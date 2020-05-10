Pandemic modelers expect loosening restrictions to lead to coronavirus case increase in coming weeks

As some states in the U.S. begin to re-open parts of their economies, scientists are anticipating a growth in coronavirus cases in those areas in the next few weeks.

The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation Director Christopher Murray told CBS' Margaret Brennan on Sunday that his model, which the White House has favored during the pandemic, anticipates a jump in cases in states where they've noticed a large increase in mobility among the population in recent days.

NEWS: @IHME_UW's Director Christopher Murray thinks there will be a big increase in #coronavirus cases over the next ten days in places like Georgia where restrictions have been loosened and residents have become more mobile. pic.twitter.com/r0H0MER1Dz — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 10, 2020

Dr. Jeffrey Shaman, a professor of environmental health sciences at Columbia University who has also created a pandemic model, similarly expects loosening restrictions to lead to an increase in transmission, though he thinks the data won't really show up until the month.

WATCH: Dr. Jeffrey Shaman says "we are going to see a growth in cases" over the next couple of weeks due to loosening restrictions. #MTP @JeffreyShaman: "Any changes we do to social distancing ... we are not going to realize until we are already in some period of growth." pic.twitter.com/6NcfTnwjYg — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) May 10, 2020

Shaman did include some caveats, however, noting that models aren't really making predictions themselves. Instead, they're testing out a range of outcomes. There's really no telling, he said, how exactly rolling back lockdown measures will affect people's actual behavior, so there's a chance the worst case scenario won't come to fruit. Tim O'Donnell