Ad Wars
New Lincoln Project ad ruthlessly takes aim at yet another Trump soft spot: Crowd sizes

9:02 a.m.

The Lincoln Project, a super PAC of Republican strategists seeking to defeat President Trump, released another ad Tuesday morning that savagely targets one of Trump's manifest insecurities, in this case the first one he revealed as president.

"It took almost four years for Trump to get the crowds he wanted," the narrator says over photos of Trump's sparse inaugural crowd followed by large Black Lives Matters protests from around the country. "After years of Donald Trump's divisiveness and discord, America is coming together." Voters will have to choose between America and Trump, the ad argues. "Imagine how big the crowds will be when he's gone."

Trump has tried to hit back at the Lincoln Project's founders, including George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, but the group seems to revel in his tweets and verbal insults. They even created an ad bragging "we're still there, living in your head."

There's evidence the group really has gotten inside Trump's head. One reason Trump's re-election campaign is spending more than $400,000 on cable news ads in the solidly blue Washington, D.C., market is his paid advisers are "hoping to counter-program recent ads" by the Lincoln Project, The Daily Best reported Monday night, citing two campaign sources. Trump responded furiously after the super PAC aired an ad called "Mourning in America" on Fox News in the D.C. area, a strategy Conway said his group learned from Trump's team.

The Lincoln Project also cut an ad zeroing in on Trump's reported anxiety that his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, is using the Trump name to get rich, even as Trump's poll numbers slide.

Conway has argued at length that Trump is a sociopathic narcissist, and another recent mocked "a frightened Trump" who "hides from protesters in a deep bunker, firing off tweets" like a "coward." Trump claimed on Fox News radio last week that he was only "inspecting" the bunker, an obvious lie that Attorney General William Barr causally upended Monday afternoon.

"The Lincoln Project represents a limited constituency, given that President Trump has received exceedingly high approval numbers among Republicans in poll after poll," The Daily Beast notes. "But the group and its D.C.-targeted messages have managed to get under the president's skin." Peter Weber

conspiracist in chief
Trump suggests 75-year-old Buffalo protester shoved by police may have been an 'antifa provocateur'

9:36 a.m.

President Trump has made his first comments about the Buffalo, New York protester shoved by police, and it's loaded with unfounded conspiracy theories.

Two Buffalo police officers have been charged with felony second-degree assault after they shoved 75-year-old peace activist Martin Gugino to the ground last week, leavin him bleeding on the sidewalk. But Trump, after watching a segment from the right-wing One America News Network, has decided without proof that Gugino "could be an antifa provocateur" who was "appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment."

The OANN segment stems from a far-right blog that started pushing its own interpretation of the incident over the weekend. There's no proof that Gugino was trying to black out police communications or even that he identified as "antifa." Antifa is a shortening of "anti-fascist," and, contrary to what Trump and other conservatives have suggested, is a loose designation for people who oppose fascism and oppression, with no leader or organizational structure.

Gugino is still in the hospital after hitting his head on the sidewalk. A Buffalo News story about Gugino revealed he is a longtime peace activist from about 15 minutes outside Buffalo. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Coronavirus could have been spreading in Wuhan back in August 2019, new study suggests

9:18 a.m.
People wearing facemasks as a preventative measure following a coronavirus outbreak which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan
ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

Could COVID-19 have actually been spreading in Wuhan all the way back in August 2019?

A new study from Harvard Medical School suggests it's possible, CNN reports. Examining satellite images of hospital parking lots in Wuhan, as well as search volume for the COVID-19 symptoms "diarrhea" and "cough" on the Chinese search engine Baidu, researchers discovered "an upward trend in hospital traffic and search volume" starting in the late summer and early fall of last year.

"Between September and October 2019, five of the six hospitals show their highest relative daily volume of the analyzed series, coinciding with elevated levels of Baidu search queries for the terms 'diarrhea' and 'cough,'" the research says, and there was a "steep increase" in volume at the hospital parking lots beginning in August.

The researchers said they can't draw a definitive link between the spikes they observed and the coronavirus, but John Brownstein, who led the team, told CNN this "adds to a growing body of evidence that something was happening ahead of when it was officially recognized." Brownstein also told CNN the spike in searches for diarrhea was "especially compelling," since it was "increasing at a level that we hadn't seen at all, historically," and "we now know now that gastrointestinal symptoms are a really important marker for COVID."

Additionally, the findings "corroborate the hypothesis that the virus emerged naturally in southern China and was potentially already circulating at the time of the Wuhan cluster," the researchers said. China is refuting the research, with a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson calling it "incredibly ridiculous." Brendan Morrow

America runs on...
Dunkin' is hiring 25,000 as states reopen

8:08 a.m.

Dunkin' Brands announced Monday that it is adding 25,000 new jobs as states ease coronavirus lockdowns and reopen their economies. The fast-food chain said it would launch its "first-ever national restaurant employee recruitment advertising campaign" to fill jobs at franchises across the country. "Dunkin' is committed to keeping America running and working," said Stephanie Lilak, Dunkin' Brands' senior vice president and chief human resources officer. The news came after the Labor Department on Friday reported that the unemployment rate, which had been expected to rise, fell to 13.3 percent in May from 14.7 percent in April. Harold Maass

George Floyd
Mourners pay respects to George Floyd ahead of funeral

8:02 a.m.

