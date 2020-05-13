See More Speed Reads
reports
Report: FBI serves search warrant on Sen. Richard Burr amid stock sale investigation

10:40 p.m.
Sen. Richard Burr.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

On Wednesday, federal agents seized a cellphone belonging to Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) as part of the Justice Department's investigation into stock trades Burr made in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, a law enforcement official told the Los Angeles Times.

The agents served a search warrant on Burr at his home in the Washington, D.C., area, the official said. Burr is chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and on Feb. 13, during a time when he was receiving daily briefings from health officials on the coronavirus outbreak, he sold a hefty percentage of his stock portfolio in 33 separate transactions. One week later, the stock market took a dive. Members of Congress are prohibited from trading on insider information collected as part of their work. Catherine Garcia

legal drama
Retired judge to present arguments against DOJ's move to dismiss Flynn case

9:19 p.m.
Michael Flynn.
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan announced in an order on Wednesday that he is appointing a former federal judge to deliver arguments against the Justice Department's move to dismiss the case of Michael Flynn.

Flynn briefly served as President Trump's first national security adviser. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, but in January, Flynn and his new legal team attempted to reverse course, with Flynn claiming he was pressured into making the plea. Last week, the Justice Department moved to drop his case, citing "newly discovered and disclosed information."

When entering his plea, Flynn twice declared under oath that he was guilty of lying to the FBI. In his order, Sullivan wrote that retired Judge John Gleeson has been appointed to "present arguments in opposition to the government's motion to dismiss" and "address whether the court should issue an order to show cause why Mr. Flynn should not be held in criminal contempt for perjury."

Gleeson, appointed by former President Bill Clinton to the federal bench in New York, retired in 2016 to enter private practice, Politico reports. Earlier this week, Gleeson co-wrote a Washington Post op-ed saying there has been "nothing regular" about the Justice Department's effort to dismiss the Flynn case, adding, "the record reeks of improper political influence." Catherine Garcia

happening in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down governor's stay-at-home order

8:12 p.m.
Tony Evers.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday evening struck down the stay-at-home order implemented by Gov. Tony Evers (D) to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

GOP lawmakers filed the suit, claiming that Evers' administration overstepped its authority when it extended the order to May 26. In a 4-3 decision, the court ruled the order was "unenforceable" and "unlawful." The court is controlled by conservatives, but one did side with the court's two liberal justices to dissent. Now Evers, who has allowed the lifting of some restrictions, and the Republican-controlled state Legislature must work together to form a reopening plan.

A Marquette University Law School poll released Tuesday found that 69 percent of voters believe Evers' actions were appropriate, down from 80 percent in March. As of Wednesday, there are 10,902 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, with 421 deaths. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
WHO official cautions that even with vaccine, coronavirus 'may never go away'

7:28 p.m.
Brazilian doctors who treat COVID-19 patients.
Silvio Avila/AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization's health emergencies program, wants people to be aware that the coronavirus now sweeping across the world "may never go away."

"The virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away," Ryan said Wednesday. "HIV has not gone away, but we've come to terms with the virus and we have found therapies and we have found the prevention methods, and people don't feel as scared as they did before." There is still so much to learn about the coronavirus, including whether those who get it become immune or resistant, and "the current number of people who've been infected is actually relatively low," Ryan said.

When it comes to a vaccine, "there are no promises in this and there are no dates," he declared, and even if one is created, that does not mean the coronavirus will instantly be eliminated. Recent measles outbreaks are proof that there are "some perfectly effective vaccines on this planet that we have not used effectively for diseases we could have eradicated," Ryan said. Catherine Garcia

wild weather
Typhoon Vongfong strengthens as it approaches the Philippines

6:44 p.m.
Palms bend in the wind in the Philippines.
Bobbie Alota/AFP via Getty Images

Headed toward the Philippines, Typhoon Vongfong — the first named storm of the season in the West Pacific — has intensified over the last 24 hours.

The storm first formed on Tuesday, and has strengthened from a tropical storm with winds of 60 mph to the equivalent of a hurricane with sustained winds of up to 120 mph, CNN reports.

Vongfong is expected to make its first landfall on Thursday night in the Bicol region, and "very heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and powerful storm surge are all major concerns with this storm," CNN meteorologist Tom Sater said. At this time of year, storms in the West Pacific often strengthen quickly because of warm sea surface temperatures. Catherine Garcia

now?
Senate Republicans are ready to fire up their Hunter Biden probe

5:31 p.m.
Sen. Ron Johnson.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Senate Republicans will have their Hunter Biden investigation, coronavirus be darned.

The Senate Homeland Security Committee will vote next week on whether to subpoena Democratic public relations firm Blue Star Strategies, committee Chair Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) said Wednesday. It'll mark the resumption of the committee's probe into former Vice President Joe Biden's son and the Obama administration.

Johnson and Republicans on the committee have been researching Hunter Biden and the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma he was once on the board of, apparently unearthing "a lot of information from the [National] Archives, from the State Department," Johnson said. The subpoena measure has a chance of passing the Republican-held committee, though Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) remains a potential foil.

"We're in the middle of a public health and economic crisis, but instead of holding oversight hearings about testing, PPE, or bringing in the FEMA administrator, Senate Republicans are choosing to pursue diversionary, partisan conspiracy theories to prop up President Trump," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said upon hearing about the probe. "It's not related at all to the crisis and so why are we spending time on it?" Ranking Member Gary Peters (D-Mich.) asked CNN.

President Trump's attempt to dig up dirt on Biden's work with Burisma sparked a whistleblower complaint and his eventual impeachment. Trump was acquitted in the Senate, and Republicans quickly pivoted to investigate Biden. Kathryn Krawczyk

california special election
Republican Mike Garcia wins Democrat Katie Hill's vacant House seat in special election

5:11 p.m.

For the first time in nine years, Republicans have picked up a Congressional seat previously held by a Democrat. Mike Garcia defeated his Democratic opponent Christy Smith in the race for California's 25th Congressional District seat, left vacant by former Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.), who resigned last year after it was revealed she had an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

Smith conceded Tuesday's election in a Facebook post Wednesday, but said she will now turn her attention to November's general election, where she plans to challenge Garcia again.

Garcia hasn't directly responded to Smith's concession yet, but earlier in the day, he said it was clear the results were in his favor, noting that he's "ready to go to work." Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Goldman Sachs economists forecast unemployment rate will reach 25 percent

4:53 p.m.
People walk through a shuttered business district in Brooklyn on May 12, 2020 in New York City
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Economists from Goldman Sachs are now forecasting that the U.S. unemployment rate during the coronavirus crisis after jumping to 14.7 percent in April will peak at 25 percent, on par with the Great Depression.

Goldman Sachs released a report Wednesday projecting this jaw-dropping peak unemployment rate after in March predicting it would peak at 15 percent, CNN reports. During the Great Depression, the unemployment rate peaked at 24.9 percent. But when it comes to the "real jobless rate" that takes into account those who have given up looking for work, Goldman Sachs projected this will peak at 35 percent, up from 22.8 percent in April. Goldman Sachs had previously been projecting this rate would peak at 29 percent.

"Prolonged weakness could cause severe scarring effects such as permanent layoffs and business closures that delay the recovery," the report said.

Last week's Labor Department report showing that the unemployment rate reached 14.7 percent in April came following data showing that more than 33 million Americans filed initial unemployment claims over the course of seven weeks, as businesses around the country closed their doors during the pandemic. By the end of 2020, Goldman said it projects the unemployment rate will end up being about 10 percent, per CBS News, and the economists warned, "A return to the pre-virus rate is likely years away." Brendan Morrow

