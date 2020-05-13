See More Speed Reads
2020 elections
Edit

GOP keeps Wisconsin U.S. House seat, leads in California swing district special election

7:41 a.m.
Voting in California's 25th congressional district
Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

Wisconsin state Sen. Tom Tiffany (R) won a U.S. House seat Tuesday in a special election to fill a vacancy left by former Rep. Sean Duffy (R). Tiffany beat Democrat Tricia Zunker by 14 percentage points in a district President Trump won by 20 points and Duffy took by 22 points in 2018. Tiffany's victory was widely expected, but the special election in California's 25 Congressional District was watched closely by both parties, and the Republican, former Navy pilot Mike Garcia, took a sizable early lead over Democratic state Assemblywoman Christy Smith.

Democrat Katie Hill won the suburban Los Angeles seat by 9 points in 2018, flipping it from GOP control for the first time in 25 years, before resigning after acknowledging an inappropriate sexual relationship with a staff member. With 142,000 votes counted early Wednesday, Garcia leads Smith by 12 points, 56 percent to 44 percent. The election was conducted mostly by mail, but Republicans appeared to have both turned in more ballots and showed up in greater numbers to the seven polling places, Jennifer Medina reports at The New York Times.

Votes postmarked Tuesday will be accepted until Friday, and it's not clear how many of the roughly 425,000 mail-in ballots were returned. Garcia said Tuesday night that the race is "looking extremely good," but he wouldn't "give a victory speech tonight." Smith said every vote should be counted.

If Garcia wins, as he looks likely to do. it will be the first time California's embattled Republican Party took a seat away from the Democrats since 1998. Democrats, bracing for the loss, said they expect Smith to win in November, when the electorate is more favorable to the party. For example, tracking data cited by the Times shows that 56 percent of voters 65 and older returned mail-in ballots versus 19 percent of voters younger than 35, while 40 percent of white voters and only 21 percent of Latino voters mailed back their ballots. Peter Weber

Solving COVID
Edit

UK will study the DNA of COVID-19 patients to learn why some get sicker than others

6:36 a.m.
Researchers in France sequence COVID-19 genome
Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Researchers at Scotland's University of Edinburgh and colleagues around the United Kingdom have launched a project to learn crucial information about the new coronavirus by sequencing the genomes of 20,000 severely ill COVID-19 patients and 15,000 Britons with milder symptoms. The project, a collaboration with the National Health Service and Genomics England, seeks to understand why some patients get hit harder with the disease and use that knowledge to help find or develop treatments.

More than 2,000 patients have already donated DNA to the project, which has secured 28 million pounds ($34 million) in funding. Dr Baillie said: "Our genes play a role in determining who becomes desperately sick with infections like COVID-19," Dr. Kenneth Baillie, the University of Edinburgh critical care physician leading the investigation, told BBC News. "Understanding these genes will help us to choose treatments for clinical trials." Among the questions the researchers hope to answer is why men get sick and die from COVID-19 at much higher rates and why some children develop sometimes-fatal toxic shock symptoms. Peter Weber

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Edit

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Trevor Noah heed Fauci's warnings, shrug at Trump's 'ObamaGate' muddle

5:34 a.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci finally got to testify Tuesday without President Trump "looming nearby," and he warned senators "that reopening the economy too soon would cause 'needless suffering and death,'" Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "Listening to health experts testify today, you might feel like we've got a long battle ahead of us, but according to the president, we've already won," he said. Privately, though, Trump is apparently "freaking out" about the White House's COVID-19 outbreak, he said. "For a germaphobe, Trump sure is anxious to get the rest of us out in the hot zone. It's the ultimate 'This milk smells funny — you drink it. Also, this bleach smells funny; drink that, too.'"

A Pennsylvania PPE factory, "worried that a visit from Trump could jeopardize the safety of the workers," said no, Colbert marveled. "We've all felt this way, but now someone can finally tell Donald Trump: 'Listening to you talk might kill me!'"

Jimmy Kimmel joked that Fauci's "needless suffering and death" warning "is Trump's new campaign slogan. Trump "continues to pat himself on the back," he added, but an unreleased report from Trump's own pandemic task force "shows the numbers going way up in many spots across the country," especially in "the Midwest and the South."

"Even though the president says everything is great, he's also desperate to blame the fact that it isn't on anyone but him," Kimmel said. "His new thing is 'ObamaGate.' He doesn't know what it is, but he's going with it," apparently stung by Obama privately calling his coronavirus response "a 'chaotic disaster.'"

Tooning Out the News also illustrated Trump's ObamaGate confusion.

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah tied Trump's ObamaGate rants to the Justice Department dropping charges against Michael Flynn. "Trump says the investigation itself was the real crime" and Obama was "the ringleader," Noah said. But really, "we have no idea what ObamaGate is actually is supposed to be. And I don't think Trump actually knows, either. In fact, I think the only lesson Trump learned from Watergate is that things he doesn't like should have the word '-gate' after it: ObamaGate, SaladGate, EricGate."

Fauci "keeps having to come up with new ways to say 'Please stay inside or you might die," Noah said, but "I bet this time Trump is way more likely to listen — because now he's watching it on TV." Watch below. Peter Weber

Poll Watch
Edit

Biden is crushing Trump among older Wisconsin voters in new Marquette poll

2:41 a.m.

A poll of Wisconsin voters from Marquette University Law School released Tuesday shows former Vice President Joe Biden beating President Trump in the crucial swing state by 3 percentage points, 46 percent to 43 percent, within the margin of error. But mind the age gap: Trump leads Biden among voters 30-59, "a pattern that has held in most of the Marquette Law School polls since August," Marquette notes, but Biden's lead among voters 60 and older — 18 points — is larger than his 10-point advantage in voters 18 to 29.

