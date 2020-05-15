See More Speed Reads
ridin' away from biden
A lot of Sanders supporters don't trust Biden yet — and Sanders' former advisers are worried

10:31 a.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Despite Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) quick endorsement of and unity efforts with former Vice President Joe Biden, former senior advisers to the senator's 2020 campaign say Sanders' backers still are hesitant to support Biden.

There's a "clear and dangerous trend" that shows the two campaigns' supporters haven't melded, former senior advisor Jeff Weaver writes in a memo obtained by NBC News. "Despite best intentions, the Biden campaign and the DNC are far behind on digital organizing, Latino outreach, and progressive coalition building," Weaver continues in the memo shared among the new newly formed "America's Promise" PAC, which tries to get Sanders supporters to back the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Weaver told NBC News he knew not every Sanders backer would fall into line with Biden's camp. But with a recent poll showing one in four Sanders supporters aren't behind Biden yet, Weaver thought it was time to sound the alarm. He told NBC News that America's Promise — formed despite Sanders' opposition to PACs — will use the next six months to draw attention to where Sanders and Biden overlap, such as on a $15 minimum wage, reducing the cost of college education, and expanding health care access.

Biden's Latino outreach — or lack therof — has been widely panned, and his digital presence has seen criticism and technical problems as the 2020 presidential race is run nearly entirely online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanders has already distanced himself from America's Promise. The group abandoned its original name, A Future to Believe In, at Sanders' request, Weaver said. Kathryn Krawczyk

nothing has changed
Trump instilled 'competitive' nature in kids by tripping them while they were skiing, Ivanka Trump says

12:08 p.m.
President Trump and his family in 2006.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Whether he's facing off against a global pandemic or his 10-year-old children, President Trump has always wanted to win.

Trump has turned coronavirus into a global competition over the past few weeks, particularly bragging about how much better the U.S. is supposedly doing than South Korea when it comes to COVID-19 testing. But about 25 years ago, Trump was more fond of racing his young children down ski hills and apparently trying to trip them in the process, they told New York Magazine in a December 2004 article.

The oldest Trump children have had a healthy dose of "sibling rivalry" in their lives since they were young, and it stems from their father, New York Magazine writes. "We were sort of bred to be competitive," Ivanka Trump said at the time. "Dad encourages it. I remember skiing with him and we were racing. I was ahead, and he reached his ski pole out and pulled me back." Eric Trump has a similar memory: "He would try to push me over, just so he could beat his 10-year-old son down the mountain," he said.

No matter how many times the Trump kids ended up face-down in the snow, they're all united behind their father today. Read more of their throwback thoughts at New York Magazine. Kathryn Krawczyk

meanwhile in the netherlands
The Netherlands is advising its single citizens to quarantine with a 'seksbuddy'

11:25 a.m.
TMI
iStock

One is the loneliest number, which is why the Dutch government is advising its single citizens find themselves a quarantine partner who can keep them warm at night.

In what The Guardian says is a "typically open-minded intervention" from the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), the Netherlands is proposing that single men and women find themselves a "seksbuddy" for lockdown. The guidance comes after the government was criticized for dictating that visitors must stay at least five feet apart while meeting in a home, which of course hinders any, ahem, romantic relations.

"Discuss how best to do this together," the RIVM helpfully proposes, adding "make good arrangements with this person about how many other people you both see. The more people you see, the greater the chance of (spreading) the coronavirus." Naturally, only people who are "free of illness" should be making such plans. And in the unfortunate event that couples can't meet with each other due to health concerns, the RIVM has some pretty eyebrow-raising advice about "telling erotic stories" to each other from a distance, too.

Other governments have also struggled with how to address the prospect that couples might want to see each other during the pandemic, even if it means violating self-isolation. In the U.K., the deputy chief medical officer told reporters that lovers ought to "test the strength of their relationship and decide whether one wishes to be permanently resident in another household," or else be content going without seeing each other for as long as the outbreak endures. Jeva Lange

king facebook
Facebook purchases GIPHY for $400 million

10:51 a.m.

Facebook is inserting the "Citizen Kane clapping" GIF here.

On Friday, the tech giant announced that it is acquiring the popular GIF search engine GIPHY for $400 million, absorbing it as part of "the Instagram team," The Washington Post and Axios report. In a blog post, Facebook explained that "50 percent of GIPHY's traffic comes from the Facebook family of apps, half of that from Instagram alone. By bringing Instagram and GIPHY together, we can make it easier for people to find the perfect GIFs and stickers in Stories and Direct."

The Post notes that it is "unclear if the deal will require the approval of federal regulators, who are already scrutinizing Facebook's past purchases for potential antitrust concerns." On the user end, anyway, The Verge reports things aren't expected to change — for now. Jeva Lange

all greek to me
A groundbreaking classicist is irreverently acting out The Odyssey on YouTube and it's great

10:20 a.m.

