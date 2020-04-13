See More Speed Reads
Bernie Sanders officially endorses Joe Biden

2:32 p.m.
Bernie Sanders.
David McNew/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is officially throwing his weight behind the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

A week after suspending his 2020 campaign, Sanders joined former Vice President Joe Biden on a livestream to endorse him. It was unclear if the progressive Sanders would push his followers to line up behind the centrist Biden, but Sanders told Biden on Monday that "we've got to make Trump a one-term president and we need you in the White House."

"I am asking all Americans," including every Democrat, Independent, and even "some Republicans to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy," Sanders declared Monday. "It's no great secret" that we "have our differences," Sanders said, and "I'm not going to paper over that." But he agreed with Biden when he said "we're apart on some issues, but we're awfully close on a whole bunch of others."

Sanders then starting naming some of his platform's top priorities, including raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour and protecting union workers, and Biden guaranteed his support for them. But Biden stopped short of backing Sanders' plan for free tuition at public colleges, and still didn't endorse Sanders' Medicare-for-all proposal. Kathryn Krawczyk

2020 Campaign
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn't ready to endorse Joe Biden

2:57 p.m.
AOC.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) isn't ready to officially endorse former Vice President Joe Biden for president, though she's sticking to her promise to support the Democratic nominee against President Trump in November.

Ocasio-Cortez told The New York Times that it's basically up to Biden to get a full-fledged endorsement from her, noting that she would like to see him commit more fully to a progressive agenda, rather than to simply hedge a little more to the left on certain issues. "The whole process of coming together should be uncomfortable for everyone involved — that's how you know it's working," she said. "And if Biden is only doing things he's comfortable with, then it's not enough."

The congresswoman maintains the opinion that Biden didn't emerge as the presumptive nominee because of his policy, but rather his coalition-building. She said it's clear Democratic voters in most states back an agenda more suited to the progressive wing of the party. Still, she admitted there's a chance she'd participate in something like a unity rally with Biden down the line if he follows through in certain areas.

The Times interview took place before Ocasio-Cortez's first choice for the presidency, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), endorsed Biden officially Monday, so it'll be worth keeping an eye on whether her stance shifts at all in the near future. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Pitbull threatens to beat up the coronavirus in new song

2:48 p.m.

Eeeeyyyooooo! Pitbull released a pandemic anthem overnight in which he vows to beat up the coronavirus, thus proving that every metaphor indeed has its limits.

"You know what spreads faster than any virus is fear," Pitbull says on the track, going on to warn COVID-19, "take a swing at us, you better hit hard, 'cause when we swing back, it's like oh god."

Arguably COVID-19 has hit hard and does not need to be encouraged, but Mr. 305 clearly aims to be inspiring — the song is titled "I Believe That We Will Win." Still, it's unclear what it means to "knuckle up" against something that is roughly the size of a smoke particle. Listen here, and watch Pitbull explain his inspiration on Good Morning America below. Jeva Lange

41 percent of Americans say they've lost income because of the coronavirus crisis

2:26 p.m.
coronavirus 41%.
Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

About 4 in 10 Americans say they have lost income amid the coronavirus pandemic, a new poll has found.

In a Monmouth University survey released on Monday, 41 percent of Americans reported having lost income because of the coronavirus crisis due to a decrease in work hours or loss in business. This is up from 35 percent who said as much in March.

Additionally, 22 percent of Americans said they've struggled to pay their bills because of the coronavirus crisis, with 9 percent saying they've been laid off and 18 percent saying someone in their household has been laid off. Unemployment claims recently surged past 16 million in three weeks after an additional 6.6 million filings in the most recent report. Prior to the coronavirus crisis, the most unemployment claims filed in one week on record was 695,000.

This latest poll comes after in late March, a third of Americans said they or someone in their household lost a job or took a pay cut as a result of the pandemic, per Pew Research Center.

Other findings of Monmouth poll include that 26 percent said they personally know someone who has gotten the coronavirus, 55 percent say their daily stress level has gone up, and 52 percent haven't been able to find items they need in stores or online.

