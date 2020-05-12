See More Speed Reads
too late
Edit

Researchers believe it’s too late to investigate Wuhan market for coronavirus' animal origins

2:13 p.m.
Huanan market.
HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images

It's probably too late for researchers to find the origins of the coronavirus by investigating the Huanan market in Wuhan, China, where it is believed to have first jumped from an animal to humans last year, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Per the Journal, Beijing appears to be stalling international efforts to find the species, and Chinese officials have yet to share data from animals they sampled. Nailing down the species is considered a crucial step not only because it can help prevent the virus jumping from animals to humans again, but also because conspiracy theories about the virus' origins are gaining steam in the U.S. and China, the Journal notes.

But evidence from the market has most likely been contaminated or inadvertently destroyed, said Peter Daszak, the president of EcoHealth Alliance, a nonprofit based in New York that helped establish the likely origins of the coronavirus that caused SARS. Dirk Pfeiffer, a professor of veterinary medicine at the City University of Hong Kong, agreed that it's "now too late" to investigate the market, which means "we will have to rely on other indirect evidence, and therefore proof of cause will be close to impossible."

Daszak was a little more optimistic, saying the next step is to test widely for the virus in wild animals and humans who come into contact with them. The process will take some time, he said, and require cooperation between China and other countries, "but we will get there." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

the next phase
Edit

House Democrats unveil new $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill including money for state and local governments

2:07 p.m.
Nancy Pelosi
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

House Democrats on Tuesday unveiled a new coronavirus relief bill totaling $3 trillion, planning for a vote later this week.

The new legislation, called the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act (HEROES) Act, includes $500 billion for state governments, $375 billion for local governments, $20 billion for tribal relief, $10 billion for small businesses, $25 billion for the postal service, and more, Politico reports.

Additionally, the bill includes another round of $1,200 direct payments to individuals, CNBC reports. A party-line vote on the bill is expected to take place on Friday, according to The Hill.

Meanwhile in the Senate, however, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said Republicans are "assessing what we've done already," referring to the coronavirus aid previously passed by Congress, arguing "we have to take a pause" before passing new legislation.

"We have not yet felt the urgency of acting immediately," McConnell said Monday, Politico reports. "That time could develop, but I don’t think it has yet."

Pelosi told MSNBC on Monday, "To those who would suggest a pause, I'll say the hunger doesn't take a pause. The rent doesn't take a pause. The hardship doesn't take a pause."

Politico notes, however, that Democrats acknowledge this new bill announced Tuesday "is more of a talking point than legislation that they expect to become law" since it won't receive Republican support. If it were to pass, CNN notes it would be the new largest relief package ever in U.S. history. Brendan Morrow

and ever and ever
Edit

Twitter will allow remote work forever — and it probably won't be the last company to do so

1:53 p.m.
Woman working from home.
djiledesign/iStock

The remote work revolution has entered its next phase.

As COVID-19 forced companies around the world to take their usual office operations remote, it became clear that the pandemic would lead businesses to rethink work-from-home policies and even having offices in the first place. Twitter became one of the biggest and earliest companies to formally react to that changing reality on Tuesday, with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announcing the company will let nearly all its employees work from home permanently.

In a company-wide email, Dorsey said Twitter likely won't open its offices until at least September, BuzzFeed News reports. Business travel, save for a few exceptions, would also be canceled until then, and all in-person events have been called off until at least 2021. But even after offices reopen, employees won't have to return to them if they don't want, Dorsey said in extending an additional $1,000 work-from-home allowance to employees.

Dorsey's announcement doesn't mean Twitter will start shuttering its offices. Employees who maintain servers and other jobs that have to be done in person will still have to come in, and everyone will still have the option to work at an office. But it's likely some employees will never return to the office, and that hires from places where Twitter doesn't have offices won't relocate.

Other major companies, including JPMorgan Chase and Nationwide Insurance, have said they'll expand remote work options post pandemic. That could eventually cut down on office expenses for those companies — but also further disparities between tech-based workers and lower-income workers, who more often have to physically report to work. Kathryn Krawczyk

back and forth
Edit

Rand Paul and Anthony Fauci got into the most pointed exchange of the Senate coronavirus hearing so far

1:01 p.m.

The tone remained civil, but Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) were not on the same page when the former testified remotely before the Senate on the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday.

Paul, who has recovered from a reportedly asymptomatic case of COVID-19, made the argument that kids — who have low mortality rates — should return to school next fall. He said Fauci and other experts need to be "humble" about what they don't know about the virus, adding that Fauci isn't the "end all" of coronavirus-related decisions.

Fauci replied that he doesn't consider himself the ultimate authority. Instead, he said his job as a public health official mandates he give advice based on scientific evidence. In fact, he said, the reason he's not ready to support opening schools or the economy is because he's aware there's a lot he doesn't know about the new virus. He noted that while it's clear kids respond much better to infections generally, there are worrying cases of a mysterious inflammatory disease possibly linked to COVID-19 found in children.

