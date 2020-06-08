See More Speed Reads
2020 Campaign
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is reportedly being vetted as Biden's running mate

10:32 a.m.
Keisha Lance Bottoms.
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for City Of Hope

Rumors began swirling that Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms could emerge as a possible running mate for former Vice President Joe Biden after she gave a well-received speech late last month during protests against police brutality in her city. As it turns out, those rumors are true, Politico reports.

Two sources with knowledge of the discussions confirmed the Biden campaign is vetting Bottoms to potentially be the Democratic presidential nominee's vice president. Bottoms deferred questions about the process to the campaign, and said she remains focused on her mayoral role, the protests, and the coronavirus pandemic. But she has previously acknowledged she was honored to have her name mentioned.

Bottoms is known for sticking by Biden through thick and thin. She was the first big city mayor to endorse him and has served as a campaign trail surrogate for over a year, refusing to budge even when it looked like his campaign was on the edge of collapse.

Politico also reports the Biden campaign has begun to focus more heavily on selecting a black woman as vice president, especially in light of the nationwide demonstrations responding to racial injustice. Other candidates for vice president besides Bottoms include Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), former Georgia Democratic state House Leader Stacey Abrams, and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice.

"These are extraordinary times, Joe is an extraordinary candidate," said former Sen. Carol Moseley Braun, the first black woman to serve in the Senate. "The only way he's going to get the voters energized is to have a black woman candidate — a black woman — for vice president." Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

this summer or next?
500 epidemiologists weigh in on when they might be able to do 'everyday activities' again

8:49 a.m.
A worker at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport wears a mask on March 13, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Which activities put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic might soon be safe to resume, and which might need to remain on hold for quite a while longer?

To get a sense of the answer, The New York Times surveyed a group of 511 epidemiologists and infectious disease specialists on when they expect to personally resume 18 activities. Though the Times notes these are personal answers that take their "life circumstances" into account, the activities that a plurality or majority said they may resume this summer included seeing a doctor for a nonurgent appointment and getting a haircut at a salon or barber shop.

Then there were activities a plurality or majority said they expect to resume in between three and 12 months, including attending a small dinner party, going to the gym, working in a shared office, flying on a plane, or riding a subway or bus. Finally, the activities that a plurality or majority said they'd likely not resume for a year or more include attending a wedding or funeral and attending a sporting event, concert, or play. Forty-two percent said they'd wait a year or more to hug or shake hands when greeting friends, as well, while six percent expected they would "never again" do so. "I think the handshake is dead," one expert told the Times.

The experts were split on when they'll go out with someone they don't know well again, and they were also divided on when they expected to go to church or another religious service, with 43 percent saying three to 12 months and 43 percent saying longer.

When it comes to wearing face masks, though, more than half the experts agreed they don't expect to stop routinely doing so for another year or more, with one noting, "I will probably always wear a mask on a plane from now on." Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

Poll Watch
Trump's internal polls reportedly show a 'brutal' falloff among independents and a 'woman problem'

8:03 a.m.
Trump walks against the wind
Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

A CNN/SSRS poll released Monday morning shows former Vice President Joe Biden crushing President Trump by 14 percentage points, 55 percent to 41 percent, in a head-to-head matchup five months before the election. Those are Biden's highest marks yet and Trump's lowest back to April 2019 in CNN's tracking polls. Worse for Trump, his 2016 rival, Hillary Clinton, never got close to breaking 50 percent in any polling average from June 2016 to the election, Harry Enten writes at CNN, while Biden's average in live interview polls conducted over the past week is 51 percent.

"If the election were held today," The Associated Press reports, Trump would "likely lose." Trump, his political advisers, and campaign staff "have grown increasingly concerned about his re-election chances as they've watched Trump's standing take a pummeling first on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and now during a nationwide wave of protests against racial injustice," AP says. "Internal campaign surveys and public polling showed a steady erosion in support for Trump among seniors and in battleground states once believed to be leaning decisively in the president's direction."

A source briefed on Trump's internal polls tells Axios' Jonathan Swan they are "brutal," especially his significant drop-off among independents — though, another adviser added, Trump also has a "woman problem." Trump's top political advisers all huddled for the first time last week to try to right Trump's campaign ship, Swan adds. "There's a thought that we need to shift to be much more cohesive in terms of a message of healing, rebuilding, restoring, recovering ... a theme that goes with COVID and the economy and the race stuff," a senior Trump adviser tells Axios. "The messaging that works for the red-MAGA-hat base doesn't resonate with independents."

