Canada's Trudeau takes 22-second pause before expressing 'horror' at what's happening in the U.S.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has some strong words for what's happening in the U.S. — but not necessarily for President Trump.

In a Tuesday press conference, a reporter acknowledged that Trudeau had been "reluctant" to discuss Trump in the past, but asked him to comment on Trump's call for "military action against protesters" and the use of tear gas to "make way for a presidential photo op." After a 22-second pause, Trudeau responded.

"We all watch in horror and consternation what's going on in the United States," Trudeau said, calling it a "time to listen" and "learn what injustices continue despite progress." And then, without mentioning Trump's name, Trudeau pivoted toward discussing his own country's "challenges" and "systemic discrimination."

.@JustinTrudeau takes a long pause after being asked to comment on President Trump’s behaviour towards protests in the U.S. “We all watch in horror & consternation what's going on in the United States. It is a time to pull people together, but it is a time to listen,” he said. pic.twitter.com/VvIQPVgRYq — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) June 2, 2020

In September, multiple photos and videos were unearthed showing Trudeau in blackface and brownface. Trudeau apologized for the photos and videos from the 1990s and early 2000s, saying he "should have understood" the "racist history of blackface." Kathryn Krawczyk