See More Speed Reads
Poll Watch
Edit

Most Americans still favor working with China to combat coronavirus despite rise in negative feelings, poll shows

9:53 a.m.
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.
JIM WATSON,PETER KLAUNZER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

There's little doubt that anti-China sentiment is rising in the United States in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. A new poll from Politico and Morning Consult showed that 31 percent of Americans consider China an "enemy," an 11-point jump since January. Coupled with the 30 percent who consider Beijing an "unfriendly" government, that means more than half of the country harbors negative feelings toward China. But, per the poll, that doesn't translate to a rejection of diplomacy.

Those surveyed still believe the U.S. and China should work together to combat the coronavirus, and it's by a pretty hefty margin. While 30 percent of Americans think the U.S. needs to focus on holding China accountable for alleged wrongdoing in its handling of the pandemic, even if that means cutting ties, 58 percent of Americans believe Washington should be willing to set aside the blame game and work alongside Beijing. Ultimately, it seems Americans — at least for now — are more concerned with combating COVID-19 than they are about punishing a global power.

The Politico/Morning Consult poll was conducted between May 15-18 among 1,994 registered U.S. voters. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. Read more at Politico and Morning Consult. Tim O'Donnell

the ghosn escape
Edit

Men who allegedly helped Carlos Ghosn escape from Japan arrested in U.S.

10:52 a.m.
Carlos Ghosn
LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

Two men who authorities allege helped ex-Nissan chair Carlos Ghosn flee Japan ahead of his trial have been arrested in the United States.

Authorities in Massachusetts on Wednesday arrested former U.S. Green Beret Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, who are set to appear before a judge through video conference, Reuters reports.

Ghosn while awaiting trial on charges of financial misconduct last year fled to Lebanon, defying an order not to leave Japan, at the time saying that has "not fled justice — I have escaped injustice and political persecution." Japanese authorities subsequently issued arrest warrants for three Americans, accusing Michael and Peter Taylor, as well as George Antoine Zayek, of helping Ghosn make his escape; he was allegedly hidden on a private plane.

At the time, The New York Times noted that "Japan has an extradition treaty with the United States, potentially putting the men within reach of Japanese prosecutors if they were arrested by American authorities." Now, Bloomberg reports the men "are being held for possible extradition." Brendan Morrow

thanks for the invite
Edit

Taxpayers paid for food, a harpist, and goody bags for Pompeo's frequent 500-guest formal dinners

10:50 a.m.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo regularly held taxpayer-funded, 500-guest formal dinners — and President Trump reportedly knew nothing about them.

Until the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Pompeo often invited hundreds of guests to the U.S. State Department for his "Madison Dinners," referring to how former President James Madison often met with foreign diplomats over a meal. But unlike Madison, Pompeo invited more than just diplomats to his dinners, and sent the bill for food, entertainment, and goody bags to the U.S. government, NBC News reports.

Pompeo had held about two dozen Madison dinners since he took office in 2018, and they were scheduled through October until the coronavirus hit, NBC News reports via dinner guest lists and State Department calendars. About 30 percent of invitees worked in politics, another 29 percent came from corporate backgrounds, a quarter were in media and entertainment, and just 14 percent were actually involved in foreign policy. Some of those less diplomatic invitees included Reba McEntire, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Fox News host Brian Kilmeade, and they all enjoyed harp music and embossed Madison Dinner pens and journals to take home.

NBC News' report comes just after Pompeo fired State Department Inspector General Steve Linick, who was investigating whether Pompeo made a political appointee carry out his personal errands. It's unclear if Linick was looking into the dinners, but one senior Trump administration official said "if the president knew about any of this, he would have fired Pompeo months ago."

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus called the dinners "a world-class opportunity to discuss the mission of the State Department and the complex foreign policy matters facing our exceptional nation," saying each guest "has a stake in America and its leadership in the world." Read more at NBC News. Kathryn Krawczyk

not so much
Edit

Trump threatens to block funding to Michigan over false claim about absentee ballots

9:12 a.m.

President Trump is threatening to hold up funding to Michigan for sending all voters an absentee ballot, something the state has not done.

Trump in a tweet on Wednesday claimed that Michigan has mailed its 7.7 million registered voters absentee ballots for the primary and general elections, claiming this was "done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State."

Michigan voters will be receiving absentee ballot applications, but not ballots as Trump falsely claims. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) announced on Tuesday that all of the state's registered voters would get these applications to vote by mail, saying, "By mailing applications, we have ensured that no Michigander has to choose between their health and their right to vote. Voting by mail is easy, convenient, safe, and secure, and every voter in Michigan has the right to do it."

Other states have taken this step as well, with Georgia last month mailing voters absentee ballot request forms ahead of its primary. Benson quickly weighed in to rebut Trump's assertion, writing that she's only sending out applications "just like my GOP colleagues." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Disney World is partially reopening — but with major coronavirus precautions

8:36 a.m.

