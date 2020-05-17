See More Speed Reads
Sunday shows
Former FDA commissioner says CDC should deliver more info on 'collective clinical experience' of coronavirus patients

12:45 p.m.

White House economic adviser Peter Navarro said Sunday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "really let" the United States down when it came to coronavirus testing early on during the epidemic.

In response to a question from NBC's Chuck Todd about whether President Trump trusts the CDC to take the lead on the coronavirus pandemic going forward, Navarro said the agency "set us back" by keeping the "bad" test "within the bureaucracy," though he didn't say its guidelines should be dismissed as time progresses. Instead, Navarro shifted gears a little to highlight what he considers the dangers of a continued lockdown.

Others, including Health and Human Services Secreaty Alex Azar and former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, disagreed with Navarro's perception of how the CDC managed testing. Gottlieb said even if the CDC had rolled out the tests perfectly, there wouldn't have been enough available to get a true sense of the pandemic's scope. He did, however, say the agency needs to be deliver more information about the "collective clinical experience" of coronavirus patients and their outcomes across the country. As things stand, he said, "we're learning a lot of this by word of mouth." Tim O'Donnell

reflection
Elizabeth Warren says her brother's death from coronavirus 'feels like something that didn't have to happen'

11:13 a.m.
Elizabeth Warren.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) reflected on the death of her oldest brother, Donald Reed Herring, from the coronavirus in an interview excerpt published by The Atlantic.

Herring, who was 86, died earlier this year after contracting COVID-19, which has killed nearly 89,000 people in the United States since February.

Warren has been open about the affect her brother's death has had on her, placing a particular emphasis on the fact that she and her other siblings weren't able to be by his side — as is the case with so many people who have lost loved ones around the world — because of the infectious nature of the virus. "It's hard to process things things like this because everything is happening at a distance," she told The Atlantic. "And human beings — we're not set up for that. We're wired to be with each other."

The senator also said her brother's death, which she said occurred after it seemed like he "rallied" and might come home soon, "just feels like something that didn't have to happen." Read the full excerpt at The Atlantic. Tim O'Donnell

nursing home crisis
Inspection reports show Life Care nursing homes violated federal coronavirus standards

10:55 a.m.
Life Care Center.
John Moore/Getty Images

Even after the United States' first reported coronavirus outbreak occurred at a Life Care Center nursing home in Kirland, Washington, nine of the chain's homes violated federal standards aimed at curbing infections, inspection reports obtained by The Washington Post show.

Government inspectors at the federal and state level reportedly discovered that some employees at the facilities did not wash their hands, sanitize equipment, or enforce social distancing guidelines.

At one home in Denver, staffers left an isolation door open, which allowed a COVID-19 patient to walk out of the room without a mask and sit next to two healthy residents. And in Kansas, a nursing home's infection control log did not include two patients with fevers, which the inspector said "had the potential to affect all 52 residents" in the facility.

Life Care has said no amount of preparation could have stopped the virus' spread, and several caregivers told The Post they were overwhelmed during the crisis, which contributed to the lack of hygiene in some cases. One nursing aide, for example, said she found herself caring for 30 patients at once.

The Post notes there's no comprehensive data available to determine whether the rate of COVID-19 infections or deaths is higher at Life Care than other long-term care chains. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

a recommended change
GOP's Grassley says Trump's reasoning for IG dismissal 'not sufficient' as Democrats investigate

7:50 a.m.
Chuck Grassley.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump's decision to fire State Department Inspector General Steve Linick on Friday came on the advice of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a White House official said Saturday.

The move immediately drew sharp criticism Democrats who consider the ouster a retaliatory act; Linick was reportedly looking into Pompeo's alleged misuse of a department appointee to perform personal tasks for him and his wife, and it comes on the heels of several other federal watchdog dismissals in recent months.

It wasn't only Democrats who seemed unsatisfied with Trump's decision, though. While the president said he no longer had confidence in Linick, an Obama appointee, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), co-chair of the Whistleblower Protection Caucus, said Saturday that Congress is entitled to a more thorough explanation, noting that inspectors general are "crucial in correcting government failures and promoting the accountability that the American people deserve." He said Trump's reasoning, as it stands, is "simply is not sufficient."

