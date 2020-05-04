GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler's latest ads remind Georgians she has a private plane

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) is trying to bury her questionable stock selloff under a pile of money.

Loeffler has only been a U.S. senator for a few months, but remains embroiled in an ethics scandal after receiving a closed-door coronavirus briefing in January and quickly selling off stocks. Loeffler has denied any ethics violations in the sale. Still, she's aiming to win her seat this fall, and debuted several ads Monday that remind voters how much money she's personally spent fighting coronavirus.

One of Loeffler's ads compares her to President Trump, saying the left "unfairly targets" both of them "every day." It then describes how Loeffler "donated her Senate pay to help fight coronavirus," "used her personal plane to bring stranded Georgians home safe" after they'd been stuck on a cruise ship amid the pandemic, and "gave a million dollars to keep a Georgia hospital going."

Just like the left targets @realDonaldTrump every single day, they’re falsely attacking me now. But we’re standing strong. WATCH our new ad here! #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/Fxz1NoFKpZ — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) May 4, 2020

The same headlines — yes, private plane and $1 million — pop up in a second ad Loeffler debuted Monday. But while $1 million is a good chunk of money for hospitals that need it, it's far less than the $4 million she's spending to push these latest ads across Georgia. Kathryn Krawczyk