Researchers are warning of new health crisis of 'deaths of despair' stemming from the pandemic

12:49 p.m.
A new health crisis is looming.
Researchers are sounding the alarm over what they say is a looming health crisis of suicides and deaths from drug and alcohol abuse as the novel coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on the economy and normal ways of life. One report, published Friday, claims that Americans could expect some 75,000 such "deaths of despair" stemming from the pandemic between 2020 and 2029, based on current projected unemployment and economic recovery modeling, CBS News reports.

"Deaths of despair are tied to multiple factors, like unemployment, fear and dread, and isolation," said Benjamin Miller, the chief strategy officer for Well Being Trust, the national mental and spiritual health foundation that authored the study. "Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were already an unprecedented number of deaths of despair (almost 182,000 in 2018). We wanted to estimate how this pandemic would change that number moving forward."

The worst case models project as many as 150,000 additional deaths of despair over the next 10 years due to fallout from the pandemic, while the most optimistic models projected an additional 28,000 deaths. Dr. Elie Aoun, the vice chairman of the American Psychiatric Association's Council on Addiction Psychiatry, confirmed to CBS News that the research was alarming but realistic. "Addiction patients are relapsing, and a lot of patients who don't have drug use or alcohol problems are drinking more now, sometimes every day from 4 or 5 p.m., and they don't stop until they sleep," he said.

On Friday, President Trump offered reassurance to the American people, promising that "jobs will all be back, and they'll all be back very soon." Analysts, however, say it could take as much as a decade for the economy to fully recover. Jeva Lange

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany confusingly says she once criticized Trump because she was 'watching CNN'

1:49 p.m.

In 2015, current White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany criticized then-candidate Donald Trump over comments he made about Mexican immigrants, words she now blames … on watching CNN? In her session with the press on Friday, McEnany was asked if she still believes Trump's language was "racist" and "hateful," as she'd said it was at the time.

"I'm actually glad you asked that, because for about the first four weeks of the election I was watching CNN," said McEnany, who was a Harvard student and Republican writer in 2015. "I was naïvely believing some of the headlines that I saw on CNN."

McEnany's response to the question was confusing, seeing as her comments had been made in response to Trump's actual, recorded campaign kick-off speech, in which he infamously made generalized slurs about Mexican immigrants being "rapists." CNN headlines, while they might have characterized his speech, did nothing to change the actual words.

Pressed to clarify if she was "walking back" her comments, McEnany said: "I support this president, there is no questioning that. So honored to work for him." Watch below. Jeva Lange

Pence's flight reportedly held up after staffer tests positive for coronavirus

12:22 p.m.

After one of President Trump's personal valets tested positive for COVID-19, a staffer for Vice President Mike Pence has reportedly tested positive as well.

Pence's flight to Iowa on Friday was held up for about an hour after a member of his staff tested positive for the coronavirus, Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs reports. CNN has also confirmed the news, reporting that "the person who tested positive was not on the trip, but the concern was other people being in contact with the individual."

CNN reported on Thursday that a member of the U.S. Navy and a personal valet to Trump tested positive for COVID-19. The White House said Trump since tested negative. Trump was reportedly "lava level mad" at his staff after he found out about the valet testing positive, though Trump said he had "very little contact" with the person.

Trump and Pence are now being tested for COVID-19 every day, and the White House said Thursday that "every staff member in close proximity to the president and vice president ... as well as any guests" are being tested daily as well. A staffer for Pence had previously tested positive for COVID-19 in March. Brendan Morrow

Washington, D.C.'s coronavirus data reveals overwhelming proportion of deaths among black residents

11:59 a.m.

Washington, D.C., has become yet another example of how coronavirus is disproportionately affecting black Americans.

More than 700,000 people live in the nation's capital, about 46 percent of them black and 42 percent of them white. And yet white residents of D.C. have only made up about 11 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the city, while black residents account for 79 percent, data released by the city on Thursday reveal.

When it comes to coronavirus testing, 47 percent of people in Washington, D.C., who've tested positive for the disease have been black, the data shows. That about matches the black population in the city, and yet only 16 percent of positive tests have come from white D.C. residents.

