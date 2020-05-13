See More Speed Reads
Senate rejects amendment limiting warrantless government internet searches

4:32 p.m.

The Senate on Wednesday fell one vote shy of passing a bipartisan amendment drafted by Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Steve Daines (R-Mont.) that sought to limit warrantless government Internet searches and browsing history.

The vote required a three-fifths majority, and only 59 lawmakers supported it. The 37 no-votes were comprised of both Republicans and Democrats, while four senators, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), didn't cast a vote, though it's reportedly unclear if their participation would have changed the result.

Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.), one of 10 Democrats to reject the amendment, said he did so out of concern that passing it would effectively kill the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act completely, while Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) thinks the FISA court will serve as a "sufficient check" against such requests on its own. Tim O'Donnell

california special election
Republican Mike Garcia wins Democrat Katie Hill's vacant House seat in special election

5:11 p.m.

For the first time in nine years Republicans have picked up a Congressional seat previously held by a Democrat after Mike Garcia defeated his Democratic opponent Christy Smith in the race for California's 25th Congressional District's seat, left vacant by former Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.), who resigned last year after she revealed she had an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

Smith conceded Tuesday's election in a Facebook post Wednesday, but said she will now turn her attention to November's general election, where she plans to challenge Garcia again.

Garcia hasn't directly responded to Smith's concession yet, but earlier in the day, he said it was clear the results were in his favor, noting that he's "ready to go to work." Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Goldman Sachs economists forecast unemployment rate will reach 25 percent

4:53 p.m.
People walk through a shuttered business district in Brooklyn on May 12, 2020 in New York City
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Economists from Goldman Sachs are now forecasting that the U.S. unemployment rate during the coronavirus crisis after jumping to 14.7 percent in April will peak at 25 percent, on par with the Great Depression.

Goldman Sachs released a report Wednesday projecting this jaw-dropping peak unemployment rate after in March predicting it would peak at 15 percent, CNN reports. During the Great Depression, the unemployment rate peaked at 24.9 percent. But when it comes to the "real jobless rate" that takes into account those who have given up looking for work, Goldman Sachs projected this will peak at 35 percent, up from 22.8 percent in April. Goldman Sachs had previously been projecting this rate would peak at 29 percent.

"Prolonged weakness could cause severe scarring effects such as permanent layoffs and business closures that delay the recovery," the report said.

Last week's Labor Department report showing that the unemployment rate reached 14.7 percent in April came following data showing that more than 33 million Americans filed initial unemployment claims over the course of seven weeks, as businesses around the country closed their doors during the pandemic. By the end of 2020, Goldman said it projects the unemployment rate will end up being about 10 percent, per CBS News, and the economists warned, "A return to the pre-virus rate is likely years away." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Doctors say growing 'toolbox' of coronavirus treatments provide bright spot in pandemic fight

3:55 p.m.
Health care workers wave to ambulances outside New York City.
John Moore/Getty Images

There's no COVID-19 cure yet, but health care workers can still count many tiny victories that are making the fight easier.

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, doctors "were flying blind" as they tried to treat a disease with mysterious symptoms and very little research, Jose Pascual, a critical care doctor at the University of Pennsylvania Health System, tells The Washington Post. But health care workers everywhere have since "devised a toolbox, albeit a limited and imperfect one, of drugs and therapies" they believe are improving patients' chances of survival every day, the Post reports.

When Penn Medicine hospitals first started receiving coronavirus patients, they were ready to focus on patients' lungs, so they stockpiled ventilators and trained workers to treat breathing complications, Pascual told the Post. Yet coronavirus patients soon started throwing doctors "curveballs" in the form of kidney, liver, skin, and brain complications, Pascual described. Doctors around the country also noted how seemingly healthy patients could actually have "abnormally low oxygen levels," the Post writes.

But those shocking developments quickly became lessons. Hospitals started quickly measuring oxygen levels in any suspected coronavirus patients, and learned how to boost breathing support for patients. They knew to look for unexpected side effects in other parts of the body. And after some once-promising drugs proved unhelpful in the coronavirus fight, doctors have been able to rule them out in favor of more effective drugs.

Of course, there's still no definitive cure or even treatment regimen for COVID-19. Doctors are all using experimental approaches that will have to be further researched through randomized clinical trials before they're approved for general use. Read more at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

offer to relocate
DeSantis says 'all' pro sports will be welcome to play in Florida

3:48 p.m.
Ron DeSantis.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

If any professional sports teams can't play in their own area because of the coronavirus pandemic — assuming some leagues start again this year — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) wants them to know they have a home in the Sunshine State.

"All these professional sports are going to be welcomed in Florida," DeSantis said Wednesday during a press conference. "That may not be the case in every other state in this country, as we've seen. So what I would tell commissioners of leagues is, if you have a team in area where they just won't let them operate, we'll find a place for you here in the state of Florida."

DeSantis added that he believes that it "can be done safely."

