New Zealand has no known cases of the coronavirus

New Zealand has no known cases of the coronavirus10:04 p.m.
Sen. Mitt Romney marches in D.C. anti-racism protest9:30 p.m.
New York Times editorial page editor resigns following backlash to Tom Cotton op-ed8:41 p.m.
Majority of Minneapolis City Council pledges to dismantle police department7:49 p.m.
Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Louisiana7:12 p.m.
Tom Cotton is 'setting himself up to be the heir to Trumpism,' analyst says2:59 p.m.
Black Lives Matter co-founder says call to 'defund' police departments is about investing in other community resources2:01 p.m.
Barr says reducing police immunity would result in law enforcement 'pulling back'1:09 p.m.
Black Lives Matter co-founder says call to 'defund' police departments is about investing in other community resources
