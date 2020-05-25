Official: U.S. might sanction China over Hong Kong security law

-
Official: U.S. might sanction China over Hong Kong security law9:22 a.m.
Trump blocks travel from Brazil after coronavirus cases surge8:31 a.m.
National security adviser predicts 'terrible brain drain' in Hong Kong if China strips autonomyMay 24, 2020
Former FDA commissioner expects people can 'enjoy some semblance' of normal life in summer monthsMay 24, 2020
Trump says Sessions wasn't 'mentally qualified' for AG position as feud reignitesMay 24, 2020
Wuhan lab director says facility was studying bat coronaviruses but none that match the one behind COVID-19May 24, 2020
Declining infection rate provides challenge for Oxford coronavirus vaccineMay 24, 2020
Hong Kong protests flare up again, as demonstrators issue calls for independenceMay 24, 2020