Grassley's Democratic colleagues, Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), took things a step further. They sent letters to the White House demanding officials hand over all records related to Linick's firing, adding that they plan to "look deeply into this matter." Read more at NBC News and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

lack of communication
NYC official says city received 'radio silence' from state health department during epidemic's early days

May 16, 2020
Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio.
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

A New York City official and employeee claim New York's state health department broke off routine sharing of information and strategy regarding the coronavirus outbreak in Febrary, ProPublic reports.

The official said the city received "radio silence" from Albany, which, at times, continues to this day. The city employee told ProPublica that they struggle to get basic data, such as counts of ventilators at hospitals or nursing home staff. "It's like they have been ordered not to talk to us," the person said.

Additionally, the city official said that two weeks ago, the state abruptly informed the city it no longer needed its help assisting in identifying and responding to outbreaks in city nursing homes, where more than 5,000 people have died of COVID-19.

Whether the claims are true — and an official in the Cuomo administration maintains the state is working closely with all local health departments — a longstanding feud between New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) has been on display throughout the state's epidemic, clearly causing some confusion. The pair have often delivered different messages about the outbreak and bickered over who has authority to make certain decisions. Read more at ProPublica. Tim O'Donnell

unfreeze
Trump says he's contemplating restoring some WHO funding but has not made a 'final decision'

May 16, 2020

President Trump said Saturday he's entertaining the idea of restoring some funding for the World Health Organization, though the United States' payments to the international agency remain frozen.

Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Friday obtained a draft letter addressed to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that said the Trump administration will "agree to pay up to what China pays in assessed contributions." Carlson said he was told Trump had at least agreed to the plan — if he hadn't signed it already — and a senior administration official reportedly confirmed the news.

But Trump indicated that wasn't the case Saturday, informing an angry Lou Dobbs that he has yet to make a "final decision" and that the proposal was just one of many ideas under consideration.

Trump paused WHO funding in April over what he said was its failure to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, while also accusing the organization of having a pro-China bias. Read more at Fox News and The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

vaccine race
Countries could ignore patents for coronavirus treatments, vaccines if unavailable internationally

May 16, 2020
Coronavirus vaccine development.
NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images

While the leaders of several countries have called for a global, egalitarian approach to distributing a potential coronavirus vaccine or treatment, there's some concern that certain governments, including those in Washington, Beijing, and New Delhi, are intent on prioritizing domestic use, NBC News reports.

The U.S. Health and Human Services Department expressed such a sentiment in a March statement, while an op-ed in China's state-run newspaper The Global Times said "China has to be by itself in this crucial field." Billionaire Cyrus Poonawalla, the owner of the Serum Institute of India — the world's largest vaccine producer by volume — has said the majority of a coronavirus vaccine "would have to go to our countrymen before it goes abroad."

There's probably not a lot other countries can do about it, per NBC News. But Søren Holm, a professor of bioethics at the University of Manchester, said governments might be willing to take some desperate measures to produce treatments or a vaccine if the country is on the brink of collapse. One possibility is ignoring patents covering drugs and to begin manufacturing them without consent. South Africa made that choice with HIV/AIDS medicine in the 1990s, and drug companies eventually licensed the medication at a lower price. "It showed that these type of threats tend to work," Holm said. Read more at NBC News. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus fallout
Experts are doubtful J.C. Penney will survive economic downturn

May 16, 2020
J.C. Penney.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

J.C. Penney filed for bankruptcy Friday, becoming the largest and fourth major retailer to do so during the coronavirus pandemic.

Neiman Marcus, J. Crew, and Stage Stores had previously filed, and many others are expected to follow suit as U.S. retail sales plummeted by a record 16.4 percent from March to April. Penney, which has been around for 118 years, said it will close some stores throughout the process.

CEO Jill Soltau said the company had made "significant progress" in its rebuilding efforts before the pandemic hit, but the virus has "created unprecedented challenges."The Associated Press reports that many experts are now skeptical about its long-term survival, even as the retail giant looks at a few different options, including the sale of the company, to save itself.

That's because its middle-to-low income customers have been hit the hardest by coronavirus-related layoffs. When they eventually return to shopping there's a good chance they'll choose Penney's discounter competitors, like Macy's, T.J. Maxx, or Walmart, Ken Perkins, president of retail research firm Retail Metrics, said. All of those companies had already presented a challenge for Penney, which has seen five straight years of declining sales. Read more at CNN and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

