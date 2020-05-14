See More Speed Reads
Feinstein was also questioned by FBI on coronavirus stock trades — but Loeffler won't say if she has been

3:23 p.m.
Dianne Feinstein
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Sen. Dianne Feinstein's (D-Calif.) spokesperson has confirmed she answered questions from the FBI over stock trades her husband made before the U.S. markets took a dive due to the coronavirus pandemic — but Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) is refusing to say if she was contacted as well.

Reports emerged earlier this year Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) sold stocks while he was receiving briefings on the coming COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, and federal agents have now seized his cellphone. Numerous other senators also sold stocks around the same time as Burr, including Feinstein, as The New York Times reported she and her husband sold between $1.5 million and $6 million in stock in the biotech company Allogene Therapeutics between Jan. 31 and Feb. 18.

Feinstein denied being involved in the sales, with a spokesperson at the time saying, "All of Senator Feinstein’s assets are in a blind trust" and "she has no involvement in her husband's financial decisions." On Thursday, Feinstein's spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that she answered questioned from the FBI and provided authorities with documents. Her aides also said this questioning occurred in April and that there have been "no follow up actions on this issue," per The Washington Post.

Loeffler and her husband also sold stock around the same time after she was briefed on the coronavirus, although she says the decisions were made by investment advisers. But asked Thursday if she's been contacted by the FBI, Loeffler wouldn't say, and when asked by CNN if she has, a spokesperson didn't directly address the question, instead saying, "No search warrant has been served on Sen Loeffler. She has followed both the letter and spirit of the law and will continue to do so." Brendan Morrow

Edit

Lindsey Graham announces Senate Judiciary investigation into origins of Mueller probe

3:32 p.m.
Sen. Lindsey Graham.
CAROLINE BREHMAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Apparently one Senate investigation just wasn't enough.

On Thursday, Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham (R-N.C.) announced his committee would be opening an investigation into Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI investigation into possible ties between President Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia. Graham's announcement comes just a few weeks after the Senate Intelligence Committee released its own report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, and months after the Department of Justice released its own report on the probe's origins.

Hearings on "all things related to Crossfire Hurricane" will begin in early June, Graham said Thursday. "Our first phase will deal with the government’s decision to dismiss" the case of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who Trump fired after he admitted to lying to the FBI. Flynn was indicted under former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe. The Justice Department moved to drop Flynn's charges last week after it concluded the FBI "conducted" an investigation into Flynn "without any legitimate investigative basis." The Senate Judiciary Committee will look into what Graham called "unmasking requests made by the Obama administration officials," but declined Trump's request to mandate Obama be brought in.

The Justice Department's inspector general did determine there were several flaws in the FBI's FISA applications to surveil a Trump aide, but said they didn't mean there was "political bias" in Mueller's investigation. The GOP-led Senate Intelligence Committee meanwhile concluded Russia did try to interfere in the 2016 election on Trump's behalf. Kathryn Krawczyk

Edit

Burr steps down as Intelligence Committee chair after reported FBI search, coronavirus stock selloff

12:28 p.m.
Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.)
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) has stepped down as the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Thursday.

Burr has been under scrutiny since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic after it was revealed he sold a hefty load of his stock portfolio while receiving closed-door briefings on the impending health crisis. He's now under an FBI investigation for possible insider trading, and on Thursday, McConnell said Burr would step down for the duration of that investigation.

"Senator Burr contacted me this morning to inform me of his decision to step aside as Chairman of the Intelligence Committee during the pendency of the investigation. We agreed that this decision would be in the best interests of the committee," McConnell said in a statement. Burr has denied wrongdoing.

Burr was found to have privately warned donors about the adverse economic effects that would likely coincide with the coronavirus' rise back in February, even though he downplayed the virus' severity publicly. He was later found to have sold between $628,000 and $1.72 million of his stocks in 33 separate transactions on Feb. 13, while he was getting private briefings from health officials. The FBI reportedly served Burr a search warrant and seized his cell phone on Wednesday. Kathryn Krawczyk

Edit

Dr. Rick Bright predicts coronavirus vaccine will take longer than 12 to 18 months to develop

12:15 p.m.

Dr. Rick Bright, the ousted federal official who was previously leading coronavirus vaccine development, told Congress on Thursday a COVID-19 vaccine may take longer to develop than 18 months.

Bright testified on Capitol Hill after filing a whistleblower complaint alleging his recent ouster was retaliatory, and he was asked when he thinks there could be a COVID-19 vaccine. Experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, have cited a possible timeline of between 12 and 18 months. Bright, however, wasn't so sure.

"A lot of optimism is swirling around a 12 to 18 month timeframe, if everything goes perfectly," Bright said. "We've never seen everything go perfectly. ... I still think 12 to 18 months is an aggressive schedule, and I think it's going to take longer than that to do so."

Bright also expressed concern about rushing a vaccine and cutting out steps so that we don't have a "full assessment" of its safety. The 12 to 18 month timeline is from when a given manufacturer first started developing a vaccine rather than from right now, and it refers to how long until a vaccine can be used on an emergency basis rather than until it's approved by the FDA, Bright explained.

President Trump in recent weeks has expressed confidence there will be a coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2020. Testifying before Congress earlier this week, Fauci said it's "more likely than not" there will be a vaccine within the next one to two years, and he said earlier this month having a vaccine ready by January 2021 is potentially "doable," assuming "things fall in the right place." Brendan Morrow

Edit

Coronavirus may be safely treated with recovered patients' plasma, study shows

11:29 a.m.
Recovered coronavirus patient donates plasma.
Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

A not-yet-peer-reviewed study seems to pave the way for treating coronavirus with plasma from recovered patients.

