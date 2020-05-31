Tanker truck plows into crowd of protesters in Minneapolis

A tanker truck driver sped into a crowd of peaceful protesters gathered on a bridge in Minneapolis on Sunday evening, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said.

Initial reports state that the thousands of protesters on Interstate 35W were able to get out of the way, and no one was hit. The demonstrators were marching in response to the death of George Floyd, who died last week after a Minneapolis police officer put his knee to his neck for several minutes.

Witnesses said that the truck plowed into the crowd as dozens of protesters were sitting or had taken a knee for a moment of silence. The driver was injured and is now in custody. The highway was closed, and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said it is working to determine how the truck was able to get on the bridge.