See More Speed Reads
come together
Edit

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and John Kerry lead Biden-Sanders 'Unity Task Force' on climate change

12:33 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has extended another hand to supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

After Sanders suspended his 2020 campaign and endorsed Biden as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Biden pledged to make inroads with Sanders' backers and adopted some of the progressive's policy proposals. That promise continued Wednesday as Biden and Sanders unveiled six "Unity Task Forces" made up of top supporters of both candidates.

The task forces on climate change, criminal justice reform, the economy, education, health care, and immigration are each a mix of progressive and more moderate Democrats. They're all aimed at "identifying ways to build on our progress and not simply turn the clock back to a time before Donald Trump, but transform our country, Biden said in a statement.

Notable names include Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who has pushed for Sanders' Medicare-for-all and will co-chair the health care task force along with Obama administration Surgeon General Vivek Murphy. Former Secretary of State John Kerry and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), meanwhile, will co-chair a task force on climate change. Kathryn Krawczyk

Countdown to kickoff
Edit

How German soccer is navigating the tricky questions facing sports leagues

1:46 p.m.

The eyes of the sports world will be focused on Germany this weekend.

The country's top professional soccer league, the Bundesliga, will become the first major European sport to resume play this Saturday, albeit without stands full of singing spectators. The reopening is bound to be a test case for leagues around the world that have been shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

Teams will travel between away matches by bus and no more than 322 people — including players, coaches, referees, and other support workers — will be allowed inside stadiums. Detailed guidelines will limit contact before, during, and after matches. Coaches will wear masks on the sidelines and even balls will be disinfected during matches. Police will also make sure fans don't congregate outside, and the league says the home team will forfeit the match if they do.

Players have been training under strict social distancing guidelines for a few weeks, but that hasn't completely shut out the disease. The league tested nearly 2,000 individuals prior to government approval, turning up 10 positive results. The entire Dynamo Dresden team was quarantined and will be temporarily excluded from competition after two players tested positive.

An earlier incident also showed how tedious the situation can be. Hertha Berlin's Salomon Kalou was suspended after he posted a video to Facebook showing him shaking hands with teammates and interrupting the medical test of another.

Economic considerations were a massive factor in the decision to resume play. The Bundesliga's CEO, Christian Seifert, told The New York Times in April that canceling the season outright would cost almost $1 billion and put at least one out of every three clubs in financial crisis. Another problem is that a team's finishing place determines which competitions it qualifies for in the following season, with huge financial stakes. Abandoning an unfinished season would pose thorny questions about how to award spots for the next year. The Dutch Eredivisie, which canceled the remainder of its season and effectively nullified the results, is already facing a legal challenge from lower division teams which were in position to gain promotion before cancellation.

Some fans, meanwhile, are opposed to the idea of playing "ghost games" behind closed doors, which in their view proves that television money is prized over community involvement. League officials have been careful to acknowledge that many see it as inappropriate for sports to be given special exceptions while other aspects of social and economic activity remain limited. "It's a great responsibility for the clubs to implement the medical and organizational guidelines in a disciplined manner," Seifert told reporters. "Every matchday is a chance to prove that we deserve the next matchday."

The league will conduct more than 20,000 tests to monitor players and staff by the end of the season, hoped to be completed before the end of June. Bryan Maygers

Poll Watch
Edit

Republicans and Democrats have very different views on who to blame for America's coronavirus death toll

12:51 p.m.

Americans seem to agree that someone deserves the blame for the country's coronavirus death toll, they just can't settle on whom. A poll from Morning Consult released last week found the targets differed significantly along party lines.

Republicans mostly looked outwards — 80 percent consider the Chinese government at least somewhat responsible, and 68 percent felt the same about both immigrants who traveled to the U.S. after the outbreak began and Americans who traveled internationally. Only 44 percent, meanwhile, pointed the finger at the federal government, and even fewer found the White House responsible.

That's in stark contrast to Democrats, 79 and 81 percent of whom think the federal government and the Trump administration, respectively, shoulder some of the blame. But Democrats most frequently responded that Americans who didn't practice social distancing are the cause behind the virus' spread and resulting fatalities.

There are some bipartisan results in the poll, however. Voters from both parties mostly feel the scientific community and medical professionals are not responsible for country's COVID-19 deaths.

Full methodology for the survey was not made available. Morning Consult coronavirus polling uses data from a national sample of 2,200 adults across a representative group of demographics. Results from Morning Consult's twice-weekly survey has a margin of error of 2 percentage points. Tim O'Donnell

'darkest winter in modern history'
Edit

Ousted vaccine official Dr. Rick Bright to testify U.S. must act to prevent 'unprecedented illness and fatalities'

12:39 p.m.
A woman wearing a mask walks the Brooklyn Bridge in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak on March 20, 2020 in New York City
Victor J. Blue/Getty Images

Dr. Rick Bright, the federal official who was allegedly ousted while leading coronavirus vaccine development, reportedly plans to warn Congress that the United States is on the precipice of the "darkest winter in modern history."

Bright, who filed a whistleblower complaint after he was removed as director of the the Department of Health and Human Services's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, will testify before Congress on Thursday, and CNN obtained a a copy of his prepared remarks. Bright plans to reiterate his claim that HHS leadership was "dismissive" of his "dire predictions" about the coronavirus, and he'll urge the U.S. to "act urgently" and ramp up its response.