All of the major American sports leagues are tinkering with how to start or re-start their seasons, and Florida does indeed seem to be a key player in many potential plans. Major League Baseball, for example, wants to teams to play at their home parks, but would consider having some teams play at their Spring Training facilities in Florida or Arizona if their city can't handle games. Major League Soccer has also considered having all 26 teams settle in at an Orlando resort and play all their games at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Uber drivers will soon have to take a selfie to verify they're wearing a mask

2:32 p.m.

Uber is making it a requirement for drivers to wear masks, and they'll need to provide proof that they're complying via a selfie.

The company announced on Wednesday that beginning next week, drivers will be required to take a photo of themselves to confirm that they're wearing a mask or face covering, with those who aren't not being allowed online.

"After we verify the driver is covering their face, we'll let the rider know via an in-app message," Uber said.

Riders will be required to wear masks as well, and drivers can cancel trips with riders without penalty if they don't have one on. Riders can also cancel trips if a driver isn't wearing a mask and report the issue to Uber, the company said; anyone who breaks the policy repeatedly will "risk losing access to Uber." Uber previously used Real-Time ID Check technology to verify drivers' identifies using selfies and recently teased this could come in handy to enforce a mask policy.

"It is one thing for us to issue guidelines and requirements, but sometimes we have to enforcement those requirements," Sachin Kansal, Uber senior director of product management, said, CNBC reports.

Uber is also reducing the suggested UberX maximum from 4 passengers to 3, and riders will have to sit in the back seat and open windows for ventilation. Lyft also recently announced that it will require drivers and riders to wear masks or face coverings.

This new policy, Uber says, will remain in place in the United States, Canada, India, and most of Europe and Latin America at least until the end of June. It goes into effect on May 18. Brendan Morrow

test concerns
The rapid coronavirus test used by the White House may miss nearly half of positive cases, study finds

2:10 p.m.
Abbott Labs test.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The rapid coronavirus test used by the White House may not be providing staffers with accurate results, Bloomberg reports.

An unconfirmed study from New York University found that Abbott Laboratories' ID NOW test, whose arrival on the market was the source of great excitement thanks to its ability to deliver results within minutes, missed at least one-third of positive cases detected by rival test Cepheid GeneXpert.

In response to previous concerns about high false-negative rates, Abbott issued advice on how to avoid inaccurate results, including avoiding storing samples in a liquid known as transport media that could dilute the test. But the NYU study found that implementing those changes actually led to even more false negatives. Compared to Cepheid's test, it missed 48 percent of positive samples.

The White House uses ID NOW to test staffers — some of whom are tested on a daily basis — governors, lawmakers, and reporters who come in close contact with President Trump, Bloomberg notes. There's no evidence the test has missed any cases among those people, and the NYU report like most coronavirus-related studies is still awaiting review, but false negative tests have been a general concern throughout the pandemic. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

Countdown to kickoff
How German soccer is navigating the tricky questions facing sports leagues

1:46 p.m.

The eyes of the sports world will be focused on Germany this weekend.

The country's top professional soccer league, the Bundesliga, will become the first major European sport to resume play this Saturday, albeit without stands full of singing spectators. The reopening is bound to be a test case for leagues around the world that have been shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

Teams will travel between away matches by bus and no more than 322 people — including players, coaches, referees, and other support workers — will be allowed inside stadiums. Detailed guidelines will limit contact before, during, and after matches. Coaches will wear masks on the sidelines and even balls will be disinfected during matches. Police will also make sure fans don't congregate outside, and the league says the home team will forfeit the match if they do.

Players have been training under strict social distancing guidelines for a few weeks, but that hasn't completely shut out the disease. The league tested nearly 2,000 individuals prior to government approval, turning up 10 positive results. The entire Dynamo Dresden team was quarantined and will be temporarily excluded from competition after two players tested positive.

An earlier incident also showed how tedious the situation can be. Hertha Berlin's Salomon Kalou was suspended after he posted a video to Facebook showing him shaking hands with teammates and interrupting the medical test of another.

Economic considerations were a massive factor in the decision to resume play. The Bundesliga's CEO, Christian Seifert, told The New York Times in April that canceling the season outright would cost almost $1 billion and put at least one out of every three clubs in financial crisis. Another problem is that a team's finishing place determines which competitions it qualifies for in the following season, with huge financial stakes. Abandoning an unfinished season would pose thorny questions about how to award spots for the next year. The Dutch Eredivisie, which canceled the remainder of its season and effectively nullified the results, is already facing a legal challenge from lower division teams which were in position to gain promotion before cancellation.

Some fans, meanwhile, are opposed to the idea of playing "ghost games" behind closed doors, which in their view proves that television money is prized over community involvement. League officials have been careful to acknowledge that many see it as inappropriate for sports to be given special exceptions while other aspects of social and economic activity remain limited. "It's a great responsibility for the clubs to implement the medical and organizational guidelines in a disciplined manner," Seifert told reporters. "Every matchday is a chance to prove that we deserve the next matchday."

The league will conduct more than 20,000 tests to monitor players and staff by the end of the season, hoped to be completed before the end of June. Bryan Maygers