Washington, D.C. is still seemingly approaching its peak of the coronavirus pandemic. Nineteen deaths from COVID-19 were reported Thursday, matching the city's highest one-day death count. A total of 304 people in D.C. have been reported dead of COVID-19, 241 of them black, the data shows. Kathryn Krawczyk

April's unemployment rate was the worst on record for every major worker group — with 1 exception

11:04 a.m.
Vehicles lining up to receive unemployment applications
The Labor Department's shocking April jobs report showed the unemployment rate climb to the highest level since the Great Depression, reaching record highs for various worker groups — except for among black Americans.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday the unemployment rate in April soared to 14.7 percent, the worst level since the Great Depression. Breaking down the household survey data further, the Friday report showed that the unemployment rate reached 14.2 percent for whites, 14.5 percent for Asians, 16.7 percent for blacks, and 18.9 percent for Hispanics. It was also 13 percent for adult men, 15.5 percent for adult women, and 31.9 percent for teenagers.

"The rates for all of these groups, with the exception of blacks, represent record highs for their respective series," the report said.

The unemployment rate for black Americans previously reached 16.8 percent in March 2010 and a record of 21.2 percent in January 1983, CNN reports, and it's "always been double the rate for whites, even in 'good' times," The Associated Press' Aaron L. Morrison noted.

The New York Times also observed the numbers were particularly devastating because prior to the coronavirus pandemic, "employment gains among minorities, and black workers in particular, had been a major bright spot" in the U.S.' post-recession expansion, while FiveThirtyEight pointed to the record high unemployment rate for Hispanics, writing that this all highlights "a running theme of this pandemic: workers of color are disproportionately bearing the brunt of the economic havoc." Brendan Morrow

Smallpox eradication anniversary offers glimmer of hope to world battling COVID-19

11:01 a.m.

Friday marked the 40th anniversary of the eradication of smallpox, an encouraging reminder of what can be achieved when the global health community unites behind a common cause.

For centuries, smallpox was a far deadlier disease than the novel coronavirus, killing three out of every 10 people that contracted it. Epidemiologists believe the virus killed as many as 300 and 500 million people in the 20th century alone, with the disease even traced as far back as to the body of Egyptian Pharaoh Ramesses V, who died in 1157 BC.

"Ideologies and politics were set aside as the world united to fight a common threat," the World Health Organization wrote of the global vaccination campaign that launched in 1959 to eradicate smallpox. The disease was at last declared nonexistent outside of labs on May 8, 1980, and today remains the only human disease to be eradicated.

The WHO emphasized that scientists fighting COVID-19 today can learn from the smallpox campaigns. "When the [world] unites behind science and public health measures we can defeat diseases and protect lives and livelihoods," the organization said. Learn more about smallpox below. Jeva Lange

Spike Lee will make you cry with his gorgeous tribute to an empty New York

10:23 a.m.

On Friday, director Spike Lee released a new short film called "New York, New York," which he described in an Instagram caption as being "a love letter" to the city's people. Shooting on Kodak Super 8 film, the Do the Right Thing filmmaker captures the city under quarantine, from its empty landmarks to its makeshift hospitals, flashing ambulances, and masked health care workers. The three-and-a-half minute video is set, appropriately, to Frank Sinatra's famous ode to the Big Apple, although the images give a whole new context to classic lines like, "I'll make a brand new start of it, in old New York."

Slate's film critic Dana Stevens called it perhaps the "best Spike Lee movie of the 21st century," and while that may be egregious Inside Man erasure, you can watch it below. Jeva Lange

Trump: 'I learned a lot from Richard Nixon'

9:58 a.m.

There are certainly lessons to be learned from former President Richard Nixon. These probably aren't the right ones.

President Trump called in to his favorite morning show Fox & Friends on Friday, discussing the recent dismissal of charges against his short-lived National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. After repeatedly insulting his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Trump abruptly pivoted to say "I learned a lot from Richard Nixon," namely "don't fire people."

"Of course, there was one difference" between himself and Nixon, Trump said before spelling out two differences. "Number one, he may have been guilty, and number two, he had tapes all over the place. I wasn't guilty, I did nothing wrong, and there are no tapes. But I wish there were tapes in my case," Trump continued.

Of course, Trump didn't necessarily absorb that lesson from Nixon, seeing as he fired not only Flynn and Sessions but ousted dozens of other top officials throughout his tenure. Kathryn Krawczyk

