with your dollars.'" Taylor Watson

unchastened
Edit

Elon Musk, who predicted 'close to zero' new coronavirus cases by the end of April, demands we 'free America'

12:58 p.m.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's coronavirus tweets from last month sure haven't aged well, but he's still got even more to confidently declare about the pandemic.

Musk on Twitter this week criticized lockdown measures put in place in the United States to slow the spread of COVID-19, demanding in one, "FREE AMERICA NOW." He applauded Texas for its plan to begin reopening the state's economy, and said the U.S. should "reopen with care and appropriate protection, but don't put everyone under de facto house arrest."

Musk also replied to a user who claimed the "scariest thing" about the pandemic isn't the coronavirus but seeing Americans willing to give up freedom, to which the Tesla CEO responded, "true."

These tweets, as Gizmodo points out, come after Musk previously downplayed the threat of the coronavirus and in March predicted that by the end of April, there would be "close to zero" new coronavirus cases in the United States. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. continues to rise and just passed one million on Tuesday.

"The coronavirus panic is dumb," Musk also wrote in early March regarding a virus that would go on to kill over 58,000 Americans as of this week, more than were killed in the Vietnam War.

Experts have repeatedly warned about the dangers of reopening the economy too quickly, and recent polls have found a majority of Americans are fearful of the U.S. reopening too soon. "If you jump the gun, and go into a situation where you have a big spike, you're going to set yourself back," Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recently stressed.

Solving COVID
Edit

A new research project is attempting to see if dogs can detect the coronavirus by smell

12:27 p.m.
Labrador retriever..
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

A squadron of Labrador retrievers are being trained to possibly sniff out the coronavirus in unsuspecting carriers, The Washington Post reports.

A University of Pennsylvania research project has enlisted eight dogs to determine whether they can detect an odor associated with the virus (a similar program is under way at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine). If it works out, dogs could theoretically be used to help track and trace the virus at airports, businesses, or hospitals, like they already do for drugs, explosives, and other contraband. Dogs have been shown to be effective at detecting malaria, cancers, and harmful bacteria with their noses, so it's not out of the question they could do the same for the new virus.

Like just about everything else associated with COVID-19, there are a lot of unknowns, including the fact that canines may be able register the smell using urine and saliva samples, but struggle to do so in a living, breathing, walking human.

Even if the training is successful, there could be a demand problem — there's already a shortage in detection dogs, after all. To counter, scientists at Penn hope they may be able to learn from dogs and create an "electronic nose," or sensor based off the research. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.