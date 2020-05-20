See More Speed Reads
L'Affaire Cohen
Report: Michael Cohen to be released from prison on Thursday for home confinement

8:45 p.m.
Michael Cohen.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former personal lawyer, will be released from federal prison on Thursday to serve out the remainder of his sentence under home confinement, a person familiar with the matter told CBS News on Wednesday.

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to tax fraud, campaign finance violations, and lying to Congress. Last year, he began serving a three-year sentence at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in New York, where several inmates and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Cohen first asked for either a reduced sentence or home confinement in March, citing coronavirus concerns, but his request was rejected by a judge. In April, however, Cohen's lawyer confirmed his client had been told that following a 14-day quarantine, he would be eligible for home confinement.

Since March 26, more than 2,900 inmates have been released for home confinement because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Bureau of Prisons said. One of those inmates is Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman. Catherine Garcia

cyclone amphan
Cyclone Amphan kills at least 14 people in Bangladesh and India

7:51 p.m.
Women walk down a flooded street in Bangladesh.
Munir Uz Zaman/AFP via Getty Images

Cyclone Amphan, the first super cyclone to form over the Bay of Bengal since 1999, has left at least 14 people dead and destroyed thousands of homes in Bangladesh and India.

The cyclone made landfall in eastern India on Wednesday afternoon. West Bengal is the hardest-hit Indian state, and its chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, told reporters the situation "is more worrying that the coronavirus pandemic. We don't know how to handle it. ... Area after area has been devastated. Communications are disrupted." Ten of the storm-related deaths occurred in West Bengal.

In Bangladesh, at least four people have been killed by the storm. Officials said 2.4 million people from coastal areas were moved to 15,000 storm shelters, including Rohingya refugees from Myanmar who were living on an island in the Bay of Bengal. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Coronavirus infections force Ford to suspend production at recently reopened plants

6:57 p.m.
The Ford plant in Chicago.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The recently re-opened Ford assembly plant in Chicago had to stop production on Wednesday, the second day in a row operations ground to a halt because of the coronavirus, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The Chicago plant produces Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators. On Tuesday, the factory was closed when two people tested positive for COVID-19 at a parts-assembly facility one mile away from the plant, a Ford spokeswoman said; both passed an initial temperature check when they arrived at work, and it's unclear how they tested positive later in their shift.

On Wednesday morning, workers were sent home after a Lear Corp. factory that makes seats for Ford had to stop production. The Journal obtained text messages Lear sent to employees that said a person on the first shift tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ford plant in Dearborn, Michigan, was also closed on Wednesday after a worker tested positive for COVID-19, the company spokeswoman said. That factory makes F-150 pickup trucks, Ford's most popular vehicle. Ford's spokeswoman told the Journal that "due to incubation time, we know these employees did not contract COVID-19 while at work. Our protocols are in place to help stop the spread of the virus."

Ford started reopening its U.S. factories on Monday after being closed for nearly two months. Before entering the plants, workers must have their temperatures checked, and they wear bracelets that beep if they aren't properly social distancing, the Journal reports. Plastic barriers have also been put up between work stations. Production is slow for now, as there are fewer employees working and the machinery is still being tested. Catherine Garcia

masks on
Republicans are up in arms about Flynn's 'unmasking.' He was reportedly never masked in the first place.

5:34 p.m.
Former National Security Council Adviser Michael Flynn.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

It's hard to declassify something that was never classified to begin with.

Republicans have recently taken issue with what they call the "unmasking" of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in FBI documents, with Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) even announcing an investigation into the matter. But Obama administration officials didn't actually order Flynn's name unredacted in official FBI documents because his name was never redacted to begin with, former U.S. officials tell The Washington Post.

Unmasking is the practice of identifying an anonymous person in government documents to help others understand what they're reading. But conservatives have taken issue with Flynn's alleged unmasking in documents of his calls with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. In a letter to acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, Graham said he found it problematic that FBI files "did not contain a record showing who unmasked" Flynn and asked for that information himself; some conservatives have suggested former Vice President Joe Biden was to blame.

