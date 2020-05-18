Cuomo encourages New York pro sports teams to prepare for no-fans re-opening

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that New York is a "ready, willing, and able partner" for major professional sports hoping to start or re-start their seasons in the state — albeit without fans — amid the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, Cuomo said he encourages those leagues to start planning to play, which many are already doing.

Cuomo joked that while he personally wants to watch the Buffalo Bills play football on Sundays this fall, his stance on sports returning is "objective" and his fandom is not "subverting" his role as governor. "I think this is in the best interest of all the people and the best interest in the state of New York," he said. "Even though I do have a coincident personal agenda because I want to watch the Bills."

NY Gov. Cuomo says he encourages major sports teams to plan reopening without fans: “I want to watch the Buffalo Bills” https://t.co/04PcmQyEeG pic.twitter.com/FnZjcN0hBM — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2020

Cuomo's optimism about sports returning comes at a time when New York, the state hardest hit by the virus, seems to be on a sustained downward trajectory when it comes to coronavirus cases and deaths, even in its epicenter, New York City. Still, there's a long way to go and many of the state's more populous areas have yet to begin the first phase of re-opening. Tim O'Donnell