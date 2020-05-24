Trump says Sessions wasn't 'mentally qualified' for AG position as feud reignites

President Trump and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions are back at it.

The pair went after each other over Twitter on Saturday, with Trump — who is backing Sessions' Alabama GOP Senate opponent Tommy Tuberville — saying Sessions showed "no courage" when he recused from investigations into 2016 Russian election interference.

Jeff, you had your chance & you blew it. Recused yourself ON DAY ONE (you never told me of a problem), and ran for the hills. You had no courage, & ruined many lives. The dirty cops, & others, got caught by better & stronger people than you. Hopefully this slime will pay a big... https://t.co/AJPUBTPCnT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2020

Sessions fired back by refusing to apologize for "following the law and serving faithfully and with honor," though he also reiterated that he, not Tuberville, is the one actually fighting for Trump's agenda. So, despite his apparent dissatisfaction with Trump's words, he hasn't backed away from the president politically.

Before the twitter sparring, Trump recorded an interview Friday with Sharyl Attkisson that airs Sunday. During the interview, Trump similarly blasted Sessions, arguing that he was not "mentally qualified" to serve as attorney general and never should have gotten the job. Tim O'Donnell