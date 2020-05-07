See More Speed Reads
Supreme Court unanimously tosses out convictions in New Jersey 'Bridgegate' case

10:41 a.m.
The George Washington Bridge.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled Thursday to throw out both convictions in New Jersey's infamous "Bridgegate" scandal.

Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni, two allies of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), were convicted of fraud and conspiracy for arranging in 2013 to reshape the traffic flow of the George Washington Bridge and create gridlock in Fort Lee, New Jersey. The Supreme Court decided there was "no doubt" of "wrongdoing" in the case, but that it didn't constitute "property fraud."

Evidence in the case "no doubt shows wrongdoing — deception, corruption, abuse of power," Justice Elena Kagan wrote in the unanimous opinion. But Kelly and Baroni "could not have violated the federal-program fraud or wire fraud laws" because they didn't "aim to obtain money or property," the opinion continued. "The federal fraud statutes at issue do not criminalize all such conduct," the justices concluded in reversing a lower court's decision.

Baroni and Kelly's scheme was intended to punish the mayor of Fort Lee, a Democrat, for not endorsing Christie's re-election. Baroni was sentenced to 18 months in prison and started serving his term last year. Kelly was sentenced to 13 months but never ended up serving any time, with the Supreme Court accepting her appeal just two weeks before she was due to report. Kathryn Krawczyk

Guns N' Roses and James Patterson have teamed up for a 'Sweet Child O' Mine' picture book

11:39 a.m.

Guns N' Roses have announced the forthcoming publication of Sweet Child O' Mine, a children's picture book based on a song in which approximately 50 percent of the lyrics are "whoa, yeah, whoa, oh, oh, oh" and "where do we go now."

The book is being written in collaboration with novelist James Patterson, reports Pitchfork, and will apparently pull its narrative from the lyrics of the hit 1988 song. The eponymous "sweet children o' mine" (didn't have the same ring, I guess?) will be depicted in the illustrations as Maya and Natalia Rose, the niece and daughter of the band's manager, Fernando Lebeis.

Bizarrely, the cover credits not Axl Rose or Slash, but all of "Guns N' Roses," which raises the natural question: It took the whole band (plus James Patterson) to write this? Jeva Lange

Trump's personal valet tests positive for coronavirus

11:21 a.m.
President Trump walks near the White House.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

One of President Trump's personal valets has tested positive the coronavirus, CNN first reported Thursday.

The White House's valet team is an elite military unit that often "work[s] very close to the President and first family," CNN writes. One of them, a member of the U.S. Navy, tested positive on Wednesday, but both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have since tested negative for the disease, the White House confirmed.

"We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for coronavirus," deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a Thursday statement. "The president and the vice president have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health."

The valet, who hasn't been publicly identified, first started displaying COVID-19 symptoms Wednesday morning, a White House source told CNN. The news soon began "hitting the fan," the source continued, and Trump was quickly tested for the virus again. Trump, Pence, and people close to them are tested for COVID-19 every two weeks with a rapid test that produces results in about 15 minutes, two people told CNN. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump campaign manager compares 2020 campaign to the Death Star

10:52 a.m.

Of everything from Star Wars a presidential campaign could compare itself too, the comically evil superweapon that gets destroyed wouldn't normally be at the top of the list.

But on Thursday, Brad Parscale, President Trump's 2020 campaign manager, did just that, firing off a tweet declaring that the "juggernaut campaign" is the equivalent of the Death Star from the Star Wars franchise. You know, the one run by the sinister Empire that decimates planets and brutally murders people. This Death Star of a campaign is getting ready to press fire, Parscale declared.

This is not the first time the Trump campaign has compared itself to movie villains, having previously sent out a video depicting Trump as Thanos, the Avengers antagonist who wipes out half of all life in the universe. The creator of Thanos quickly shot back at "that pompous fool using my creation to stroke his infantile ego."

At some point, the Trump campaign may want to check out how these movies end, considering Thanos in that clip is defeated literally moments later, and in Star Wars, the Death Star is destroyed as our heroes get the last laugh against the overconfident Grand Moff Tarkin. The Empire eventually makes another Death Star that's just blown up a second time.

After millions of voices cried out in "huh?" in response to the tweet, Parscale followed up by saying it's "the media" that's given the campaign the Death Star name, not him, but "I am happy to use the analogy," adding, "Laugh all you want, we will take the win!" Unlike the actual Empire, which did not, in fact, take a win. Brendan Morrow

GOP Rep. Ken Buck 'tried to bully' local party official into reporting false election results

10:06 a.m.
GOP Rep. Ken Buck.
Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) — Colorado's GOP party chair — has gotten himself into an election scandal that has nothing to do with his own election.

Colorado state Rep. Larry Liston and GOP activist David Stiver both competed in the Republican primary for Colorado's 10th District state senate seat in March, with Liston getting 74 percent of the vote and Stiver getting 24 percent. Candidates need 30 percent to make it onto the November ballot, but Buck tried to push Stiver forward anyway, Eli Bremer, the GOP chairman for state Senate District 10, tells The Denver Post.