The CNN/SSRS poll was conducted June 2-5 via live interviews with 1,125 registered voters, and its margin of sampling error is ±3.6 percentage points. Peter Weber

George Floyd protests
Seattle's Sunday night George Floyd protest had a car attack, shooting, and lots of tear gas

6:40 a.m.

Protesters gathered in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood Sunday for a ninth day of protests against racial injustice and police brutality concretized in the killing of George Floyd. The protest's peace was first shattered when a black car drove toward a crowd demonstrating near 11th Avenue and Pine Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. The driver appears to have shot a 27-year-old man who reached into his car, purportedly to protect other protesters, according to video of the incident and The Seattle Times.

The driver, who is white, then walked through the crowd with his gun drawn, winding toward the line of police, where he and his gun were taken into custody. The protester he shot in the arm, who is black, was taken to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

After that incident, tensions continued to mount between Seattle police warning protesters to stop advancing past a barricade they had erected and some protesters advancing anyway. Around midnight, the Times reports, "police used flash-bangs, pepper spray, and tear gas against the remaining crowd," and with gas hanging in the street, "explosions from the flash-bangs continued for at least 20 minutes." The Stranger's Chase Burns captured some of the melee from the newspaper's offices, where the gas eventually rose to and left staff coughing and crying.

It was "a prolonged and intense confrontation," The Stranger's Rich Smith reports. "Some protesters batted away projectiles with umbrellas, tossed traffic cones, shined laser pointers, and threw bottles and fireworks at police as they fell back. Others stood with their hands raised, bright lights shining in their faces." By 1 a.m. there were only a few dozen protesters and police facing off, he adds. "The Marshall Law Band played live on 11th Ave for large stretches of the conflict, if not the whole time." Peter Weber

Johnsplaining
John Oliver starkly explains the problems with police and race, how we got here, what 'defunding' means

5:12 a.m.

In a change of format, "our whole show is actually going to be about one thing, and you probably know what and you probably know why," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "All week, protesters have continued to fill the streets in all 50 states in the wake of the horrific murder of George Floyd by the police. And in response to those protests, which have been a stirring pushback against institutional racism and brutality, it's been frankly sickening to see them met with" more police brutality.

"Look, for any viewers sitting at home shocked by the scenes of police brutality, I get it — I'm white, too — but it's worth remembering, that's the tip of a very large iceberg," Oliver said. "It didn't start this week, or with this president, and it always disproportionately falls on black communities." He listed some "hard facts," including that 1 of ever 1,000 black men in America can expect to be killed by police, and laid out his three topics: how we got to this point, the obstacles to reform, and what we can do going forward.

Oliver tackled U.S. history, police militarization and "warrior" training, the mafia-like tactics of police unions, federal consent decrees, and the "qualified immunity" that protects bad cops from civil suits. He noted that Camden, New Jersey created a new police force "from the ground up" and explained "defunding the police," a "phrase that, on its face, may sound alarming to some" but "absolutely does not mean that we eliminate all comes and just succumb to the Purge," just shifting resources so police can do the narrow job they were hired for.

"This clearly isn't about individual officers," Oliver said. "It's about a structure built on systemic racism that this country created intentionally and now needs to dismantle intentionally, and replace with one that takes into account the needs of the people that it actually serves. And this is going to take sustained pressure and attention over a long period of time from all of us. ... Because it's going to be far too easy for nothing to meaningfully change here. That is what has always happened before." He gave the final word to a woman named Kimberly Jones, and you can watch that (NSFW language) below. Peter Weber

Poll Watch
Poll: Voters find George Floyd killing more troubling than violent protests, 80 percent say U.S. 'out of control'

3:17 a.m.

There's a partisan split on COVID-19, police violence against black Americans, and President Trump's handling of both issues in a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll released Sunday, but a remarkable 80 percent of voters agreed the U.S. is "out of control."

"Out of control — that's America in 2020," said Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, who conducted the poll with Republican pollster Bill McInturff. It's "one of the few things Americans can agree upon and the one finding that we can definitively state given the tumult and torment of the past 12 days."

By a 2-to-1 margin, voters also said they found the police killing of George Floyd, a black man asphyxiated under a white officer's knee in Minneapolis, more troubling than the huge wave of protests the killing sparked, even the ones that turned violent. A 59 majority of voters were more troubled by the police actions and Floyd's killing than protests that have turned violent, and that includes 54 percent of white voters, 78 percent of black voters, 65 percent of Hispanic voters, 81 percent of Democrats, 59 percent of independents, and 29 percent of Republicans; 27 percent of voters said the protest violence was more troubling.

