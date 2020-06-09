See More Speed Reads
labor unions
Ilhan Omar explains the 'disconnect' between the labor movement and police unions

4:04 p.m.
Ilhan Omar.
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Amid the nationwide protests against police brutality following the killing of George Floyd, a debate has sprung up — not necessarily about whether policing in the U.S. needs reform, but rather what that reform should look like.

Some people are calling for incremental changes, others for abolishing police departments completely, and many more land somewhere in between with a focus on reducing police funding, fundamentally restructuring law enforcement, and diverting resources to other community needs like housing and education. Regardless, all sides would likely face some resistance from police unions.

For those with progressive leanings who support the larger labor movement, like Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), singling out police unions may seem antithetical to their normal ideology. But Omar told MinnPost in an interview published Tuesday that she believes there's a "disconnect" between police unions and the rest of the movement. "The kind of protection that police unions have fought for is one I don't believe is in lockstep with what the rest of the unions fight for," she said.

Other unions, she explained, aim to protect workers in a vulnerable position and "advance more humane and dignified" workplace policies. As the congresswoman sees it, police unions differ in that have fought for "the ability to function with impunity and cause harm to the community." Read more at MinnPost. Tim O'Donnell

'empty apology'
Al Sharpton blasts NFL's Goodell: 'Don't apologize. Give Colin Kaepernick a job back.'

5:04 p.m.

Rev. Al Sharpton is far from satisfied with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's "empty" apology.

Sharpton on Tuesday delivered another stirring eulogy for George Floyd at his funeral in Houston, during which he referenced Goodell's recent admission amid the nationwide protests that the NFL was "wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier" and now encourages players to "speak out and peacefully protest."

"Well, don't apologize," Sharpton said in response. "Give Colin Kaepernick a job back. Don't come with some empty apology."

Goodell in his remarks didn't specifically mention or offer an apology to Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who sparked a movement in 2016 by kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice and settled a collusion lawsuit against the NFL in 2019, and he also didn't clarify if his apology meant the league now supports taking a knee during the national anthem.

Sharpton, whose comments drew applause, went on to blast the NFL for having taken "a man's livelihood" and again called on the league to "repay the damage you did to the career you stood down, because when Colin took a knee, he took it for the families in this building." Brendan Morrow

George Floyd
Biden says 'now is the time for racial justice' at George Floyd's funeral

3:39 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden remotely delivered remarks at George Floyd's funeral in Houston on Tuesday after meeting with his family earlier this week, calling for racial justice and saying the U.S. can't "turn away" from racism.

Biden spoke via a pretaped video message at the funeral, which took place at the Fountain of Praise church just over two weeks after Floyd's killing in police custody set off a wave of protests across the country.

"To George's family and friends, Jill and I know the deep hole in your hearts when you bury a piece of your soul deep in this Earth," Biden said. "As I've said to you privately, we know. We know you will never feel the same again."

Floyd's family has had to grieve in public, which Biden called a "burden, a burden that is now your purpose to change the world for the better in the name of George Floyd."

In the wake of Floyd's killing, Biden said the U.S. can't "once again turn away from racism that stings at our very soul," and "now is the time for racial justice."

"Because when there is justice for George Floyd, we will truly be on our way to racial justice in America," Biden said.

The Democratic presidential nominee previously met with Floyd's family in person, after which attorney Benjamin Crump said he "listened, heard their pain, and shared in their woe."

Members of Floyd's family also delivered powerful remarks at the funeral. His niece vowed "justice will be served" and his brother thanked God for "giving me my own personal superman." Brendan Morrow

hunting in alaska
Trump administration rolls back restrictions on killing cubs and pups in Alaska

3:23 p.m.
Brown bear and cubs.
LuCaAr/iStock

The Trump administration on Tuesday finalized a rule that eliminates protective hunting restrictions in Alaska established in 2015 by the Obama administration.

The 2015 rule aimed to protect wildlife on Alaska's national preserves by banning hunting methods otherwise approved by the state. Such practices that will again be permitted include: luring hibernating bears with doughnuts, grease-soaked bread, and other junk foods; using dogs to hunt black bears; using artificial light to enter wolf dens to kill mothers and pups; and targeting certain animals from boats, airplanes, and snowmobiles.

The new rule will go into effect in 30 days.

Alaska officials in support of the rollback said the 2015 regulation "infringed on traditional native hunting practices and were more restrictive than what is permitted on state land," reports The Washington Post. Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) said, "This is a step towards acknowledging Alaska's rightful control over fish and wildlife resources all across the state."

But Theresa Pierno, president and CEO of the National Parks Conservation Association, disagrees. "Shooting hibernating mama and baby bears is not the conservation legacy that our national parks are meant to preserve and no way to treat or manage park wildlife," she told the Post.

