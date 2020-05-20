Report: Michael Cohen to be released from prison on Thursday for home confinement

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former personal lawyer, will be released from federal prison on Thursday to serve out the remainder of his sentence under home confinement, a person familiar with the matter told CBS News on Wednesday.

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to tax fraud, campaign finance violations, and lying to Congress. Last year, he began serving a three-year sentence at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in New York, where several inmates and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Cohen first asked for either a reduced sentence or home confinement in March, citing coronavirus concerns, but his request was rejected by a judge. In April, however, Cohen's lawyer confirmed his client had been told that following a 14-day quarantine, he would be eligible for home confinement.

Since March 26, more than 2,900 inmates have been released for home confinement because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Bureau of Prisons said. One of those inmates is Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman. Catherine Garcia