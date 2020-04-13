Bernie Sanders officially endorses Joe Biden

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is officially throwing his weight behind the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

A week after suspending his 2020 campaign, Sanders joined former Vice President Joe Biden on a livestream to endorse him. It was unclear if the progressive Sanders would push his followers to line up behind the centrist Biden, but Sanders told Biden on Monday that "we've got to make Trump a one-term president and we need you in the White House."

"I am asking all Americans," including every Democrat, Independent, and even "some Republicans to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy," Sanders declared Monday. "It's no great secret" that we "have our differences," Sanders said, and "I'm not going to paper over that." But he agreed with Biden when he said "we're apart on some issues, but we're awfully close on a whole bunch of others."

Sanders then starting naming some of his platform's top priorities, including raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour and protecting union workers, and Biden guaranteed his support for them. But Biden stopped short of backing Sanders' plan for free tuition at public colleges, and still didn't endorse Sanders' Medicare-for-all proposal. Kathryn Krawczyk