Biden also led Trump by 3 points, 48 percent to 45 percent, in the last Marquette poll in March, and polls since August have shown a close race, with Trump leading in November and the two candidates tied in February. Marquette's new poll was conducted via phone May 3-7 among 811 Wisconsin registered voters. The margin of error is ±4 percentage points.

Nationally, Trump won voters 65 and up by 7 points, and he led Democrat Hillary Clinton by 5 points at this point in 2016, The New York Times notes. Some public polls and internal campaign polling now show Biden winning by at least 10 points nationally, the Times reports, and some Trump campaign officials attribute the dangerous softening of support among older voters to Trump's coronavirus briefings, arguing that "older voters will return now that Mr. Trump has phased out his self-congratulatory version of a fireside chat."

Vox's Sean Collins writes that publicly available national polling still has Trump leading among seniors but consistently losing to Biden among the general electorate, and "much of what is driving Biden's advantage appears to be support among Generation Z and millennial voters." But even if Biden just peels off some of Trump's support among senior citizens, one of the president's most important constituencies, that could tip what is expected to be a close election, the Times notes, in Wisconsin and other swing states. Peter Weber

harsh
Edit

Howard Stern says the people Trump 'despises most, love him the most'

1:59 a.m.
Howard Stern.
Kevin Kane/Getty Images

The best thing for the country and President Trump would be for him to bow out now and go back to his old life, Howard Stern said during his SiriusXM show on Tuesday.

"I do think it would be extremely patriotic of Donald to say, 'I'm in over my head and I don't want to be president anymore,'" Stern said. "It'd be so patriotic that I'd hug him and then I'd go back to Mar-a-Lago and have a meal with him and feel good about him because it would be such an easy thing to do."

Stern has known Trump for years, interviewing him on his show multiple times and inviting him to his 2008 wedding. Trump loves "celebrities," "the famous," and being "in the mix," Stern said, and the fact that so many people in Hollywood are shunning him has to hurt.

"The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most, love him the most," Stern said. "The people who are voting for Trump for the most part ... he wouldn't even let them in a f---ing hotel. He'd be disgusted by them. Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there's any people who look like you. I'm talking to you in the audience." He doesn't "hate Donald," Stern added. "I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence." Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Edit

Minneapolis teacher invites former student without stable housing to quarantine with her

1:03 a.m.
A living room.
iStock

By quarantining together, teacher Kaytie Kamphoff and her former student, Jania Kloeppel, have formed an even stronger bond.

Kamphoff is a special education teacher at Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis. She was Kloeppel's case manager for four years, and after Kloeppel graduated in 2019, the two kept in touch. That's how Kamphoff learned that Kloeppel didn't have stable housing, and immediately invited Kloeppel to quarantine at her home. "Also, she needed help with her life, just a little bit," Kloeppel told the Star Tribune.

"I feel like she knows me through and through and I know her equally well, so it's actually been very peaceful," Kamphoff said. Kloeppel has made herself at home, cooking breakfast for the pair every morning and helping take care of Kamphoff's dog, Layla. Together, they go on walks in the evening and hold dance parties at night, and are "living our best life," Kloeppel said.

Kamphoff told the Star Tribune that she always thought about becoming a foster parent, and this has solidified her decision to do it. "If you're able to help," she said, "you should." Catherine Garcia

Watch this
Edit

Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie nails 'Under Pressure' with Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, on household instruments

12:59 a.m.

Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie stopped, collaborated, and listened with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots to perform a home-instrument version of the Queen-David Bowie hit "Under Pressure" from under quarantine for Tuesday's Tonight Show. Luckily, the home instruments owned by The Roots include a bass, because otherwise it's hard to see how "Under Pressure" works. But there are also a toaster, glassware, metal lids, and... maybe a frisbee? Urie sang the Freddie Mercury parts and Fallon did Bowie's, and you can watch the gratifying result below. Peter Weber

Survey says...
Edit

6 in 10 Republicans say Trump and Pence should wear face masks in public, poll shows

12:27 a.m.

President Trump has declined to wear a mask from the moment he announced recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that all Americans wear masks when interacting with people outside of the home. He has continued to eschew masks even as the White House ordered everyone else (except Vice President Mike Pence) to wear them to work starting Monday. Pence has mostly refused to wear face coverings at public events. Americans overwhelmingly think both men should wear masks in public, according to Politico/Morning Consult poll to be released Wednesday morning.

More than 70 percent of respondents said Trump and Pence should wear face masks when they travel to public places, the poll found. That includes 82 percent of Democrats, 70 percent of independents, and 58 percent of Republicans, Politico teased Tuesday night. Only 12 percent said Trump and Pence should not wear masks.

Aides say Trump thinks wearing a mask would make him look weak or ridiculous, open him to political attack ads, and undercut his message that it's safe to reopen the economy. Pence famously did not wear a mask to the Mayo Clinic, then did wear a mask to an Indiana ventilator factory, said he should have worn a mask to the Mayo Clinic, and declined to wear a mask again at a roundtable with food industry executives in Iowa last Friday.

Right before Pence boarded his plane to Iowa, he learned that his press secretary, Katie Miller, had tested positive for COVID-19. He still did not wear a mask on Air Force Two, nor did his guests, Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) or Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), The Intercept reported. The food executive were wearing masks while waiting for Pence — until an advance staffer from Washington told them they didn't have to wear them, the Des Moines Register reports.

The Politico/Morning Consult poll surveyed 1,994 registered voters nationwide May 8-10. It has a margin of sampling error of ±2 percentage points. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.