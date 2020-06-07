New Zealand has no known cases of the coronavirus

There are no active cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand, the country's health ministry announced Monday.

This is the first time there have been no known cases of the coronavirus in New Zealand since Feb. 28. Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said in a statement that the last person being monitored for COVID-19 in the country is free of symptoms, and has been released from isolation. New Zealand has reported 1,154 cases of COVID-19, and 22 deaths.

Early in the coronavirus pandemic, New Zealand went into lockdown, prohibiting large gatherings, closing the country to foreign travelers, and shutting down non-essential businesses and schools. It also conducted widespread testing. The government is expected to soon announce whether it will lift remaining social distancing and economic restrictions, Reuters reports. Catherine Garcia