Opinions about Trump and his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, seem pretty calcified. Trump's job approval, 45 percent, is down 1 percentage point from April but well within the narrow 43-47 percent band in 18 WSJ/NBC polls conducted since the 2018 midterms. Biden's 7-point lead over Trump, 49 percent to 42 percent, is the same as two months ago, though Biden's lead grows to 8 points in 11 battleground states. Voters favor Democratic control of Congress over GOP control, 51 percent to 40 percent, a 5-point swing toward Democrats since January.

The WSJ/NBC News poll was conducted May 28 to June 2 among 1,000 registers voters contacted via phone. It's overall margin of error is ±3.1 percentage points. Peter Weber

doing their part
A pop-up eatery is feeding protesters near the White House, for free

2:07 a.m.
Protesters outside of St. John's Church.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Earl's First Amendment Grill has only been in existence since Friday, but Washington, D.C.'s newest eatery has already more than doubled in size and fed 1,500 protesters, free of charge.

Reggie Guy, 23, told The Washington Post he wanted to do something to show his support for the demonstrators who have been gathering in Lafayette Park, across from the White House. Last Monday, federal law enforcement used tear gas was to disperse peaceful protesters ahead of President Trump's visit to St. John's Church, where he posed for photographs. On Friday, Guy bought $50 worth of hot dogs and buns, and set up a small grill near the church, ready to serve protesters until he ran out of food.

Evan Burstein, a chef who was recently furloughed, saw what Guy was doing and asked how he could help. Using social media, Burstein and other volunteers were able to secure additional tables, coolers, grills, and meat. A sign was also made letting protesters know that the food is free for "freedom fighters," and that "Earl is not one man. Earl is all of us."

On Saturday, Earl's First Amendment Grill served 500 protesters, and 1,000 more were fed on Sunday. "This isn't our food, this is everybody's food," Burstein told the Post. Pointing toward the White House, he added: "And that isn't his house. It's everybody's house." Catherine Garcia

alternative facts
Despite ample evidence, Attorney General Barr insists no tear gas was used in Lafayette Park

1:56 a.m.

Attorney General William Barr told CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday he believes the Trump administration's violent dispersal of peaceful protesters from Lafayette Park last Monday was appropriate, insisted that he saw people throwing "projectiles" at the police, and claimed "there was no tear gas used." The U.S. Park Police "announced three times" to clear the square, he said, and when "they didn't move," the police used "pepper balls." CBS's Margaret Brennan said "there were chemical irritants," and Barr said: "No, there were not chemical irritants. Pepper spray is not a chemical irritant."

Everything he said there appears to be wrong.

The Justice Department considers pepper spray a "chemical agent," and even Pepperball's manufacturer calls its product "the most effective chemical irritant available." The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Chemical Defense list pepper spray in the "tear gas" category, The Associated Press notes. "Law enforcement officials shy away from describing crowd-dispersing chemical tools as tear gas; it evokes police gassing citizens or the horrors of war. But giving those tools a more antiseptic name does not change the reality on the ground."

"I'm not going to say that pepper balls don't irritate you" or are "not a tear gas," U.S. Park Police spokesman Sgt. Eduardo Delgado told Vox on Friday. "It was a mistake on our part for using 'tear gas' because we just assumed people would think CS or CN," two common forms of tear gas. Acing Park Police Chief Gregory Monahan walked that back a few hours later, saying no federal law enforcement "used tear gas or OC Skat Shells" at Lafayette Park. OC stands for oleoresin capsicum, derived from chili peppers.

WUSA9 reporter Nathan Baca and his colleagues found canisters labeled OC Skat Shell and Speed-Heat CS in the street right after the crowd was pushed back. Barr said Park Police used tear gas on Sunday night, but the four canisters WUSA9 gathered "were not from a previous day," Baca says. "They were in the middle of the street undisturbed, and in one case, still slightly warm to the touch."

Baca also reports that the WUSA crew at the fence line "heard two bullhorn addresses from the direction of federal police," but "we could not make out what they said, and by appearance, none of the protesters could either," and "our crew also witnessed nothing but peaceful protester behavior." Watch Baca's full report at WUSA9. Peter Weber

