Beijing moves to crack down on Hong Kong with new security law

China's Communist Party announced Thursday it will move forward with a new security law for Hong Kong, cracking down on dissent in the region and taking one of its most aggressive steps yet in asserting control over Hong Kong's relative autonomy.

The law is somewhat vague at this point, but a spokesperson in Beijing said "the law would improve legal and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security in Hong Kong," writes The Wall Street Journal. It will reportedly likely define and criminalize seditious behavior, reports NPR.

The crackdown follows persistent wide-scale protests in Hong Kong, led by pro-democracy opposition groups. A similar security law was shelved in 2003 after mass protests. The law could reportedly take effect as soon as next week.

Read more at The Wall Street Journal and NPR. The Week Staff