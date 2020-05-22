Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers ponder Trump's positively negative word salad, mask timidity

"The great state of Michigan is grappling with a series of disasters right now: record unemployment, coronavirus, flooding, and today, a visit from Donald Trump," Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's Late Show. Trump was visiting a Ford plant, and despite the company and Michigan's attorney general asking him to wear a mask, he did not — at least not in front of the media.

"Now, any president can be an idiot, but here's where Donald Trump just takes it to the next level: He was answering questions about not wearing masks in front of a sign about how that factory was making masks," Colbert said. Trump went on to shrug off a second wave of COVID-19 and recount, yet again, the fable of his "Michigan Man of the Year" award. And earlier in the day, he added, "Trump talked about his COVID test results in the most confusing way possible."

Comedian Sarah Cooper pantomimed Trump's positively negative word salad.

I tested very positively pic.twitter.com/lp4fE2bbai — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 21, 2020

"Even his negatives are positive — isn't that something?" Jimmy Kimmel marveled. Trump's muddled answer followed his update on hydroxycholroquine, and "it's pretty clear what's going on here, right? He blurted out that he was taking it just to trigger the news media — successfully, by the way — even though there's no way in hell he's taking this stuff. You think any White House doctor, even a Trump doctor, is gonna give the president a pill that could stop his heart, just because he asked for it?"

Trump was truthful that he wore a mask at the Ford plant, "for a minute — TMZ got a rare shot of Donald Trump in a mask," Kimmel said. "But what is the point of this? Either you wear a mask or you don't wear a mask."