The new rule could have physiological consequences for the animals, Gizmodo reports, as baiting bears with junk food may cause them to hibernate less. Increased hunting of predators including bears and wolves could throw off the balance of the ecosystem, too. Taylor Watson

georgia we have have a problem
3 issues that have plagued Georgia's primary voting

2:57 p.m.

Georgia's primary, which began early Tuesday, has not gone smoothly. And that's putting it gently.

The issues started immediately in some counties when voting equipment reportedly malfunctioned.

Earlier, some state officials maintained the machines were just experiencing minor errors, but even if that's the case, they've acknowledged equipment was delivered either late or to the wrong location.

Technical difficulties weren't the only issue, either. At one polling station, a staffer was reportedly being trained on the spot; other stations were reportedly understaffed.

All told, the mishaps have led to people waiting in long lines for hours. Many folks waited it out, but some gave up. Regardless, accusations of voter suppression were made, and there have been calls for election officials to resign and for an extension of voting hours. An investigation into the issues has been opened in Fulton and DeKalb counties, the first and fourth most populous counties in the state, respectively. Tim O'Donnell

take a deep breath
Marco Rubio's former chief of staff lays out how conservatives get over Trump's worst tweets

1:39 p.m.

Whenever President Trump tweets something controversial or without merit, many Republican lawmakers seemingly wince, but eventually find a way to move past it.

Trump on Tuesday tweeted that a 75-year-old Buffalo protester injured by police last week was actually trying to override police scanners as part of an antifa operation. There is no evidence to support the claim.

The president didn't get much support from Republican senators, though few rebuked him. Some, like Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), were opposed to the tweet, but others claimed they simply hadn't seen it. That seems unlikely, but it's clear they didn't want to talk about it, either way.

So, how do the lawmakers put such rhetoric behind them? Rubio's former chief of staff, Cesar Conda, provided some possible insight when he laid out his own process for clearing his mind when Trump goes rogue on Twitter. Tim O'Donnell

kentucky showdown
Charles Booker wins big endorsements in Democratic race to challenge Mitch McConnell

1:36 p.m.

Kentucky's Senate race may not come down to a McConnell vs. McGrath showdown.

Retired Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath has been seen as the presumptive Democratic challenger to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) this fall, and limited polling has indicated their matchup would be a tight one. But another Democrat, former Marine and Kentucky state Rep. Charles Booker, has secured several new endorsements that could push his candidacy to the top.

Most notably, Booker led Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) list of congressional primary endorsements on Tuesday. Sanders has typically avoided endorsing primary challengers, but recognized Booker as supporting "progressive policies such as criminal justice reform, Medicare-for-all and getting big money out of politics." Sanders also recognizing Booker for "showing up on the frontlines" as Kentuckians protested the police killings of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee in Louisville.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y) also gave Booker her endorsement on Tuesday. And just minutes later, the Lexington Herald Leader's editorial board issued its endorsement for Booker over McGrath in the Democratic primary. Booker, McGrath, and another Democrat Mike Broihier are "qualified and ready to serve," but only Booker will bring "bold and brave ideas" to the Senate, the editorial board said.

Booker rolled out his first TV ad just a few days ago, calling McGrath a "pro-Trump Democrat." Kentucky's primary is on June 23. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Tesla employees reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 after Musk ignored lockdown to reopen

1:08 p.m.
Elon Musk
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Some California Tesla employees reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in May after CEO Elon Musk restarted production in defiance of orders from the county.

Musk last month announced production had resumed at Tesla's facility in Fremont, California, despite shelter-in-place orders in Alameda County amid the pandemic. Tesla had sued the county over its stay-at-home order, and Musk said he was willing to be arrested over resuming production. The county ultimately allowed Tesla to reopen while operating "minimum business operations" and following social distancing guidelines.

Now, The Washington Post reports that several Tesla employees in California tested positive for COVID-19 last month days after production restarted. The report cites two anonymous workers, one of whom "said a supervisor confirmed two positive cases to a group at the Fremont-based seat assembly facility" near the main plant. The affected employees were reportedly told to stay home.

The Post notes that the agreement Tesla reached with Alameda County required them to report positive COVID-19 cases to the health department, but since production actually started before that, "there could have been cases that were never reported to the county."

Musk's California reopening came following a series of public comments in which he railed against lockdown measures put into place to slow the spread of the coronavirus, in one tweet demanding, "FREE AMERICA NOW." He had previously downplayed the threat of COVID-19, in March incorrectly predicting there would be "close to zero" new cases by the end of April. Brendan Morrow

