Kelly Loeffler denies ethics violations in new op-ed, but will divest from individual stocks to end 'distraction'

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) called out her political opponents and the media for their "baseless" claims against in her an op-ed published by The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

Loeffler recently came under fire after it was revealed she and other lawmakers sold significant stock holdings after a closed-door briefing about the COVID-19 coronavirus in January. Later, a financial disclosure showed that in February and March she invested in DuPont, a company that makes personal protective equipment used by first responders in the fight against the pandemic.

The senator has consistently denied any ethics violations or that she bought and sold stocks after receiving privileged information, and she doubled down in Wednesday's op-ed. Loeffler explained her investments are managed by third-party advisers who buy and sell stocks on her family's behalf and that those trades are disclosed routinely and in compliance with transparency laws.

Still, though, she said she's had enough of the "distraction" the accusations have caused, and even though they're not required to, both she and her husband are "liquidating our holdings in managed accounts and moving into exchange-traded funds and mutual funds."

Loeffler is facing a challenge from Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), who polls show is surging despite Loeffler's previous standing as the GOP's clear preference, leaving some to suggest that her latest denial and divestment may have been sparked by concerns over losing her seat as much as anything. Tim O'Donnell