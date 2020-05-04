See More Speed Reads
eclipsed?
Brazil may have more coronavirus cases than the U.S., study suggests

12:51 p.m.
Brazil.
Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Brazil, not the United States, may have the most coronavirus cases in the world, a University of São Paolo study suggests, per The Wall Street Journal.

The study concluded that, through May 3, the number of infections since the pandemic began in Brazil could be as high as 1.6 million, more than the U.S.'s officially world-leading 1.1 million-plus cases. "Brazil is already the global epicenter of the coronavirus," said Dr. Domingo Alves from Ribeirão Preto Medical School, who worked on the study.

The research points to minimal testing in the country as the reason the recorded figures aren't nearly that high — Johns Hopkins University has Brazil's official cases count just under 102,000. But the most populous country in the Southern hemisphere has tested only about 1,600 per million people. The U.S., which many experts believe is not testing nearly enough, administers 20,200 per million, while some European countries are conducting 30,000.

Of course, those countries are also likely missing cases, but the testing gap is significant, either way. Subsequently concerns are growing for the country, especially as its President Jair Bolsonaro remains a coronavirus skeptic. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

may the force be with him
Lucasfilm celebrates May the 4th by announcing a new Star Wars movie from Taika Waititi

1:26 p.m.
Taika Waititi
Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Disney has watched Taika Waititi's career with great interest, and he's now officially directing a new movie in the galaxy far, far away.

Lucasfilm celebrated Star Wars Day on Monday by announcing that Waititi, director of films like Thor: Ragnarok and the Oscar-winning Jojo Rabbit, will direct and co-write a new Star Wars movie.

Co-writing with Waititi on this untitled film will be Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who co-wrote another Oscar-winning 2019 movie, 1917. Lucasfilm on Monday also confirmed the previously-reported Disney+ Star Wars show from Leslye Headland, the co-creator of Russian Doll.

This won't be Waititi's first rodeo with Star Wars, as he also voiced IG-11 on the first season of The Mandalorian and directed that show's season finale. He'd previously been rumored for a Star Wars film and said in February he'd "love to" do it, providing that it didn't feel like "career suicide." Regarding the possibility of directing a Star Wars movie, Waititi tweeted back in 2017, "I like to complete my films," adding, "I'd be fired within a week."

No information about the plot of Waititi's film was provided, although Lucasfilm confirmed it will be a theatrical release and not go straight to Disney+. It's unclear when Waititi's film might debut, but the next Star Wars film after The Rise of Skywalker is currently dated for December 2022. For now, Star Wars fans can make the jump to hyperspace again when The Mandalorian's second season arrives later this year. Brendan Morrow

not good
The Trump administration is privately estimating the daily coronavirus death rate will double in the next month

12:56 p.m.

Publicly, the Trump administration is pushing for states to let businesses reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Privately, it's forecasting a very disturbing future.

The Trump administration is forecasting the U.S. daily death toll from coronavirus will rise to 3,000 by June 1. That's nearly twice the current toll of 1,750 deaths per day, The New York Times reports via an internal administration document.

The White House's prediction is based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention modeling, though reported COVID-19 deaths have already far outpaced the CDC's model. The CDC also predicts the U.S. could go from adding about 25,000 new coronavirus cases every day to adding 200,000 or more daily by the end of the month. As some states resume business as usual, those growth rates could further worsen. Kathryn Krawczyk

no can do
Secretary of the senate says it can't release Tara Reade documents

12:40 p.m.
Joe Biden
Saul Loeb / Getty Images

The secretary of the Senate will not be releasing information related to a complaint Tara Reade says she made against former Vice President Joe Biden as he requested.

Biden last week after breaking his silence on the allegation from Reade, a former staffer, that he sexually assaulted her in 1993, requested that the secretary of the Senate release any documents related to a complaint she says she made. Biden, who denied the allegation, had requested a search of the National Archives but told the secretary of the Senate, "the Archives now states that the records would have remained under the control of the Senate." Biden requested the release of "not only a complaint if one exists, but any and all other documents in the records that relate to the allegation."

On Monday, however, the secretary of the Senate responded to Biden's request saying the office has "no discretion to disclose" the information, Axios reports. The statement cited "strict confidentiality requirements."

Reade says she filed a complaint against Biden with the Senate personnel office in the 1990s, although she says the complaint did not mention assault. Biden said in regard to the allegation last week, "It is not true. I'm saying unequivocally, it never, never happened. And it didn't. It never happened." The Biden campaign on Monday responded to the Senate secretary with several questions, including if there is anyone to whom the records could be disclosed legally. Brendan Morrow

he speaks!
Justice Clarence Thomas was unusually chatty during the Supreme Court's historic livestream

11:47 a.m.