On an April 17 conference call with around 200 GOP elected officials and county officers from around Colorado, the group voted to push Stiver to the November ballot even though the 10th District hadn't voted to do so. "Do you understand the order of the executive committee and the central committee that you will submit the paperwork to include Mr. Stiver and Mr. Liston on the ballot, with Mr. Liston receiving the top-line vote?" Buck asked Bremer on the call, according to a recording obtained by The Denver Post. Bremer responded by calling the order a "false affidavit" and said he'd seek "legal counsel" to ensure the move wasn't a "misdemeanor" before doing so. Buck pushed Bremer multiple times before agreeing to "move on."

"You've got a sitting congressman, a sitting state party chair, who is trying to bully a volunteer — I'm a volunteer; I don't get paid for this — into committing a crime," Bremer told The Denver Post in confirming the account. Buck said he wasn't asking Bremer to "commit fraud," rather he was just "asking Eli if he understood the decision of the central committee" and would "follow" its "request." The issue of adding Stiver to the ballot has landed in a Denver District Court. Kathryn Krawczyk

More than 33 million Americans have filed unemployment claims in 7 weeks

9:23 a.m.
Unemployment applications are seen in Hialeah, Florida
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

About 3.2 million more Americans filed initial unemployment claims last week, bringing the total across seven weeks to more than 33 million.

The Labor Department said on Thursday that the number of seasonally adjusted initial unemployment claims filed last week was 3.17 million, a decline of 677,000 from the week before, but still higher than the 3.05 million claims economists were expecting, per CNBC.

Adding these numbers up, about 33.5 million Americans have filed unemployment claims since the middle of March as businesses closed their doors and laid off workers during the coronavirus pandemic. This is equivalent to roughly 21 percent of the labor force in March, CNN reports.

This comes ahead of what's expected to be a dire April jobs report to be released on Friday, which The Associated Press reports economists say will likely show the unemployment rate is 16 percent as 21 million jobs were lost, although The New York Times notes that the unemployment figure provided "will almost certainly understate the damage." The unemployment rate climbed to 4.4 percent in March, officially ending a nearly 10-year streak of job gains. Brendan Morrow

Trump reportedly thinks wearing a face mask sends 'the wrong message,' makes him look silly

8:29 a.m.
Trump at a mask factory
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has become political, and polls show Democrats are more likely to wear a face covering out of the house than Republicans. President Trump, who said from the start that he doesn't plan to wear a mask himself, despite his administration's own advice, has stuck to his guns, declining to wear a mask at any White House event or during his tour of a mask factory in Arizona on Tuesday. But he has his reasons, The Associated Press reports.

For one thing, Trump has told advisers he believes wearing a mask in front of the cameras would "send the wrong message," AP reports, citing one administration and two campaign officials. "The president said doing so would make it seem like he is preoccupied with health instead of focused on reopening the nation's economy — which his aides believe is the key to his re-election chances in November." The three officials also said Trump has told confidantes he fears he would look ridiculous in a mask and his masked visage would be used in negative campaign ads, even though Democrats generally view mask-wearing as a civic virtue.

"It's a vanity thing, I guess, with him," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said of Trump on MSNBC Wednesday. "You'd think, as the president of the United States, you would have the confidence to honor the guidance he's giving the country."

Meanwhile, Trump's re-election campaign is considering handing Trump-branded red masks out to supporters at campaign events or for donations, AP notes, though "some advisers are concerned the president will later sour on the idea." Peter Weber

WHO says deliberately infecting volunteers with coronavirus might accelerate vaccine development

8:28 a.m.
Clinical support technician Douglas Condie extracts viruses from swab samples
Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The World Health Organization in a new report says intentionally infecting healthy volunteers with the coronavirus might accelerate the development of a vaccine.

A WHO working group outlined the potential benefits of human challenge studies in a report this week, per Bloomberg, saying that this process of infecting volunteers in order to test potential vaccines "can be substantially faster to conduct than vaccine field trials" and may "not only accelerate COVID-19 vaccine development, but also make it more likely that the vaccines ultimately deployed are more effective."

The report goes on to say that these "ethically sensitive" challenge studies must be "carefully designed and conducted in order to minimize harm to volunteers," although it notes that challenge studies for the COVID-19 coronavirus may be "thought to involve higher levels of risk and uncertainty" than others, especially given that "severe disease or death can occur in young adults." Initial studies should be limited to young volunteers between the ages of 18 and 30, WHO adds.

Peter G. Smith, who co-authored a Journal of Infectious Diseases article on this subject, has suggested that these challenge studies would be at least four months faster than standard trials, Quartz reports, though he noted that "even if a vaccine worked in young people, there would be no guarantee it would work in the same way for elderly people." The Journal of Infectious Diseases article, Quartz notes, says a larger study to determine how the vaccine works in other age and risk groups, which could take several months, should come after a challenge study.

Bloomberg also reports the the chief medical officer at Moderna, which is developing a coronavirus vaccine, recently cast doubt on whether challenge studies would speed up the process, saying, "As is often the case, the devil is in the details." Brendan Morrow

