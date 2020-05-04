Brazil may have more coronavirus cases than the U.S., study suggests

-
Brazil may have more coronavirus cases than the U.S., study suggests12:51 p.m.
Lucasfilm celebrates May the 4th by announcing a new Star Wars movie from Taika Waititi1:26 p.m.
The Trump administration is privately estimating the daily coronavirus death rate will double in the next month12:56 p.m.
Secretary of the senate says it can't release Tara Reade documents12:40 p.m.
Justice Clarence Thomas was unusually chatty during the Supreme Court's historic livestream11:47 a.m.
Don Shula, the NFL's winningest head coach, dies at 9011:11 a.m.
Amazon vice president resigns over protester firings, condemning company's 'climate of fear'10:57 a.m.
Crisis counselors are facing an overwhelming surge in calls — and struggling with mental health themselves10:42 a.m.