The Supreme Court's Monday arguments were out of the ordinary in more ways than one.

Monday marked the first time the court had broadcast oral arguments live in its history. Justices and the lawyers for the case U.S. Patent and Trademark Office v. Booking.com dialed in to a conference line to debate whether Booking.com could trademark its name, some with more success than others.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor had a brief bit of difficulty when Chief Justice John Roberts asked her to chime in with questions, seemingly forgetting to unmute herself before speaking.

Justice Stephen Breyer spoke right away when called on, but had a shoddy connection that made the first few seconds of his questioning unintelligible. But Justice Clarence Thomas had no trouble asking questions comparing Booking.com to a custom 1-800 nummber — a fact made especially unusual given that he's famous for rarely speaking during arguments. It's been at least a year since Thomas asked a question during arguments, and before that, it had been three years since his voice was heard. Kathryn Krawczyk

Rest in peace
Don Shula, the NFL's winningest head coach, dies at 90

11:11 a.m.

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula died "peacefully at his home" on Monday, the team said in a statement. He was 90.

Shula is a legendary figure in the football world, and his reputation is well-earned. He's the winningest coach in NFL, compiling 328 victories between 1963 and 1995 while leading the then-Baltimore Colts, and, eventually, the Dolphins for the vast majority of his career on the sidelines.

The Dolphins went to five Super Bowls under Shula, winning two. His most memorable season came in 1972, when the Dolphins completed a 14-0 regular season and went on to win their three playoff games to finish a perfect 17-0. Thanks to Eli Manning and the New York Giants in 2008, it remains the only unblemished season in NFL history. The team won another title the following year.

Shula entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997. Tim O'Donnell

'climate of fear'
Amazon vice president resigns over protester firings, condemning company's 'climate of fear'

10:57 a.m.
Amazon fulfillment center in Staten Island
Johannes Eisele / Getty Images

A vice president at Amazon has resigned in protest of the company, accusing it of firing whistleblowers to create a "climate of fear."

Tim Bray, an Amazon Web Services senior engineer and vice president, announced that after five years with the company, "I quit in dismay at Amazon firing whistleblowers who were making noise about warehouse employees frightened of COVID-19," Vice News reports.

Amazon in recent weeks has fired numerous employees who spoke out and protested against the company for allegedly not taking adequate precautions to protect warehouse workers during the coronavirus crisis, although Amazon has said "we respect the rights of employees to protest" and cited other reasons for the firings. In March, for instance, the company fired Chris Smalls, who organized a protest in New York against Amazon. Smalls alleged his firing was retaliation, but Amazon cited "multiple safety issues."

In his announcement, Bray named Smalls and other Amazon workers who have been fired, including two who also criticized the company's climate policies. He described the company's alleged "activist-firing" as "chickensh-t," "designed to create a climate of fear," and "like painting a sign on your forehead saying 'either guilty, or has something to hide,'" also saying it reveals a "vein of toxicity running through the company culture."

Bray also wrote that, "at the end of the day, the big problem isn't the specifics of COVID-19 response. It's that Amazon treats the humans in the warehouses as fungible units of pick-and-pack potential." Amazon has not responded to Bray's resignation but previously said it has "taken extreme measures to keep people safe" during the pandemic. Brendan Morrow

another health crisis
Crisis counselors are facing an overwhelming surge in calls — and struggling with mental health themselves

10:42 a.m.
A crisis call worker.
GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images

Health care workers have become the face of the coronavirus fight, donning face protectors to deal with overflowing emergency rooms.

But another kind of health care worker is dealing with a quieter crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They're on the end of phone lines, answering a skyrocketing number of calls from people with mental health concerns, and are struggling to separate work from home, Stat News reports.

Lauren Ochs works as a crisis call worker in St. Louis, Missouri, usually operating out of an office and able to talk with colleagues after a particularly tough call and "decompress on the drive home," she tells Stat News. But now Ochs is working from her daughter's basement playroom. "There's no transition. After taking 30 or 35 calls in a shift, I step over my daughter's Frozen Jenga game and go upstairs to the kitchen for a bowl of cereal," she says.

The St. Louis call center saw a bump from 557 calls in February to 2,150 in March, a 285 percent increase. A third of those callers reported COVID-19 as a reason they were calling in April — they're worried about jobs, going to the store, or substance use, or dealing with the loss of a loved one from the virus, Stat News reports. The workers answering crisis calls often share those feelings, and while it can help them to be "empathetic," "it's a lot all at once, and this pandemic is sucking a lot of energy out of us," Ochs says. Read more at Stat News. Kathryn Krawczyk

