Pandemic modelers expect loosening restrictions to lead to coronavirus case increase in coming weeks

1:26 p.m.

As some states in the U.S. begin to re-open parts of their economies, scientists are anticipating a growth in coronavirus cases in those areas in the next few weeks.

The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation Director Christopher Murray told CBS' Margaret Brennan on Sunday that his model, which the White House has favored during the pandemic, anticipates a jump in cases in states where they've noticed a large increase in mobility among the population in recent days.

Dr. Jeffrey Shaman, a professor of environmental health sciences at Columbia University who has also created a pandemic model, similarly expects loosening restrictions to lead to an increase in transmission, though he thinks the data won't really show up until the month.

Shaman did include some caveats, however, noting that models aren't really making predictions themselves. Instead, they're testing out a range of outcomes. There's really no telling, he said, how exactly rolling back lockdown measures will affect people's actual behavior, so there's a chance the worst case scenario won't come to fruit. Tim O'Donnell

White House reportedly rejected 'ludicrous' coronavirus relief plan that would have curbed retirement benefits

1:59 p.m.
Donald Trump.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Some traditional conservatives in the White House — like new chief of staff Mark Meadows — are growing wary of how much the federal government is spending during the coronavirus pandemic, The Washington Post reports. But it doesn't look like President Trump shares their concerns.

Senior administration officials reportedly discussed the so-called "Eagle Plan," a 29-page memo reportedly written by Paul Touw, the chief strategy officer to State Department Undersecretary Keith Krach, who is close to Jared Kushner. The proposal, a copy of which was obtained by the Post, calls for giving Americans a $10,000 one-time payment in exchange for curbing federal retirements benefits, such as Social Security, which Trump has long promised to protect.

While some officials and advisers, like conservative economist Art Laffer, supported the idea, the White House apparently shot it down without much thought. "The mere thought of this so-called 'plan' is ludicrous on its face," said White House spokesman Hogan Gidley. "President Trump has been clear that while he is in office, the American people can feel secure without a shadow of a doubt that he will completely protect Social Security and Medicare — end of story, full stop." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Pharma CEO says U.S. manufacturing capacity is 'limited' in event of coronavirus vaccine, treatment

1:03 p.m.

Dr. Leonard Schleifer, the CEO of pharmaceutical company Regeneron, which is developing a coronavirus treatment, is optimistic that there will eventually be a breakthrough when it comes to combating the disease, whether that come in the form of a drug or a vaccine. But there will still be obstacles, he told CNN's Jack Tapper on Sunday's edition of State of the Union.

If and when a vaccine or treatment hits the market, there's still the question of how people will be able to access it, considering pretty much everyone will want it. Schleifer isn't too concerned about distribution — he thinks whatever is available will be available at pharmacies and doctors' offices. Instead, he's more concerned about the United States' manufacturing capacity, which he described as "limited."

Schleifer thinks the one thing that's become clear throughout the pandemic is that the country needs more manufacturing capacity in place, generally speaking, so that if another novel virus rolls around in the future, the U.S. is in a better position to help everyone. Tim O'Donnell

Pence would 'be happy' to see 'patriot' Michael Flynn in White House again

11:58 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence seems ready for former national security adviser Michael Flynn to come back to the White House after the Justice Department moved last week to drop its criminal case against him, Axios reports.

Flynn was a major player in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into 2016 Russian election interference. He pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to FBI agents about his conversations with the former Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak, but the Justice Department on Thursday said the interview which contained Flynn's admission was "conducted without any legitimate investigative basis."

There isn't any official indication that Flynn will find his way back to the White House, although Axios reports that some insiders wouldn't be surprised to see him on the campaign trail this year. Pence, at least, apparently wouldn't object to that. He described Flynn as "an American patriot" and said the Justice Department's decision "laid bare" what was "clearly prosecutorial abuse." Tim O'Donnell

South Korean president says epidemic isn't over 'until it's over' after cases rise

10:30 a.m.
Moon Jae-in.
Kim Min-Hee-Pool/Getty Images

South Korean President Moon Jae-in channeled Yogi Berra on Sunday, though the circumstances were much more grim.