"Our window of opportunity is closing," he will testify. "If we fail to develop a national coordinated response based in science, I fear the pandemic will get far worse and be prolonged, causing unprecedented illness and fatalities. Without clear planning and implementation of the steps that I and other experts have outlined, 2020 will be darkest winter in modern history."

Bright warns of the dangers of states reopening too soon, echoing comments made by Dr. Anthony Fauci, and says the U.S. must increase public education on how to slow the spread of the virus, ramp up production of equipment and supplies, "facilitate equitable disruption" of equipment and supplies, and develop a national testing strategy. He concludes by reflecting that "we were not as prepared as we should have been" for the pandemic, but "we need to focus on getting things right going forward."

The Office of Special Council has found "reasonable grounds" to believe Bright's ouster was retaliatory, and Bright will reportedly repeat his claim that his removal was in part because he "resisted efforts to promote" a drug touted by President Trump. A spokesperson for HHS told CNN the department "strongly disagrees" with his allegations. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Edit

Moderna coronavirus vaccine candidate receives fast-track designation from the FDA

11:15 a.m.
Moderna headquarters on May 08, 2020 in Cambridge
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given a "fast track" designation to a COVID-19 vaccine candidate in development from Moderna Therapeutics.

Moderna announced on Tuesday that its vaccine candidate has received fast track approval from the FDA, Time reports, with its chief medical officer, Dr. Tal Zaks, saying this "underscores the urgent need for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus." Moderna President Dr. Stephen Hoge also told Time this is "validation that the FDA believes this is a very credible exercise."

The fast track designation, the FDA explains, helps "expedite the review" of the vaccine's development process, with "early and frequent communication between the FDA" and the company. Cutting through some of the red tape will help the vaccine trials accelerate alongside other candidates; health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci say we likely need more than one vaccine to effectively fight COVID-19 and meet demand.

Last week, Moderna announced it received clearance from the FDA to proceed with phase two testing of this mRNA vaccine candidate, planning for a phase three study in early summer. Modern Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel described the "imminent" start of phase two as a "crucial step forward," and Moderna says its phase two study with 600 participants is "expected to begin shortly." According to CNBC, "If all goes well, its vaccine could be in production as early as July." Brendan Morrow

Jobs Numbers
Edit

Fed survey shows almost 40 percent of American households making less than $40k lost a job in March

11:09 a.m.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said "the reversal of economic fortune" brought on by the coronavirus pandemic over the last two months in the United States "has caused a level of pain that is hard to capture in words."

Statistics, though, can help paint a clearer picture of the crisis. In the same address, Powell said the Fed is releasing a survey Thursday which found that among people who were working in February, nearly 40 percent of those in households making less than $40,000 per year lost a job in March.

All told, Powell said, "the scope and speed of this downturn are without modern precedent, significantly worse than any recession since World War II." He also warned that the pandemic could leave lasting economic damage. Read the full address here. Tim O'Donnell

Yikes
Edit

White House reportedly trying to lower coronavirus death rates by changing counting method

10:50 a.m.
President Trump, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Dr. Deborah Birks.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump wants to lower COVID-19's death toll — but reportedly in one very questionable way.

Trump has recently grown suspicious about the 80,000-plus people who've died of coronavirus, especially as some mortality counts begin to include probable deaths, The Daily Beast reports. So he, along with task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, have pushed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to work with states to retool how they're counting those deaths to try to lower mortality rates, CDC officials say.

Last week, Trump conceded that coronavirus deaths in the U.S. will almost certainly surpass 100,000, with experts suggesting even more. But behind the scenes, "Trump has suggested that those numbers could have been incorrectly tallied or even inflated by current methodology," The Daily Beast reports via two individuals with knowledge of his comments. So Birx has pressured the CDC to stop including people who "do not have confirmed lab results and are presumed positive or who have the virus and may not have died as a direct result of it" in official death tallies, three senior administration officials tell The Daily Beast.

Five CDC officials told The Daily Beast they're resisting the Trump administration's pressure, as disease experts largely suggest coronavirus deaths are likely undercounted to begin with. "I don't worry about this overreporting issue," Bob Anderson, the chief of the Mortality Statistics Branch in CDC's National Center for Health Statistics, told The Daily Beast. "We're almost certainly underestimating the number of deaths." Read more at The Daily Beast. Kathryn Krawczyk

more to it?
Edit

Whistleblower's 'toxic work environment' may have more to do with his transfer than hydroxychloroquine opposition

10:40 a.m.
HHS.
ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images

There may be more to Dr. Rick Bright's story, Politico reports.

Bright, the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority who was leading the country's coronavirus vaccine development, filed a whistleblower complaint earlier this month claiming, among other things, that he was transferred to another position because he refused to cave to Trump administration pressure to push hydroxychloroquine, a potential, but unproven coronavirus treatment favored by the president.

But some current and former BARDA staffers have actually pointed to the institution's work environment as another possible reason for the move. "This type of abuse creates a highly stressful and toxic work environment that ultimately ruins productivity towards the BARDA mission," one staffer wrote in a complaint about Bright in August 2019, which was obtained by Politico. "I only feel relief once I leave for the day."

Another staffer told Politico "we would get yelled at when we didn't provide him with documents that didn't exist." Others ardently defended Bright's leadership.

Either way, the timing of the transfer seemingly lends credence to Bright's suspicions, but some officials told Politico there was a growing consensus among HHS leaders that Bright should move to a different role by late 2019.

Ultimately, Politico notes, there are several aspects of Bright's complaint, such as the White House's determination to rush hydroxychloroquine and dismissed warnings about mask shortages, that are beyond dispute. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.