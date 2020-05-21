See More Speed Reads
happening in Hong Kong
Beijing moves to crack down on Hong Kong with new security law

5:51 p.m.
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

China's Communist Party announced Thursday it will move forward with a new security law for Hong Kong, cracking down on dissent in the region and taking one of its most aggressive steps yet in asserting control over Hong Kong's relative autonomy.

The law is somewhat vague at this point, but a spokesperson in Beijing said "the law would improve legal and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security in Hong Kong," writes The Wall Street Journal. It will reportedly likely define and criminalize seditious behavior, reports NPR.

The crackdown follows persistent wide-scale protests in Hong Kong, led by pro-democracy opposition groups. A similar security law was shelved in 2003 after mass protests. The law could reportedly take effect as soon as next week.

Read more at The Wall Street Journal and NPR. The Week Staff

Man who took video of Ahmaud Arbery shooting charged with felony murder

6:44 p.m.
Protesters share their support for Ahmaud Arbery.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

William Bryan, the man who recorded the deadly shooting of Ahmaud Arbery on Feb. 23, was arrested Thursday and charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Arbery, an unarmed 25-year-old black man, was shot and killed while jogging through a Glynn County neighborhood. Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested earlier this month after the footage Bryan shot was posted online. The McMichaels pursued Arbery in a pickup truck, and then confronted him with "two firearms," the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. "During the encounter, Travis McMichael shot and killed Arbery." Gregory McMichael claimed during a police interview that they believed Arbery was responsible for burglaries in the neighborhood.

Gregory McMichael is a retired investigator for Glynn County, and an earlier prosecutor advised no charges be filed in the case. Protesters took to the streets and social media, lambasting the decision and accusing law enforcement of covering for McMichael because of his former job. Catherine Garcia

Trump vows 'we're not gonna close the country' if a 2nd coronavirus wave hits

5:32 p.m.

President Trump is not planning to send the U.S. into another quarantine.

While COVID-19 cases are starting to slow in the hardest hit areas and the biggest cities of the U.S., less populous areas have yet to hit their peak. That, combined with warming weather, could stem the coronavirus' spread for the summer — but also plunge the U.S. into a new wave once fall rolls around. Trump acknowledged the likelihood of a second round of coronavirus while visiting a Ford plant on Thursday, saying "people say that's a very distinct possibility." But while "we're gonna put out the fires, we're not gonna close the country," Trump promised.

Medical experts have warned against reopening the U.S. too soon, and advocated for people to continue social distancing as long as possible. They've also been clear about the fact that warming weather could make it seem the U.S. has beaten the coronavirus even when it hasn't — two facts Trump ignored with his Thursday comments.

Also during the Ford visit, Trump refused to wear a mask in front of the press, and then made this questionable comment. Kathryn Krawczyk

John Krasinski's Some Good News finds a new home and a new host on CBS All Access

4:44 p.m.
John Krasinski hosts Some Good News.
Screenshot/YouTube

Some good news: John Krasinski's perfect-for-the-pandemic show isn't over for good.

Krasinski aired his last episode of Some Good News — his YouTube show that shares exactly what the name implies — this week, presumably concluding that there was no room to grow after marrying a couple on Zoom. But it turns out Krasinski had bigger plans, namely shopping around SGN until ViacomCBS picked it up in a "massive bidding war," The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Some Good News will appear on CBS All Access, ViacomCBS' streaming service, and then episodes will hop over to "a number of the company's linear networks," The Hollywood Reporter notes. Krasinski will be the show's executive producer, but unlike he did for its YouTube iterations, won't return as host. He'll appear on air at some point, ViacomCBS assured, though the show won't be coming from Krasinski's living room anymore.

Krasinski's star power and ability to draw in high-profile guests and sponsors undoubtedly helped him secure the biggest acquisition of quarantine content yet. Still, viewers may not be as thrilled with virtual reunions and virtual proms and even more virtual reunions once people can actually be together again. Kathryn Krawczyk

New Michigan poll has Biden in the lead with support from former third-party and non-voters

3:50 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A new poll of likely Michigan voters shows former Vice President Joe Biden beating President Trump in the state by 3 percentage points, 49 percent to 46 percent.