With no treatments approved for treating COVID-19 yet, doctors around the country have been trying a variety of drugs and therapies in hopes of finding something promising and further studying it. One of those experimental treatments, known as convalescent plasma transfusions, appears to be safe and could be a worthwhile treatment after it's studied more, an unreviewed study published Thursday on a public server called Medrxiv suggests.

Researchers at the Mayo Clinic, Michigan State University, and Johns Hopkins University, looked at 5,000 coronavirus patients around the country who received convalescent plasma transfusions from recovered patients, The Wall Street Journal notes via the study. Under one percent of the treated patients saw "serious adverse effects" after the transfusions, and there was a 14.9 percent mortality rate seven days after transfusions. Two-thirds of these patients were critically ill to begin with, so "the mortality rate does not appear excessive," the study said.

While this study doesn't determine whether convalescent transfusions effectively treat coronavirus, it does suggest they are safe for wider research. This study will need to be peer reviewed and replicated in official medical journals before it can be considered an approved way of treating COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration did approve the "compassionate use" of convalescent plasma treatments in emergency situations as part of its attempts to find an effective therapy. Kathryn Krawczyk

Edit

New York City on 'high alert' after 100 cases of COVID-19 linked to inflammatory disease in children

11:16 a.m.
New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio
Bryan Thomas/Getty Images

New York City is on "high alert" after reporting 100 cases of a rare inflammatory disease apparently tied to COVID-19 in children.

New York recently began reporting rising cases of pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome, an illness that officials say is similar to toxic shock or Kawasaki disease, with symptoms including a fever and abdominal pain and which "appears to be linked to an immune response to COVID-19," The New York Times reports.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in a press briefing on Thursday said "we are now on high alert in addressing" the syndrome after the number of confirmed cases of pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome in the city has reached 100. Among those cases, 55 children have tested positive for COVID-19 or the antibodies, de Blasio said, and one child has died. Two other children have also died from the illness in New York State, according to the Times. De Blasio had reported 82 cases of the syndrome in the city on Wednesday.

These developments continue to be "really troubling" after it was previously thought that "children seemed to have very little effect from this disease," de Blasio said. He urged parents to "call your doctor immediately" if a child has a persistent fever, a rash, abdominal pain, vomiting, and "especially" a combination of these symptoms. Brendan Morrow

Edit

Delta is retiring its newly-retrofitted Boeing 777 fleet to help 'stem the bleeding' during the coronavirus crisis

10:32 a.m.

Delta is retiring its full Boeing 777 fleet, describing it as a necessary move to help "stem the bleeding" caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The company announced Thursday that as it faces an "unprecedented" drop in travel demand during the pandemic, it has made the "difficult" decision to retire this 18-aircraft fleet permanently by the end of 2020.

"Retiring a fleet as iconic as the 777 is not an easy decision," CEO Ed Bastian said. "...However, parking this fleet will provide significant cost savings over the next several years. Delta is currently burning about $50 million every day, and steps like this help us stem the bleeding, in an effort to safeguard Delta jobs and our future."

Bastian said Delta's more fuel-efficient and cost-effective A330s and A350-900s will be used for long-haul flying when "international demand resumes." The announcement comes just a few months after, as The Points Guy's Emily McNutt noted, Delta finished retrofitting its 777 fleet.

But the move signaled, CNBC noted, that Delta "doesn't expect a quick return of long-haul international travel." Earlier this week, the CEO of Boeing predicted that amid the "grave" threat airlines face while travel plummets during the crisis, one major carrier is likely to go out of business, and traffic likely won't return to 2019's level for about "three full years."

Meanwhile, Reuters reported on Thursday that Delta expects to have 7,000 more pilots than it needs by this fall, a number John Laughter, senior vice president of flight operations, acknowledged is "alarming." Brendan Morrow

Edit

Biden campaign doesn't consider Latinos 'part of their path to victory,' political operatives say

10:30 a.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign has received some scathing reviews from Latino political experts.

Biden's primary campaign had a distant, if not "tense," relationship with Latino voters as he not only neglected to reach out to them but never quite rectified "his connection to the Obama administration's aggressive deportation policy," Politico reports. Biden became the presumptive Democratic nominee "in spite of, not because of" his Latino outreach, Politico writes, but more than 20 Latino political operatives say his luck may not hold in the general election.

Around 32 million Latinos are expected to be eligible to vote in the U.S. this fall, making them the largest nonwhite voting bloc in the country. Their votes are especially valuable to Biden in potentially flippable states such as Arizona and Texas. But the Biden team doesn't seem to be acknowledging this fact. "I do not think that the Biden campaign thinks that Latinos are part of their path to victory," Jess Morales Rocketto, the former digital organizing director for Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign, told Politico.

To be fair, the COVID-19 pandemic has made it all but impossible for the Biden campaign to reach Latino voters through in-person canvassing, and the campaign's dwindling cash supply hasn't helped it execute digital efforts. Yet Biden hasn't even talked to, much less gotten an endorsement from, Julián Castro, the only prominent Hispanic candidate in the 2020 race, nor has his campaign appeared to ask for help from Latino lawmakers and strategists.

"Right now I can't tell what their strategy is with the Latino community. I just don't see it," an anonymous Latino lawmaker told Politico. "They have a lot of people out there willing to help, but they're not engaging" those potential recruits. Read more about Biden's fraught Latino outreach at Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk

