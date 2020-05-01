Pence's office is selectively retaliating against reporters who disclosed its Mayo Clinic mask warning

-
Pence's office is selectively retaliating against reporters who disclosed its Mayo Clinic mask warning6:12 a.m.
-
Several states are experimenting with reopening Friday as federal coronavirus guidelines expire5:15 a.m.
-
Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Kimmel also crave a return to normal, just not Trump-style4:18 a.m.
-
72-year-old British man becomes oldest person to row solo across the Atlantic2:17 a.m.
-
If flu deaths were counted like COVID-19 deaths, the worst recent flu season evidently killed 15,620 Americans1:34 a.m.
-
Secret Service paid $33,000 to Trump's D.C. hotel to guard Mnuchin while he lived there1:34 a.m.
-
Michigan governor extends coronavirus state of emergency until May 2812:27 a.m.
-
Trump says U.S. coronavirus 'death totals' per million people 'are really very, very strong'12:21 a.m.