The Crooked Media/Change Research poll shows half of Biden's lead in a hypothetical November showdown comes from those who either didn't vote in 2016, or voted third party. Trump notably won Michigan in 2016, defeating Hillary Clinton 47.5 percent to 47.3 percent.

Voters who were undecided for the 2020 presidential election said they trusted Biden over Trump on nearly all matters, aside from managing economic recovery and helping small businesses recover.

Meanwhile, Trump is headed to Michigan on Thursday to visit a Ford auto plant amid his ongoing feud over his handling of the coronavirus and mail-in voting with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

The poll was conducted online between May 11 and May 17 and included 3,070 likely Michigan voters. The margin of error was 1.9 percentage points. See more results at Change Research. Taylor Watson

Trump says he 'tested very positively' for coronavirus, by which he means negative

2:25 p.m.

President Trump briefly had everyone convinced he had contracted coronavirus.

In his attempt to spin some excitement into his daily coronavirus test reveal, Trump told reporters that he "tested very positively" for COVID-19 on Thursday. But in case his flipping hand motions didn't make it clear, Trump quickly clarified. "I tested positively toward negative, right. I tested perfectly this morning." Then Trump tried one more time to coin his new phrase: "That's a way of saying it: positively toward the negative."

Watch the whole tongue twister below. Kathryn Krawczyk

Racial make-up is a bigger coronavirus indicator in nursing homes than facility size, local infection rates

2:14 p.m.
Nursing home stretcher.
David Ryder/Getty Images.

The great equalizer it is not.

COVID-19 has left no population untouched in its relentless spread around the globe, but some groups within the U.S. are facing the virus' wrath at disproportionately high rates.

Nursing home residents and black Americans are suffering from increased infection and fatality rates, and The New York Times reported Thursday that nursing homes with mostly African-American and Latino residents are twice as likely to suffer from coronavirus outbreaks than their majority white counterparts.

Nursing homes have already accounted for more than one third of the country's death toll from the virus, which is days away from reaching 100,000. African Americans are dying from the virus at a rate almost three times that of white people, The Guardian reports, so it's of little surprise to some healthcare professionals that the disease is now festering prominently in the groups combined.

"Typically, what occurs in the general population is mirrored in long-term care facilities," Dr. David Gifford, chief medical officer for the American Health Care Association, told the Times.

The infection rate in nursing homes with primarily black and Latino residents seems to have more to do with race than any other factor. Even when accounting for other indicators such as facility size, federal ratings, and local infection rates, the Times found majority black and Hispanic homes were still worse off. The analysis did not determine whether there were racial disparities within the same nursing home.

In Maryland, where 80 percent of nursing homes with high black and Latino populations have reportedly had outbreaks, one nursing home in Baltimore reported 233 employee and resident cases and 20 deaths.

At some facilities, workers have complained about poor conditions that have facilitated the spread of the virus, including staffing shortages and a lack of adequate personal protective equipment. In several different facilities serving large African-American and Latino populations, workers reported receiving rain ponchos, hair bonnets, and plastic swimming goggles in lieu of PPE. Marianne Dodson

Ratcliffe confirmed as next national intelligence director with narrowest approval vote in position's history

1:41 p.m.
Rep. John Ratcliffe testifies for the Senate.
ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Image

Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) has won the Senate's approval to become the next director of national intelligence — barely.

The Senate voted 49-44 to approve President Trump's nominee for the position, along party lines, with several senators not voting. That means Ratcliffe ended up with the smallest number of approval votes in the DNI position's 15-year history, The Washington Post notes.

Ratcliffe also only narrowly passed a Senate Intelligence Committee vote to head to the Senate floor earlier this week. He faced questioning over his propensity toward "deep state" conspiracy theories and his past criticisms of the intelligence community, but rejected those theories outright when speaking to the committee.

Acting officials have filled the DNI spot since Dan Coats resigned last summer, first Joseph Maguire and then Richard Grennell. Ratcliffe was nominated to fill Coats' spot shortly after Coats announced his resignation, but Trump pulled his nomination after Ratcliffe was criticized for his lack of qualifications for the role. Kathryn Krawczyk