Thousands of mourners gathered on Monday to pay their respects to George Floyd in Houston, where he grew up. American flags lined the route of a procession to the Fountain of Praise church, where people filed by Floyd's casket. A funeral will be held Tuesday for Floyd, an African-American man who died in police custody after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. His death sparked worldwide protests against police brutality. "I'm glad he got the send-off he deserved," Marcus Williams, a 46-year-old black Houston resident, told Reuters. "I want the police killings to stop. I want them to reform the process to achieve justice, and stop the killing." Harold Maass

the boy who lived
Daniel Radcliffe addresses Harry Potter fans whose love of the books was 'tarnished' by J.K. Rowling

7:55 a.m.
Daniel Radcliffe
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Recent tweets from J.K. Rowling have now drawn pushback from the boy who lived himself.

Daniel Radcliffe this week publicly rejected yet another series of controversial comments by the Harry Potter author, writing in a blog post for The Trevor Project that "transgender women are women," and "any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I."

Radcliffe was responding to Rowling's tweets over the weekend that were widely criticized as transphobic. In one, she linked to an article referencing "people who menstruate" and wrote, "I'm sure there used to be a word for those people." She also wrote in another tweet that "if sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives."

Her comments already faced blowback from one Harry Potter star, with Katie Leung, who played Cho Chang in the films, subtweeting Rowling and linking to resources for black trans women and LGBTQ people of color.

After writing that "we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities," Radcliffe in his post also acknowledged Harry Potter fans who say Rowling's comments have "tarnished or diminished" their experience with the series.

"If you found anything in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life — then that is between you and the book that you read, and it is sacred," he wrote. "And in my opinion nobody can touch that. It means to you what it means to you and I hope that these comments will not taint that too much." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Men are hospitalized with COVID-19 much more than women, and male hormones may explain why

7:43 a.m.
Grafitti in Brazil
Bruna Prado/Getty Images

Since the first reports from Wuhan, China, on the new coronavirus, researchers in several countries have noted that a much higher proportion of men than women get seriously ill and die from the disease. "Now, scientists investigating how the virus does its deadly work have zeroed in on a possible reason: Androgens — male hormones such as testosterone — appear to boost the virus' ability to get inside cells," Science Magazine reports. Two small studies from Spain have also found a correlation between COVID-19 hospitalizations and male-pattern baldness, linked to the powerful androgen dihydrotestosterone (DHT).

Researchers in Italy and New York examined prostate cancer patients and found that those on androgen-deprivation therapy (ADT), which sharply reduces the amount of testosterone, were much less likely to contract COVID-19 or be hospitalized with the disease than prostate cancer patients not on ADT.

Matthew Rettig, an oncologist at UCLA, has already started a double-blind trial giving 200 U.S. veterans hospitalized with COVID-19 either the androgen-suppressing drug degarelix or a placebo, to see if zeroing out testosterone will improve their prognoses. Side effects of the drug "are equivalent to surgical castration," including hot flashes and breast growth, Rettig says, but "this study only involves a one-time dosage. It's temporary." He hopes to have results in 4-5 months. Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles Trump and Race
Late night hosts cringe at Trump's proposed race and unity speech, fork the police

5:55 a.m.

"Two weeks ago we were on Instagram teaching each other to make no-knead focaccia, now we're dismantling system racism," Jimmy Kimmel said on Monday's Kimmel Live. "I think that's progress." The Black Lives Matter "protests, they're like the president's suits: They just keep getting bigger and bigger," he said, and not just in the U.S.

Sen. Mitt Romney joined a protest on Sunday, and President Trump and other "Republicans are mad at him for it," Kimmel marveled. "The White House is reportedly concerned about the president's low numbers and some of his advisers are pushing him to give a unifying speech to the country — they might as well ask him to dunk on Shaq, because Trump doesn't care about unity. He doesn't even care about Tiffany."

"On Thursday we'll hear a nationally televised speech about race and unity, and on Friday we'll hear an apology speech for what he said on Thursday," Jimmy Fallon joked at The Tonight Show. "If Trump gives a national address, it will be broadcast on all major television networks, plus you can also watch it on BET with a laugh track."

The protests have been incredibly successful, Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show, but "law enforcement officers have met these calls to end police brutality with even more police brutality." The scores of video showing police "attacking protesters with no provocation whatsoever," assaulting old people, and "making a concerted effort to go after the free press" are "the antitheses of what America is supposed to stand for," he said. "This is supposed to be the country where you have the freedom to say whatever you want," and "the government is not supposed to physically punish you for that." America's policing crisis isn't a "bad apple" problem, Noah added, and "new rules and regulations" won't cut it.

"Police are lashing out aggressively because they see that the protests are working and that there's a growing demand for police accountability and for police resources to be shifted elsewhere," Late Night's Seth Meyers said. "We need to shift the money we're spending on tanks and tear gas and batons and move it instead to community programs like housing assistance and health care."

Tooning Out the News debated whether America should invade America, a failed state, with Richard Haass, former Bush administration official and president of the Council on Foreign Relations. Watch below. Peter Weber