If you want someone to read aloud to you in quarantine, you have a lot of options. Actors, actresses, and royals alike have recorded themselves reading everything from picture books to Harry Potter for the entertainment of fans stuck in isolation. But perhaps you're looking for something a little more … epic?

Classicist Emily Wilson, who in 2017 became the first woman to publish a translation of Homer's Odyssey into English, is working on releasing 24 daily two-minute videos of herself reciting passages of her book. "Translation is always like acting," she explained on Twitter. "We inhabit other people's voices. I am Nobody."

And she really gets into it. Props used in the first video include Athena's disguise of sunglasses (perhaps a slight deviation from the original text) as well as the goddess' "spear." You'll notice, also, that Wilson appropriately does the reading in an owl shirt. A dejected Telemachus, meanwhile, makes an appearance in a backwards baseball cap.

It's absolutely worth watching below, and you can read more about Wilson's groundbreaking translation here at The Week. Jeva Lange

we have prevailed?
More than 70 percent of Americans say the U.S. doesn't have enough coronavirus tests

10:06 a.m.

A majority of Americans agree that the U.S. doesn't currently have enough coronavirus tests available, a new poll has found.

A few days after President Trump touted the amount of COVID-19 testing being conducted in the United States and declared "we have prevailed," ABC News/Ipsos released a poll Friday in which 73 percent of respondents said there are not enough coronavirus tests available in the United States right now, compared to 26 percent who said there are.

An overwhelming majority of Democrats, 90 percent, said there's not enough COVID-19 tests available, but 50 percent of Republicans also said the same.

Trump in a press conference earlier this week celebrated the fact that the United States is conducting on average 300,000 coronavirus tests a day, promising that number "will go up substantially" but also claiming "we've prevailed on testing" already. Experts have said the United States needs to ramp up its level of testing, and on Thursday, ousted vaccine official Dr. Rick Bright told Congress the U.S. must take steps such as implementing a national testing strategy or it could face the "darkest winter in modern history."

The ABC News/Ispos poll was conducted by speaking to a random national sample of 564 U.S. adults on May 13 and May 14. The margin of error is 4.7 percentage points. Read the full results at ABC News.

Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Retail sales in April plummet a record 16.4 percent

9:32 a.m.
An empty restaurant serving only takeout in Washington, DC, on March 18, 2020
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Retail sales in April amid the coronavirus pandemic took a massive, record dive.

A report released by the Commerce Department on Friday showed retail sales plummeted 16.4 percent in April, more than the 12.3 percent decline economists were expecting and significantly worse than March's 8.3 percent drop, according to CNBC.

This is the steepest decline in retail sales on record since the data started being tracked in 1992, with the previous record being March's drop. Clothing stores, electronics stores, furniture stores, and restaurants were hit especially hard in April, according to The Associated Press, although online sales were up 8.4 percent.

This comes after data from the Labor Department released on Thursday showed more than 36 million Americans have filed initial unemployment claims over the course of eight weeks during the crisis, and economists at Goldman Sachs have projected the U.S. unemployment rate, which in April rose to 14.7 percent, will ultimately peak at 25 percent, on par with the Great Depression.

As stay-at-home restrictions now begin to ease around the country, The New York Times reports experts are anticipating that spending will rise in May, although the Times notes that "any rebound is likely to be gradual." Brendan Morrow

most important meal of the day
Stanley Tucci has the saddest breakfast

9:26 a.m.
Stanley Tucci.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Amateur mixologist Stanley Tucci, who is quarantined with his wife and six children in southwest London, published a charming "day-in-the-life" — with recipes! — in The Atlantic on Friday. However, despite being a three-time Emmy Award winner, and married to Felicity Blunt, with Emily Blunt and John Krasinski as his sister- and brother-in-law (!!!), life is not as glamorous as you might expect (although admittedly he does have a covetable two dishwashers).

For breakfast, Tucci recounted a truly sad routine involving the consumption of more liquids than solids:

We all head downstairs for breakfast. For me, this consists of a double espresso, orange juice, and a bowl of cereal with a banana and almond milk. I also choke down a handful of vitamins, including D3, K2, C, B12, curcumin powder, and joint supplements so my knees don't crack like a melting glacier every time I bend down to pick up a rogue Lego. Felicity has her tea and the children have toast, cereal, fruit, the occasional egg, or whatever else their little hearts desire. [The Atlantic]

Tucci, buddy, get in on that occasional egg! Let's at least hope his "bowl of cereal" was Reese's Puffs.

Happily, we know he isn't depriving himself of life's small pleasures in the afternoon: "Felicity enters the kitchen and begs for a Negroni," he writes at 5 p.m. "I gladly make her one, as I hate to drink alone, although I have been known to make near-daily exceptions. And anyway, one is never really drinking alone. Someone else is drinking somewhere."

Hear, hear. Read the whole diary at The Atlantic. Jeva Lange