After the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday reported 34 new coronavirus infections — the country's highest daily rise since April 9 — Moon warned about the risk of a second wave of COVID-19 later this year. "It's not over until it's over," he said of the coronavirus epidemic.

Moon said the new cluster, which emerged after a man who eventually tested positive visited multiple recently re-opened night clubs in Seoul, shows how quickly the disease can spread. South Korea has drawn praise for how it has largely curbed the outbreak, but the latest development shows how difficult re-opening can be, and Seoul's bars and clubs were quickly ordered shut once again.

South Korea isn't alone — new infections continued to accelerate in Germany, which has also started to open things up slowly after responding to the initial outbreak relatively successfully, and China, where the virus originated, has reported what could be the beginning of a second wave of cases in the country's northeastern Jilin province.

Despite the rise in cases, South Korea has been able to trace most of them to the specific night clubs, highlighting its ability to track new infections, which could prove crucial in keeping a second wave far below the first one. Read more at The Wall Street Journal and Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

SNL's Trump gives some questionable advice to class of 2020 in season finale

8:18 a.m.

Saturday Night Live capped its 45th season with another made-from-home episode Saturday evening, with Alec Baldwin's President Trump returning for the cold open.

When high school students celebrating their graduation remotely couldn't get any of their preferred commencement speakers to show up, including Barack and Michele Obama, Axl Rose, 'murder' hornets, and Elon Musk's and Grimes' new baby, the school was forced to go with Trump, who went on to give some confounding advice.

Baldwin's Trump told the class, after pausing to take a swig of bleach, to believe in themselves and, with that belief, they can achieve anything. They only needed to look at him since he rose from humble origins as the son of a "simple, wealthy slumlord" and rose to become a "billionaire, the president, and the world's leading expert on infectious diseases." He then suggested they surround themselves with the worst people possible so they always stand out, call things "stupid" when they don't understand them, and never wear sunscreen.

By the end of the tangent, pretty much everyone had logged off. Watch the full skit below. Tim O'Donnell

Fauci one of 3 coronavirus task force members self-quarantining after 'low risk' encounter

7:48 a.m.
Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is one of three members on the White House coronavirus task force who will self-quarantine after coming into contact with a White House staffer who tested positive for the virus.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn are also entering self-quarantine.

Fauci's contact was "low risk" because he was not in close proximity to the person, who has not been identified. It's unclear if the contact was Katie Miller, the press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence, who is known to have tested positive and often attends task force meetings.

Fauci's "modified quarantine" plan is to work from home while occasionally going to his empty office, wear a mask continually, and get tested every day (he said he has already tested negative). If he is called into testify before the Senate next week as expected, however, he plans to attend while taking every precaution, CNN reports. If anything changes before then, and Fauci needs to testify remotely, the Senate will reportedly accommodate that. Read more at CNN and NBC News. Tim O'Donnell

The U.S. reportedly didn't take up a January offer that would have led to the production of 1.7 million masks per week

May 9, 2020
Michael Bowen.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The United States government had an opportunity when there was seemingly still time to curb the coronavirus pandemic to strike a deal with a manufacturer that could have produced an additional 1.7 million N95 masks per week, The Washington Post reports. But, ultimately, the money wasn't there.

Michael Bowen, the vice president of Prestige Ameritech who has reportedly been warning about American mask shortages for years, wrote to administrators in the Department of Health and Human Services in January that he was willing to take the "very difficult and very expensive" step of re-activating four dormant machines should the coronavirus situation become dire. If the company did that, they would have been able to produce an additional 1.7 million masks per day, and Bowen wanted the government to get first dibs, even though his phones were reportedly ringing off the hook. The productions lines remain untouched.

Bowen apparently caught the attention of Dr. Rick Bright, who was recently removed as the head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, but no one else was on board (Bright briefly mentioned Bowen's proposal in his whistleblower complaint about HHS last week).

White House economic adviser Peter Navarro said Prestige was "extremely difficult to work and communicate with," but an anonymous official told the Post that the "prescient" Bowen has a "legitimate beef. The "reality," the official said, is that HHS "didn't have the money to do it at the time." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

