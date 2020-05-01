Tara Reade says she didn't mention assault in alleged complaint against Biden

Even if Tara Reade's decades-old complaint about former Vice President Joe Biden did surface, it wouldn't mention an assault, she says.

Reade has accused Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, of sexually assaulting her when she worked for his Senate office in 1993. But while Reade did file a complaint about Biden at the time with the Senate personnel office, she told ABC News that it wouldn't mention the alleged assault, only that Biden "made her feel uncomfortable."

Tara Reade tells us that at the time, in 1993, she complained to the Senate personnel office that Biden had "made her feel uncomfortable," but she says she did not mention an assault and she has no record of the complaint. Biden calling for any records to be released. — Mary Bruce (@marykbruce) May 1, 2020

Reade's comment comes after Biden released a statement Friday denying the assault ever happened and asking the National Archives to search for the complaint Reade says she launched against him. The University of Delaware also maintains a large collection of Biden's papers, but said they won't be publicly available until at least spring 2021. Biden said in a Friday morning interview with MSNBC's Morning Joe that those papers should remain private because they could become "political fodder" during the 2020 presidential race.

Reade previously said she could've gone to the press with her allegation against Biden at the time, but didn't "out of respect" for him. "This never happened," Biden said in his Friday statement. "Women deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and when they step forward they should be heard, not silenced," but "their stories should be subject to appropriate inquiry and scrutiny," Biden's statement continued. Kathryn Krawczyk