The Monmouth poll was conducted by speaking to 857 U.S. adults over the phone from April 3-7. The margin of error is 3.4 percentage points. Read the full results at Monmouth. Brendan Morrow

Amazon is reportedly ready to start shipping nonessential items again

1:38 p.m.
Amazon.
INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

Fear not: Everything you used to go out in public for will reportedly soon end up at your door once again.

When the COVID-19 pandemic overwhelmed its warehouses and delivery capabilities, Amazon deprioritized shipments of "nonessential" items and blocked third-party sellers from restocking those products. But after hiring thousands of warehouse and delivery workers over the past few weeks, Amazon is ready to get back to normal, people familiar with the matter tell The Wall Street Journal.

Even before social distancing measures became widespread and deterred Americans from going to stores themselves, Amazon saw a massive surge in orders amid the new coronavirus's rise. That led the company to tell third-party sellers on March 16 it would only accept shipments of "household staples, medical supplies, and other high-demand products," which it would in turn ship out to shoppers — third-party sellers protested the decision, saying it would devastate their businesses. Amazon also announced that day it was hiring 100,000 more warehouse, distribution, and delivery workers to accommodate the influx.

Amazon's hiring spree seems to have filled some much-needed gaps, and so it "will allow more products into our fulfillment centers" later this week, an Amazon spokesperson told the Journal. "Products will be limited by quantity to enable us to continue prioritizing products and protecting employees, while also ensuring most selling partners can ship goods into our facilities," the spokesperson continued.

Workers at a Staten Island, New York, Amazon warehouse recently held a strike to protest the company's handling of an employee's coronavirus case; employees at the Amazon-owned grocery chain Whole Foods also called in sick en masse to demand increased workplace protections. Kathryn Krawczyk

Andrew Cuomo says 'the worst' of the pandemic is over 'if we continue to be smart'

1:03 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said people can start to take some comfort in the fact that the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic might be at the "beginning of the end," though vigilance is required to keep things that way.

During his daily public address Monday, Cuomo said he thinks "you can say the worst is over" because the virus didn't overwhelm the health care system and it's been proven "we can control the spread."

That said, he cautioned against removing restrictions too fast, or else numbers will shoot right back up. The governor also acknowledged, there won't be a singular moment in many places across the United States, including New York, where things will go back to pre-virus normality. Instead, things will begin to relax incrementally. "There'll be points of resolution over time," he said. "There'll be points where we can say we've accomplished something, we should feel better, we should feel more calm." Tim O'Donnell

NASCAR driver who used racial slur during virtual race suspended

12:27 p.m.
Kyle Larson.
Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

A NASCAR driver who used a racial slur during a live stream over the weekend has been suspended.

Kyle Larson on Sunday participated in a virtual race in the simulation game iRacing and at one point used the N-word after asking, "You can't hear me?" On Monday, Chip Ganassi Racing announced his suspension, The Associated Press reports.

"We are extremely disappointed by what Kyle said last night during an iRacing Event," Chip Ganassi Racing said. "The words that he chose to use are offensive and unacceptable. As of this moment we are suspending Kyle without pay while we work through this situation with all appropriate parties."

NASCAR in a statement also said it has "made diversity and inclusion a priority and will not tolerate the type of language used by Kyle Larson during Sunday's iRacing event."

After Larson was heard using the racial slur during the stream, another driver noted, "Kyle, you're talking to everyone, bud."

Amid the coronavirus crisis, NASCAR has started holding virtual races via iRacing with drivers competing from home, though The Washington Post reports the Sunday event streamed on Twitch was for fun and not an official race. Larson's suspension, AP notes, comes just a week after another driver, Bubba Wallace, lost a sponsor after angrily quitting a virtual race. Brendan Morrow

Last month was the first March since 2002 without a school shooting

12:25 p.m.

For the first March in nearly two decades, there were no school shootings across the United States.

The last time March went without such an incident was in 2002, and even then there were close calls.

While the news may seem heartening in a country where violent incidents at schools have become all too frequent, the relative calm is likely a result of the fact that most schools in the country were shut down at some point during the month because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Indeed, crime has decreased in general around the globe because of lockdowns.

On the other hand, gun sales increased significantly during the last month, with March coming in as the second-busiest month ever. Tim O'Donnell

