Trump defends hydroxychloroquine use by claiming NIH-funded study was actually 'phony'5:34 p.m.
Matt Lauer sounds pretty happy about The New York Times' criticism of Ronan Farrow6:14 p.m.
Taliban's reduction in violence touted by Trump officials didn’t actually happen, inspector general report finds5:29 p.m.
University of Cambridge nixes in-person lectures for 2020-21 academic year, but may allow smaller classes4:43 p.m.
Anonymous Roe v. Wade plaintiff says she was paid to change her mind on abortion4:43 p.m.
Joe Rogan's massively popular podcast to become exclusive to Spotify3:44 p.m.
CBO estimates leisure and hospitality sector lost nearly 50 percent of its jobs in March and April3:09 p.m.
Trump suggests Virginians need 2nd amendment rights to 'guard your potatoes'2:43 p.m.