Disney is slowly beginning a phased reopening in Florida, though don't expect to jump on any rides just yet.

After Disney's theme parks closed during the coronavirus pandemic, Disney Springs, the shopping, dining, and entertainment area at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, is partially reopening on Wednesday, with 44 shops and restaurants resuming operations, The Orlando Sentinel reports. Disney World's parks still remain closed.

Among the safety measures being implemented at Disney Springs include temperature checks for all guests and a requirement that anyone three or older wear a mask or face covering, with ground markings and signs also reminding guests to practice social distancing.

Even with these precautions, though, Disney warns on its website, "An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. ... By visiting Walt Disney World Resort, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19."

The reopening of Disney Springs begins on Wednesday, with more locations, such as World of Disney, set to reopen next week; Disney's blog describes today as a "great first step in the phased reopening of Walt Disney World Resort." Universal Orlando Citywalk has also started to reopen.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) recently said theme parks can submit their reopening plans. Disney, which says it lost more than $1 billion in the first quarter of 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis, last week reopened Shanghai Disneyland, its first park to get back up and running. Tickets for its opening day sold out almost immediately. Brendan Morrow

Quotables
Edit

GOP operatives seek to get 'extremely pro-Trump' doctors on TV to push immediate economic reopening

8:34 a.m.

Republican operatives and Trump campaign advisers held an hourlong conference call May 11, and one of the things they discussed was recruiting "extremely pro-Trump" doctors to go on television and lend medical credence to a conservative campaign to reopen state and local economies immediately, The Associated Press reports. AP was given a leaked recording of the call, organized by CNP Action, an affiliate of the GOP-aligned Council for National Policy and part of the Save Our Country Coalition, a group of conservative organizations that formed in late April to thwart stay-at-home orders implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19.

One of the call's participants, GOP activist Nancy Schulze, offered: "There is a coalition of doctors who are extremely pro-Trump that have been preparing and coming together for the war ahead in the campaign on health care. ... And we have doctors that are … in the trenches, that are saying 'It's time to reopen.'" Trump campaign senior adviser Mercedes Schlapp, a former Trump White House communications aide, jumped in: "Those are the types of guys that we should want to get out on TV and radio to help push out the message." Schulze replied that the doctors have "already been vetted. But they need to be put on the screens."

Schlapp's husband, American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schalpp, also endorsed Schulze's proposal on the call that, explaining that Trump is "going to get tagged by the fake news media as being irresponsible and not listening to doctors," so "we have to gird his loins with a lot of other people."

Economic recovery is seen as crucial to "Trump’s re-election hopes and has become a growing focus of the White House coronavirus task force led by Vice President Mike Pence," AP reports. All 50 states have started lifting COVID-19 mitigation restrictions, but usually gradually, and the Centers for Disease Control has still reported a corresponding increase in infections and deaths. Matt Schlapp told AP Monday that "most people are not in mortal danger with corona" so "we can safely open up the economy." Peter Weber

Open for business
Edit

All 50 states are starting to reopen their economies

7:26 a.m.
An open sign
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

All 50 states have started reopening their economies and easing coronavirus lockdowns as of Wednesday. Governors and public health officials caution that areas where restrictions are being lifted are at risk of a new wave of infections, however, because the numbers of cases and deaths in the U.S. continue to rise. As of late Tuesday, there were more than 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S., and more than 91,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Public health officials in some states have faced allegations of bungling or even fudging coronavirus statistics to make the situation look better than it is, The Associated Press reports. The data scientist who developed Florida's coronavirus dashboard, for example, said this week that she was fired for refusing to tweak data to "drum up support for the plan to open." Harold Maass

coronavirus around the world
Edit

Israel's COVID-19 outbreak was mostly imported from the U.S., genomic study suggests

7:25 a.m.
Traveler arrives Israel
Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images

More than 70 percent of Israeli coronavirus samples sequenced in a Tel Aviv University study had genetic markers indicating the virus was imported from the U.S., despite the fact that only 27 percent of all positive-testing visitors to Israel arrived from America, The New York Times reports. Israel barred visitors from the U.S. on March 9, two weeks after shutting off travel from some European countries. Had Americans been blocked from entering on Feb. 26 also, the researcher conclude, "a substantial fraction of the transmission chains in Israel would have been prevented."

The researchers sequenced genomes from more than 200 randomly selected but representative COVID-19 patients from six hospital across the country. Israel has reportedly 16,650 COVID-19 cases and 277 deaths, but only 1 percent of the population has been infected with the coronavirus, said Dr. Adi Stern, lead author of the study, which has not yet been peer reviewed. At the same time, he added, Israel was able to cut its rate of transmission by two-thirds through a combination of enforced social distancing, stay-at-home orders, and closing down foreign tourism. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.