But the source of the unmasking may not have been in the FBI files because Flynn was never anonymous in the first place, the Post reports. "When the FBI circulated [the report], they included Flynn's name from the beginning" because it was necessary for understanding the call, one former senior official said. "There were therefore no requests for the unmasking of that information." An aide to Graham still said he'd like to see the director of national intelligence answer his letter. Read more at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

signals crossed
The U.S. reportedly hasn't cut $1 billion in Afghan security aid amid Defense—State Department 'food fight'

5:27 p.m.
Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Despite Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's March announcement that the U.S. would "immediately" reduce aid to Afghan security forces by $1 billion this year, the Pentagon is not actually withholding the funds, Reuters reports.

Five sources familiar with the matter told Reuters the Defense Department has been reluctant to halt the aid, which mostly covers food, fuel, equipment, and infrastructure for Afghan troops and police. Defense Secretary Mark Esper also reportedly hasn't provided any guidance on how the cuts would theoretically be carried out, even though Pentagon officials and U.S. commanders in Afghanistan have been asked on multiple occasions to give Congress details about how they'd make the cut.

It's unclear why the cuts haven't been made — per Reuters, the Trump administration may have decided against it or there may be a split between the two departments, which at least one source believes is the case.

"There have been no reductions of any funding this year," said a congressional aide. "As far as I can tell, it was a food fight between State and DOD." Read more at Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
WHO reports 106,000 new coronavirus cases, biggest 1-day increase since start of pandemic

5:03 p.m.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
AFP via Getty Images

The World Health Organization has reported the largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization on Wednesday said 106,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide in the past 24 hours, with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warning, "We still have a long way to go in this pandemic," Reuters reports.

Ghebreyesus added that the WHO is "very concerned about rising cases in low and middle income countries." Nearly two-thirds of the new cases came from four countries, Ghebreyesus also said while not breaking down which ones, NBC News reports.

The United States has reported more than 1.5 million coronavirus cases and over 90,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Wednesday marked the day when all 50 states in the U.S. had started to reopen their economies. More than 4.9 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, and WHO emergencies program head Mike Ryan said Wednesday that "we will soon reach the tragic milestone of 5 million cases." Brendan Morrow

mueller update
Supreme Court blocks House from seeing secret Mueller investigation materials

4:44 p.m.
Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The House will have to wait a little longer to see what's inside secret grand jury materials from the Mueller investigation.

The House Judiciary Committee issued an emergency request for the undisclosed files last summer, and Washington, D.C.'s federal appeals court ruled in the committee's favor in March. But the Supreme Court overturned the appeals court's order on Wednesday, likely keeping the materials under wraps through the 2020 election, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The Justice Department has tried to keep grand jury testimonies from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation private. But because the investigation had "stopped short" of drawing conclusions about President Trump's conduct and potential obstruction of justice, the appeals court decided the House Judiciary Committee deserved to see the testimonies, The Washington Post notes. A previous court had also ruled in favor of the committee.

Yet on Wednesday, the Supreme Court agreed with the Justice Department, which had argued the House hasn't indicated it "urgently needs these materials for any ongoing impeachment investigation." The House countered by saying even though Trump's impeachment trial is over, it was essential to see those materials before voters went to the polls this fall. Kathryn Krawczyk

michigan dam failures
Whitmer says Michigan will 'hold people responsible' for dam failures

4:39 p.m.
Midland, Michigan.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said Wednesday that the state will "hold people responsible" for two dam failures Tuesday that caused severe flooding and forced 10,000 evacuations in areas along the Tittabawassee River.

Whitmer said the dam failures were a known threat (regulators had revoked the Edenville dam's license in 2018 over its ability to handle floods) and Michigan will review "every legal recourse that we have" in its investigation into what caused the catastrophe.

The flooding, which Whitmer said has been described by experts as a "500-year event," will likely have lasting consequences for the state, which is already dealing with the stresses of the coronavirus pandemic. The governor promised to take aggressive action and procure aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other federal outlets, the Detroit Free Press reports.

As for the flooding, Midland, Michigan's city manager said the peak is expected by Wednesday evening when water will have flooded an additional three feet. Read more at the Detroit Free Press. Tim O'Donnell

