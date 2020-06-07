See More Speed Reads
good news
New Zealand has no known cases of the coronavirus

10:04 p.m.
Jacinda Ardern.
Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

There are no active cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand, the country's health ministry announced Monday.

This is the first time there have been no known cases of the coronavirus in New Zealand since Feb. 28. Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said in a statement that the last person being monitored for COVID-19 in the country is free of symptoms, and has been released from isolation. New Zealand has reported 1,154 cases of COVID-19, and 22 deaths.

Early in the coronavirus pandemic, New Zealand went into lockdown, prohibiting large gatherings, closing the country to foreign travelers, and shutting down non-essential businesses and schools. It also conducted widespread testing. The government is expected to soon announce whether it will lift remaining social distancing and economic restrictions, Reuters reports. Catherine Garcia

black lives matter
Sen. Mitt Romney marches in D.C. anti-racism protest

9:30 p.m.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Sunday joined an anti-racism protest in Washington, D.C., becoming the first Republican senator known to participate in a demonstration following the death of George Floyd.

Romney marched alongside evangelicals protesting injustice and racism, The Washington Post reports. In an interview, Romney said he wanted to find "a way to end violence and brutality, and to make sure that people understand that black lives matter." He also tweeted two photos from the protest, with the caption, "Black Lives Matter." Organizers said they did not know Romney planned on participating.

On Saturday, the senator tweeted a picture of his father, former Michigan Gov. George Romney, marching in a Civil Rights protest in the Detroit area. His dad, he wrote, once said, "Force alone will not eliminate riots. We must eliminate the problems from which they stem." Catherine Garcia

resignations
New York Times editorial page editor resigns following backlash to Tom Cotton op-ed

8:41 p.m.
The New York Times building.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

James Bennet, the editorial page editor at The New York Times, resigned on Sunday, in response to outrage over an opinion piece written last week by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), which called on President Trump to invoke the "venerable" Insurrection Act, sending the military to U.S. cities so they could "disperse, detain, and ultimately deter lawbreakers."

The piece was published online Wednesday night, and almost immediately drew ire from readers and Times staffers alike, with many arguing that the op-ed endangered black employees. An internal review found that the piece shouldn't have been published the way it was — the headline "Send in the Troops" was "incendiary and should not have been used," and Cotton made sweeping statements accusing "left-wing radicals like antifa" of infiltrating George Floyd protests, despite little evidence.

The Times said that "given the life-and-death importance of the topic, the senator's influential position, and the gravity of the steps he advocates, the essay should have undergone the highest level of scrutiny." Bennet, who initially defended the piece by saying how important it is to hear from a variety of voices, revealed on Friday that he did not read it prior to its publication. His deputy, James Dao, has been reassigned, and Pulitzer Prize winner Katie Kingsbury will oversee the opinion pages through November. Catherine Garcia

George Floyd
Majority of Minneapolis City Council pledges to dismantle police department

7:49 p.m.
A mural for George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

During a rally on Sunday afternoon, nine members of the Minneapolis City Council announced they intend to dismantle the city's police department, diverting funds to a new public safety system.

In a statement, the council members said that "decades of police reform efforts have proved that the Minneapolis Police Department cannot be reformed, and will never be accountable for its actions," which is why they will "begin the process of ending the Minneapolis Police Department." The Minneapolis City Council has 12 members, and this initiative has a veto-proof supermajority.

The announcement comes nearly two weeks after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. The council members did not give any details on how they will dismantle the department, but did say they will work on developing a new public safety model with members of the community.

On Saturday night, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said that the city's police department must make several changes, but he does not support completely eliminating it. Catherine Garcia

Breaking news
Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Louisiana

7:12 p.m.
Rain clouds over New Orleans.
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, between the mouth of the Mississippi River and Grand Isle.

The National Hurricane Center said Cristobal, the third named storm of this year's hurricane season, has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and is bringing heavy rain, which could cause flash flooding and life-threatening storm surges in areas of Louisiana and Mississippi. A voluntary evacuation order was issued in New Orleans on Sunday afternoon for areas outside the levee system.

"Just because this is a tropical storm doesn't mean that we want to let our guard down," CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam said. "A storm surge is a major threat, and it's the number one killer in tropical storms like this." Forecasters expect the storm to turn into a tropical depression within 24 hours. Catherine Garcia

pass the torch
Tom Cotton is 'setting himself up to be the heir to Trumpism,' analyst says

2:59 p.m.
Tom Cotton.
ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) is just finishing up his first term in the Senate, but you should probably get used to him, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Cotton caused quite a bit of controversy this week by calling for President Trump to deploy active-duty military to help police keep nationwide protests against police brutality in check, adding that "insurrectionists, anarchists, rioters, and looters" should be given "no quarter." Things really boiled over when he placed an op-ed in The New York Times on the subject. The Times' choice to publish Cotton's opinion reportedly created a divide in the newsroom, which, in turn, appears to have strengthened Cotton's "standing with economic and social conservative activists across the country" — many of whom aren't always fond of the Times' work — said Scott Reed, the senior political strategist at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The Republican Party doesn't universally love Cotton — he's reportedly rubbed some of his colleagues the wrong way in the past, and the more moderate wing of the party thinks he's "radioactive," Geoffrey Kabaservice, director of political studies at the Washington-based think tank Niskanen Center, said. But Cotton has Trump's ear, and Kabaservice thinks he may be the recipient of the proverbial torch. "Tom Cotton is indeed setting himself up to be the heir to Trumpism," Kabaservice said. "In some ways, I think his case to lead the Trump wing of the party after this era has only been strengthened by this past week." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Black Lives Matter co-founder says call to 'defund' police departments is about investing in other community resources

2:01 p.m.

The phrase "defund the police" is causing a stir amid nationwide protests against police brutality following the killing of George Floyd. Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza appeared on Sunday's edition of NBC's Meet the Press, where she explained to host Chuck Todd what the demand really means.

While there are people who are calling for completely defunding and abolishing police departments, Garza believes it's about investing more heavily in other community resources that are crucial but often overlooked, such as housing and education. While "defund the police" may sound radical, Garza said, so did the Black Lives Matter movement when it originated a few years ago. Now, it's a "household name."

Don't expect lawmakers, including Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) to adopt the phrase, even if they agree with Garza's description of its contents. But while Booker will choose his words differently, he told Todd he hopes people look more deeply at what the argument represents, noting that when he was the mayor of Newark, New Jersey, he had police officers question why they were the ones dealing with "the fragility or vulnerability of society." Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Barr says reducing police immunity would result in law enforcement 'pulling back'

1:09 p.m.

Attorney General William Barr said Sunday he doesn't believe limiting qualified immunity to go after "bad cops" is a proper solution to issues within United States law enforcement agencies, despite demands from those protesting against police brutality. Barr told CBS's Margaret Brennan that doing so would result in "police pulling back."

Barr, who played a key role in ordering the violent suppression of demonstrations outside the White House last week, acknowledged there are "instances" of poor policing, but he ultimately thinks "policing is the toughest job in the country" and most officers are "civic-minded people who believe in the public" and do so "bravely" and "righteously." He said he wants people to be careful about labeling all law enforcement "rotten" when their ire should be targeted at individual officers.

Barr also said he believes "racism" is an issue in the United States today, but doesn't think law enforcement is "systemically racist." He did, however, contend that, for much of the country's history, U.S. institutions were "explicitly" racist and have improved since the 1960s. Tim O'Donnell

