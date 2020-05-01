See More Speed Reads
Sick Pence? None the Richer
Edit

Pence's office is selectively retaliating against reporters who disclosed its Mayo Clinic mask warning

6:12 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence wore a mask at a ventilator plant in Indiana on Thursday, two days after he was criticized for flouting the Mayo Clinic's rules by declining to wear facial covering. But for some reason, Pence's office seems to want to keep the story alive.

Karen Pence assured Fox News on Thursday that her husband had not been informed of the mandatory mask policy until after the Mayo tour concluded. This contradicted a since-deleted tweet from the Mayo Clinic, and two reporters tweeted after Karen Pence's interview that the vice president's office had informed them a day earlier about the Mayo Clinic's policy.

Steve Herman, who covers the White House for VOA News, said the White House Correspondents' Association informed him Pence's office has banned him from further travel on Air Force Two, The Washington Post reports. Pence's office and VOA later said discussions are still ongoing about any possible punishment. Gordon Lubold, who works for The Wall Street Journal, has not been sanctioned by Pence's office for his tweet.

The ostensible issue is Herman violating confidentiality rules. Monday's planning memo was marked "OFF THE RECORD AND FOR PLANNING PURPOSES ONLY," but that standard requirement is typically for security purposes, the Post reports, and "there's some question about how long the obligation lasts — whether it is permanent or only applies to the period before and during the trip." Herman's tweet was nearly 48 hours after the trip. Pence's office declined to comment. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Several states are experimenting with reopening Friday as federal coronavirus guidelines expire

5:15 a.m.
Texas is reopening
Paul Ratje/AFP/Getty Image

President Trump let the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's voluntary COVID-19 mitigation guidelines expire Thursday and several states are lifting some or all of their social distancing rules Friday, trying to weigh public health and economic activity. Alabama, Georgia, Maine, and Tennessee are allowing their stay-at-home orders to expire, as is Texas, where restaurants, movie theaters, malls and retail stores can open at 25 percent capacity despite the number of coronavirus deaths hitting new highs. Other states, like Florida, are lifting their orders on Monday, while more than 20 states are keeping the social distancing rules in place. Public health officials warn that lifting measures without adequate testing and tracing measures could led to new outbreaks. Peter Weber

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Edit

Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Kimmel also crave a return to normal, just not Trump-style

4:18 a.m.

"We've now surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases and 60,000 deaths in the span of about two months," Seth Meyers noted on Thursday's Late Night. "That's a staggering, heartbreaking number. Or, as Donald Trump put it at the end of his press conference on Monday: Job well done!" In reality, he said, thanks to Trump's inaction, "the country is broken down into districts, we're facing meat shortages, and the Postal Service is warning it could collapse — we're like a week away from Trump announcing the first annual Hunger Games."

It isn't just Trump doing the happy talk. Jared Kushner called the federal response a "success story" on Wednesday, then chided "the eternal lockdown crowd" making "jokes on late-night television." Meyers thanked Kushner for watching and assured him late-night hosts just want "a plan for reopening things safely. You think I don't want things to open up? I used to do a show with multiple shirts and zero wasps! I worked in a building that had 50 lunch options!"

Trump is letting his social distancing guidance expire Friday, Stephen Colbert said on The Late Show. But he "doesn't want everything to go back to normal because we're ready for it to go back to normal. He wants everything to go back to normal because he's bored" and misses his rallies.

Meanwhile, "multiple polls show Donald Trump is trailing Joe Biden in swing states," Colbert said, "but in an interview, Trump said, 'I don't believe the polls. ... I believe the people of this country are smart. And I don't think that they will put in a man who's incompetent.' You're right: the people of this country wouldn't; the Electoral College, on the other hand, they're fine with it."

Trump was actually "so upset about his poll numbers last week, he threatened to sue his campaign manager," Jimmy Kimmel laughed. Trump keeps "saying everything is great while simultaneously blaming everyone who isn't him for why it's all so terrible." For example, he said, "Trump keeps complaining that his administration inherited bad tests, which makes no sense because, well, No. 1, you can't have a test for a virus before the virus exists, and No. 2, he's in no position to be complaining about inheriting anything."

"Despite all that," Kimmel said, "the president is optimistic about the prospect of getting this country open for business very soon."

The Daily Show laid out Trump's four-step plan. Watch below. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Edit

72-year-old British man becomes oldest person to row solo across the Atlantic

2:17 a.m.
Graham Walters.
Gemma Handy/AFP via Getty Images

A lot changed in the world while Graham Walters was at sea.

The 72-year-old British rower set off from the Spanish island of Gran Canaria on Jan. 25, bound for Antigua. It was his fifth time rowing across the Atlantic, and the third time by himself. His goal was to break a few world records, and on Wednesday, after 96 days and about 3,000 miles of rowing, he was successful.

The Ocean Rowing Society, the official Guinness World Records adjudicators for rowing, declared that he is now the oldest person to row across the Atlantic Ocean solo, the oldest person to row across any ocean solo, and the oldest person to row an ocean more than once.

There was some drama at the last minute, when Walters was blown off course about six miles from the Antiguan shore. He received assistance from the coast guard, but was still able to secure his world records. Walters told The Guardian it feels "fantastic" to have have made the journey, which raised more than $3,700 for wounded veterans, but acknowledged it's hard to fully comprehend how different things are because of the coronavirus pandemic. "It's like I have been in a bubble and have now woken up in an alternative universe," he said. Catherine Garcia

coronavirus research
Edit

If flu deaths were counted like COVID-19 deaths, the worst recent flu season evidently killed 15,620 Americans

1:34 a.m.