Fauci's words didn't seem to have much of an effect on Paul's thinking, though. As he left the chamber, he said he believes government intervention hasn't altered the virus' trajectory, even in hot spots like New York. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Dr. Fauci warns against triggering 'an outbreak that you may not be able to control' by reopening too soon

12:22 p.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Tuesday warned the Senate about the dangers of states reopening too quickly amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying this could result in more "suffering and death."

Fauci, a member of President Trump's coronavirus task force, remotely testified before the Senate on Tuesday and said that the "consequences could be really serious" if states reopen their economies too quickly without following the White House's guidelines, noting they must be capable to respond to an increase in infections.

"There is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you may not be able to control, which in fact, paradoxically, will set you back, not only leading to some suffering and death that could be avoided, but could even set you back on the road to try to get economic recovery," Fauci said. "It would almost turn the clock back rather than going forward."

Many states have started to reopen their economies despite not meeting the White House's guidelines, which include that states should have a "downward trajectory of positive tests" or a "downward trajectory of documented cases" over two weeks. According to The New York Times, "in more than half of states easing restrictions, case counts are trending upward, positive test results are rising, or both."

As of Tuesday, 80,000 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in the United States, but Fauci also told lawmakers during the hearing that this is probably an undercount.

"The number is likely higher," Fauci said. "I don't know exactly what percent higher, but almost certainly it's higher." Brendan Morrow

remoter voter
Edit

The House is finally moving forward with remote voting

12:17 p.m.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Two months into the coronavirus pandemic, the House is ready to decide if it's ready for remote voting.

As it stands, it takes a unanimous vote to get anything through the House of Representatives without calling a quorum of congressmembers into Washington, D.C. — even one dissenter can bring down the whole vote. The House Rules Committee has repeatedly discussed moving to allow remote voting throughout the pandemic, and will finally take action on that idea this Thursday.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) told the House on Monday that there would be a vote on the next phase of the CARES Act and on a rules change to facilitate remote work no earlier than this Friday. And on Tuesday, the House Rules Committee confirmed it would consider a rules change to allow remote voting before a full floor vote on Friday. House members would still have to come in for the remote work vote, as well as a vote on Democrats' next relief phase.

Talk of allowing remote voting started before the House passed the first coronavirus stimulus bill, known as the CARES Act. It eventually passed by voice vote because the House Rules Committee decided at the time it would be too ambitious to institute remote voting so quickly. Another push for remote voting ahead of an additional coronavirus relief bill, this one in late April, was also put off after Republicans opposed the idea. Kathryn Krawczyk

cases rise
Edit

Russia now has the 2nd most coronavirus cases in the world

11:50 a.m.
The Kremlin.
DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

Russia now has the second most confirmed coronavirus infections in the world, though its 232,000-plus confirmed cases is still far fewer than the United States.

The country's cases continue to rise significantly day-to-day, although the rate is mostly stable. BBC News notes that there have now been 10 consecutive days with new infections above 10,000, most of which are in Moscow, which is home to around 12 million people.

Despite the high number of cases, Russia has reported only 2,116 COVID-19 fatalities, giving the country a low death rate. The Kremlin attributes that success to a mass testing program, but many people are skeptical of the figure, believing the true total to be much higher, BBC reports.

There are some high profile cases within the government, including President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who is hospitalized with the virus.

None of this news has deterred Putin from beginning to ease lockdown measures, however — factory and construction workers were allowed back on the job Tuesday, although the president granted regions the authority to set their own restrictions depending on their status. Read more at BBC News. Tim O'Donnell

not yet
Edit

GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander stresses U.S. needs 'millions' more coronavirus tests after Trump declares 'we have prevailed'

11:24 a.m.

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) during a Senate hearing Tuesday again said the United States has not done "nearly enough" on coronavirus testing, despite President Trump's assertion that the country has already "prevailed."

Alexander, chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, spoke at the top of a hearing on Tuesday and reiterated his previous statement that while "what our country has done so far on testing is impressive," it's "not nearly enough." In Tennessee, he said testing levels are "sufficient" to begin an initial phase of sending Americans back to work but that beyond that, much more will be required.

"The more tests we conduct, the better we can identify those who are sick and exposed," Alexander said. "Then we can quarantine the sick and exposed instead of trying to to quarantine the whole country. In my opinion, this will require millions of new tests, many from new technologies." Later, he again stressed the need for "widespread testing."

During a press conference on Monday touting the United States' coronavirus testing levels, Trump claimed that the U.S. has "prevailed" on testing despite not yet meeting the number of daily tests experts have called for. Trump said that about 300,000 tests are being conducted daily, promising this number will "go up substantially." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.