The U.S. now has more than 63,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, and most experts say that's almost certainly an undercount. Still, if you compare that number to the 2017-18 flu season, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates killed 61,000 people, it looks like COVID-19 might be similar to a bad flu — President Trump has made this point, as have many conservative media personalities. But the data so far show that this new coronavirus is much more lethal than the flu, and Dr. Jeremy Samuel Faust has an explanation.

Faust, a Harvard Medical School instructor and emergency physician at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston, wrote in Scientific American that he started wondering about the flu-to-COVID comparisons when it occurred to him that in nearly eight years of hospital work, "I had almost never seen anyone die of the flu." Neither had any of the colleagues he called around the country. So he did some research, and this is what he found:

The 25,000 to 69,000 numbers that Trump cited do not represent counted flu deaths per year; they are estimates that the CDC produces by multiplying the number of flu death counts reported by various coefficients produced through complicated algorithms. These coefficients are based on assumptions of how many cases, hospitalizations, and deaths they believe went unreported. In the last six flu seasons, the CDC's reported number of actual confirmed flu deaths — that is, counting flu deaths the way we are currently counting deaths from the coronavirus — has ranged from 3,448 to 15,620. [Jeremy Faust, Scientific American]

So in an apples-to-apples comparison, matching the second week of April's COVID-19 deaths to the worst week of the past seven flu seasons, "the novel coronavirus killed between 9.5 and 44 times more people than seasonal flu," Faust writes. Read his entire essay at Scientific American. Peter Weber

$$$$$
Edit

Secret Service paid $33,000 to Trump's D.C. hotel to guard Mnuchin while he lived there

1:34 a.m.
Steven Mnuchin.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In 2017, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spent several months living in a suite at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., with the Secret Service paying more than $33,000 to rent the adjoining room in order to screen his packages and visitors, three people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

Billing records show the Secret Service was charged $242 per night, which at the time was the maximum rate federal agencies were typically allowed to pay for a room. The room was rented for 137 nights, and the final bill, footed by taxpayers, was $33,154. Mnuchin stayed at the hotel while looking for a home to purchase in Washington. A Treasury Department spokesperson told the Post Mnuchin paid for his suite with his own money, and was able to negotiate a discounted rate.

When asked by the Post if Mnuchin considered how much it would cost taxpayers to have the Secret Service rent a hotel room for an extended period of time, the spokesperson said, "The secretary was not aware of what the U.S. Secret Service paid for the adjoining room."

Renting a room in order to guard a Treasury secretary is standard Secret Service practice, people familiar with the matter told the Post, but during other administrations, the president didn't own the hotel that was being paid. The Trump Organization has not revealed how much federal agencies have paid to the company since Trump's 2017 inauguration, but using public records, the Post has found more than 170 payments from the Secret Service to Trump properties, for a total of more than $620,000. Many of these payments stem from the Secret Service accompanying Trump on trips to his own hotels. Read more at The Washington Post. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Michigan governor extends coronavirus state of emergency until May 28

12:27 a.m.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Thursday extended a coronavirus state of emergency declaration through May 28, saying "common sense and all of the scientific data tells us we're not out of the woods yet."

The Republican-controlled state legislature did not approve her order to extend the declaration, which was set to expire on Friday. Whitmer continued the state of emergency by executive order, and GOP lawmakers are now planning on taking her to court over her exercise of state emergency powers, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Whitmer said in a statement that by "refusing to extend the emergency and disaster declaration, Republican lawmakers are putting their heads in the sand and putting more lives and livelihoods at risk."

There are now 41,379 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan, with the death toll at 3,789. Conservative groups have complained that Whitmer's stay-at-home order is too strict, and on Thursday, dozens of demonstrators, some of them carrying rifles, entered Michigan's statehouse, calling on Whitmer to end the state of emergency. This was a "political rally," Whitmer said, and if participants become infected from COVID-19 because they didn't practicing social distancing, the stay-at-home order could last even longer. Catherine Garcia

Coronavirus quotables
Edit

Trump says U.S. coronavirus 'death totals' per million people 'are really very, very strong'

12:21 a.m.

South Korea, Hong Kong, New Zealand, even Vietnam have largely snuffed out new cases of COVID-19 in their countries. The number of new cases may have peaked for now in the U.S., but death and infection numbers keep rising — 1.07 million cases, 63,000 deaths as of late Thursday — and new outbreaks keep popping up.

Still, President Trump's White House adviser and son in law, Jared Kushner, declared victory on Wednesday. "We're on the other side of the medical aspect of this, and I think we've achieved all the different milestones that are needed," he told Fox & Friends. "So the federal government rose to the challenge and this is a great success story." Trump also patted his administration on the back during a White House event on aiding seniors during the pandemic: "Our death totals, our numbers per million people, are really very, very strong. We're very proud of the job we've done."

It's hard to quantify "really very, very strong," but the U.S. has the highest number of total reported deaths in the world and is middling at best in terms of deaths per million people.

"We've been hearing similar rhetoric from the White House for a while," Philip Bump writes at The Washington Post. But "the back of the mountain doesn't look the way the front did. We saw a steady, exponential rise in confirmed cases and deaths each day for several weeks. But particularly with daily case totals, the period after the peak nationally has looked more like a plateau than a downward slide."

There's method to moving to the recovery phase, at least rhetorically. "When it comes to rebuilding the economy and getting people back to work, the president has significant advantages over Joe Biden right now," one adviser to the Trump campaign tells Politico. "If there's a sense we've recovered from this, and there's a sense the economy's getting better, he'll be okay." Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.